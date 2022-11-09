Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
Lubbock residents asking what’s next for street bond
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Residents voted yes on a $200 million street bond on Tuesday, approving a plan that promises to improve roads in every district in Lubbock. Stephanie Hill, a District 2 resident, says progress started at the polls. “It has to start somewhere,” Hill said. “We have to...
The 10 Most Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
The housing market has started to open back up recently, and plenty of homes are hitting the market each week. If you are looking to buy or sell here in Lubbock, it is important to understand what the average cost of the houses in your area are. If you are...
fox34.com
1 injured in three vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue just north of South Loop 289. LPD received the call at 2:42 p.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes and involved a white passenger car, a green passenger car, and a tan pickup truck.
Buttercream Dream: Inside One of Lubbock’s Best Designed Homes
One of Lubbock's most recognizable homes is currently for sale. This house, which I am dubbing "The Buttercream Dream," because of its exterior color, is a 4 bed, 4.5 bath that's a whopping 5,769 square feet situated on at nearly half acre lot. If I had the money, I would...
KCBD
City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes ahead of freezing temps
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The City is expecting freezing and near freezing temperatures from Friday, November 11 until Saturday, November 19. Now is the time to winterize your home to prevent irrigation and plumbing damage by following the tips below. Winterizing Outdoor Plumbing & Irrigation. Manually turn off irrigation...
KCBD
House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything
Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
everythinglubbock.com
One injured in early morning crash at 50th Street and University, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas – One person had moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash initially reported as a rollover, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This occurred on 50th Street and University Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., LPD said. LPD was continuing to investigating the cause of the crash.
KCBD
METRO responding to fatal East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body. A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation...
Lubbock man in stolen truck tries to cash fraudulent check, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa earlier this week after he allegedly tried to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Jacob Paredez, 41, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Evading Arrest, and Tampering with a Government Record. According to an affidavit, […]
A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck
A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lubbock woman asks for public’s help after hit-and-run into house
LUBBOCK, Texas — It was a wake-up call no one ever expected. One Lubbock woman and her family are now asking for the public’s help after a hit and run into their home early Friday morning. Their outdoor cameras caught it all on tape: a white truck, what looks to be a Ford F-250 plowing […]
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
Midland man struck, pronounced dead at Lubbock hospital
MIDLAND, Texas — One person died Tuesday at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock after he was hit Friday evening in Midland County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. DPS said Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland was struck by Styvin Chei-Wei Ortiz, 19, of Conroe around 7:35 p.m. on Farm to Market […]
Lubbock Government Corporation discusses more on Expo Center progress
It’s a question we’ve been asking for years. When will the Lubbock County Expo Center be done?
everythinglubbock.com
DPS responded to rollover that injured one person near Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas — A one-vehicle rollover near Shallowater caused a driver to suffer moderate injuries, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the call came in at 7:05 a.m. The driver was traveling on FM 179 and CR 5400 when her vehicle lost control and rolled before coming to a final rest.
KCBD
Lubbock County computer system down until further notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish tells KCBD the computer system for the county is down until further notice. They believe it is an issue with the antivirus software the county uses. The provider of the software, Cisco, is assisting the County IT department in getting the system restored.
Customers Are Raving About Shallowater’s New Lobster Bistro Food Truck
I love a good food truck and I've been dying to try The Yacht Grub Lobster Bistro. It's hard to believe that you can find great seafood on a food truck, let alone one that hails from Shallowater, Texas, but you can tell by checking out all of the great reviews online that customers are totally digging it.
Lubbock Fast Food Chains Warn of Possible Ingredient Shortages
Yesterday my husband and I drove through a Lubbock Wendy's to grab his late lunch and my afternoon "good soda", that is, from the fountain. We saw taped to the drive through speaker that due to national shortages, lettuce might not be available for what we ordered. My husband's burger did have lettuce, so I shrugged off the whole thing. Maybe a local supplier was short or something.
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
Comments / 0