Feds said Lubbock man was ‘on his way’ to becoming Anna Delvey
A judge accepted a plea deal on Wednesday for a Lubbock man who admitted to defrauding several victims for a "lavish lifestyle," according to the United States Department of Justice.
A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck
A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
Help Us Find These Two Lubbock Girls Who Are Missing
As we head into the holiday's one of the worst things for a parent to experience is for their own child to go missing. Families should be able to come together with their kids, family and friends to celebrate the holiday season. Sadly, too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
KCBD
METRO responding to fatal East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body. A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation...
KCBD
Thursday morning top stories: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The Hobbs City Commission approved an ordinance restricting abortion. The move will block clinics from opening in Hobbs, although abortion is legal in New Mexico. Details here: Abortion clinic restrictions in Hobbs. Battle for Congress undecided. Republicans are within 12 seats of a...
Midland man struck, pronounced dead at Lubbock hospital
MIDLAND, Texas — One person died Tuesday at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock after he was hit Friday evening in Midland County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. DPS said Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland was struck by Styvin Chei-Wei Ortiz, 19, of Conroe around 7:35 p.m. on Farm to Market […]
KCBD
Four Hub City artists inducted into West Texas Walk of Fame
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four artist were honored for their contributions to West Texas and their accomplishments beyond on Thursday. Jody Nix, Hoyle Nix, Amanda Shires, and Bess Hubbard will have their names on the wall at 18th and Crickets Avenue for years to come. Shires graduated from Lubbock High...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: 4 displaced after overnight house fire in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. South Plains residents are being urged to winterize their homes ahead of tonight’s freeze. That includes dripping your faucets, leaving cabinets open beneath your sinks and sealing holes in exterior walls. Find more tips here: City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes...
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County. CLICK HERE if the page does not redirect automatically.
fox34.com
House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
koxe.com
Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock
Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on November 6, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma. She lived a robust life full of fervor and wit. Sue lit up any room she entered with her striking eyes and beautiful smile. Her exuberant personality was always on display, bringing a smile and chuckle to anybody she encountered. Sue’s children, Russ and Kelly, adored her and she taught them to love the only way she knew how – fiercely and full of passion. She looked upon her grandchildren with all the love and pride in the world and they felt the exact same way about their “Mimi”. Her loving husband, Bob, will forever miss Sue’s witty charm and sweet embrace.
What’s In This Weird Lubbock Roadside Mystery Bag?
I spotted a VERY unusual package by the side of the road on Thursday. It was about 4:00 on Thursday when I spotted this mystery bag by the side of the road at the four-way intersection of the Loop and the Interstate (heading towards the airport). The bag seemed to be made of black plastic, possibly garbage bags and was sealed close with healthy amounts of duck tape.
New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything
Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
The Lubbock ‘Weird’ Businesses We Wish We Could Resurrect From the Grave
Businesses fail or end for many reasons. Perhaps its a lack or sales, poor management, or simply because the owner wishes to seek new opportunities or retire. A business can be a fantastic idea, but for whatever reason, it ultimately evaporates. Lubbock has seen several really amazing and loved business...
Constable describes how handcuffed suspect stole his law enforcement unit
The Hale County Constable for Precinct 3, Terry Timms, released new information Wednesday about the theft of his law enforcement unit, which happened Tuesday afternoon.
Lubbock man in stolen truck from Shallowater tries to cash fraudulent check, OPD says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa earlier this week after he allegedly tried to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. Jacob Paredez, 41, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Evading Arrest, and Tampering with a Government Record. According to an affidavit, […]
fox34.com
Brownfield ISD: Juvenile detained after making terroristic threat
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Administration at Brownfield Independent School District reported a juvenile has been detained by law enforcement after making a terroristic threat on Wednesday. The district shared this information on its Facebook page early Thursday morning. In the post, the district said investigators found no one had any...
KCBD
Plainview votes to become sanctuary city for the unborn
PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview voters approved the sanctuary city for the unborn ordinance. The City of Lubbock voted on the same proposal two years ago. It was approved, allowing citizens to file $10,000 lawsuits against any entity performing and aiding an abortion procedure. The results:. For: 2,423. Against: 1,076.
Woman forced to watch as 2 beat her dog to death, Lubbock Police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were investigating after it was reported that two unknown suspects beat someone’s dog to death, according to a police report. According to the police report, City of Lubbock Animal Control Services was investigating after the dog that was killed bit someone on November 3. The injuries were severe and required […]
Lubbock Dog Owners Beware of This Highly Contagious Canine Illness
If you own a dog and they suddenly start coughing, retching, or sneezing, they lose their appetite, act more fatigued than normal, or you start seeing abnormal discharge around their eyes or nose, they might have a respiratory infection. This condition, which you might know as ‘kennel cough’, is highly...
