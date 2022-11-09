ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Savannah Morning News

'The best No. 3 seed I've ever seen.' Effingham trounced in state football playoff opener

Follow Effingham high school sports all year long at SavannahNow.com. Support our coverage of the Mustangs, Rebels and more by becoming a digital subscriber at SavannahNow.com/subscribenow. SPRINGFIELD – There are few words for a 50-point loss, but Effingham County football coach John Ford tried his best and spoke to his players from his heart Friday...
SPRINGFIELD, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy