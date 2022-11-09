ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland, TX

Talk 1340

A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck

A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
ODESSA, TX
Talk 1340

Help Us Find These Two Lubbock Girls Who Are Missing

As we head into the holiday's one of the worst things for a parent to experience is for their own child to go missing. Families should be able to come together with their kids, family and friends to celebrate the holiday season. Sadly, too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

METRO responding to fatal East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body. A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Four Hub City artists inducted into West Texas Walk of Fame

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four artist were honored for their contributions to West Texas and their accomplishments beyond on Thursday. Jody Nix, Hoyle Nix, Amanda Shires, and Bess Hubbard will have their names on the wall at 18th and Crickets Avenue for years to come. Shires graduated from Lubbock High...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

House fire reported in Arnett-Benson area

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Four people are displaced after a house fire in North Lubbock. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called just after 3 a.m. to an area near Bates and Indiana, in the Arnett-Benson area. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported. This...
LUBBOCK, TX
koxe.com

Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock

Sue Lovelace Keveryn Stearns, 74, of Lubbock, Texas passed away on November 6, 2022, after a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma. She lived a robust life full of fervor and wit. Sue lit up any room she entered with her striking eyes and beautiful smile. Her exuberant personality was always on display, bringing a smile and chuckle to anybody she encountered. Sue’s children, Russ and Kelly, adored her and she taught them to love the only way she knew how – fiercely and full of passion. She looked upon her grandchildren with all the love and pride in the world and they felt the exact same way about their “Mimi”. Her loving husband, Bob, will forever miss Sue’s witty charm and sweet embrace.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

What’s In This Weird Lubbock Roadside Mystery Bag?

I spotted a VERY unusual package by the side of the road on Thursday. It was about 4:00 on Thursday when I spotted this mystery bag by the side of the road at the four-way intersection of the Loop and the Interstate (heading towards the airport). The bag seemed to be made of black plastic, possibly garbage bags and was sealed close with healthy amounts of duck tape.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything

Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Brownfield ISD: Juvenile detained after making terroristic threat

BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Administration at Brownfield Independent School District reported a juvenile has been detained by law enforcement after making a terroristic threat on Wednesday. The district shared this information on its Facebook page early Thursday morning. In the post, the district said investigators found no one had any...
BROWNFIELD, TX
KCBD

Plainview votes to become sanctuary city for the unborn

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview voters approved the sanctuary city for the unborn ordinance. The City of Lubbock voted on the same proposal two years ago. It was approved, allowing citizens to file $10,000 lawsuits against any entity performing and aiding an abortion procedure. The results:. For: 2,423. Against: 1,076.
PLAINVIEW, TX

