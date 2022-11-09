Read full article on original website
Thursday Football Fever: Scores for the first round of playoff games
EAST TEXAS (KETK) — The regular season is over and we’ve moved on to playoff football in Texas and we’ve got all the scores for Thursday night’s matchups. See how your team did below: Chapel Hill 45 vs. Livingston 36 – FINAL Palestine 29 vs. Lumberton 54 – FINAL Van 13 vs. Pleasant Grove 48 […]
Going To The Tech Game Saturday vs. KU: You Can Bring These Things To Keep Warm
When kickoff comes this Saturday against Kansas it will be 48 degrees and by the end of the game, it will drop even lower. If you are wondering what you can and can't bring for the Texas Tech game since we haven't had a cold game yet I have you covered.
University Daily
McCullar, Shannon impressing with new teams
When Texas Tech’s head basketball coach Mark Adams took over for Chris Beard, he did so with the help of two key returning starters in Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. Now in his second season at the helm, McCullar and Shannon are suiting up for new schools as they attempt to improve their draft stock in their final year(s) of eligibility.
Obanor, Tyson lead No. 25 Texas Tech past Texas Southern
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor and Jaylon Tyson each scored 13 points and No. 25 Texas Tech overpowered Texas Southern 78-54 on Thursday night. De’vion Harmon added 12 points for the Red Raiders (2-0). “For all of our younger guys, it’s an adjustment,” Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said. “They don’t really understand that you can’t just go down to the other end and shoot the ball because the defense will be ready. You have to move the ball. They are a little impatient at times, but they’re getting there.” Texas Southern (0-2) was led by Zytarius Morlte with 12 points while Davon Barnes added 10.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Starts Assembling 2023 Recruiting Class
The Texas Tech Lady Raiders women’s basketball team began assembling talent for its 2023-24 team as the NCAA’s early-signing period opened on Wednesday. The Lady Raiders, led by coach Krista Gerlich — who played on Texas Tech’s 1993 national championship team — is entering her third season at her alma mater. Gerlich has won 21 games in her first two seasons with the Lady Raiders.
University Daily
TTU basketball ticketing rules
The 2022 basketball season has begun for both the men’s and women’s teams. According to texastech.com, students who have paid the Athletic Fee may attend any game through access with their student ID. The Athletic Fee allows students to attend any home game on a first-come, first-served basis....
CBS Sports
Texas Tech vs. Texas Southern: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Texas Southern 0-1; Texas Tech 1-0 The #25 Texas Tech Red Raiders have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Texas Southern Tigers at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders will be strutting in after a win while Texas Southern will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Lubbock, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Texas Tech Cheerleader Goes Viral Push Pressing Teammates [Video]
When looking for an extremely underrated sport, especially at the collegiate level, my vote goes to cheerleading. Not only does it take an incredible amount of strength, but the coordination that goes into cheer is unreal. I mean, have you seen the routines they do? I can barely do a summersault without worrying I'll hurt myself and they get thrown up into the air while doing flips as if it’s as easy as walking.
KCBD
Cold front with freezing temperatures coming overnight
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first wide-spread freeze of the season will occur early Saturday morning following a very cold Friday afternoon. Colder air will begin to settle in tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will remain light, but a breeze will create a wind chill. Skies remain mostly clear through the evening and overnight.
Lucky Texan Takes Home Some Cash Amid Historic $2.04B Powerball Drawing
One Texas resident matched all five numbers in the November 7 Powerball drawing.
KCBD
Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
Cold Front Heading To Lubbock Bringing Freezing Temperatures
Well, Fall was fun. Now it's time to break out the heavy coats as a cold front is fast approaching and it's going to make an impact on Lubbock and the South Plains Friday and Saturday morning. While Thursday is expected to be a beautiful day with highs around 72...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock’s first freeze, widespread killing freeze expected late week
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s first freeze of the fall season is expected late this week as a colder air mass invades the South Plains and Rolling Plains region. The cold weather event is also expected to result in a widespread killing freeze. A strong cold front will move...
Is brake-checking a tailgater illegal in Texas?
Can a driver brake-check a tailgater legally in Texas? What does the law say regarding this action?
fox34.com
1 injured in three vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue just north of South Loop 289. LPD received the call at 2:42 p.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes and involved a white passenger car, a green passenger car, and a tan pickup truck.
Abandoned Airfields in the Texas Panhandle Hold Stories of Days Past
The Texas Panhandle holds so much history in the top 28 counties of Texas. It's amazing what these Texas Plains have seen. Things that once were an important piece of our towns no longer exist except in fading memories and pictures. One of those historical memories includes the number of...
Lubbock Powerball Players Return To Work Sobbing After Blowing Rent Money On Tickets
Why!? I was feeling so lucky this time around. $2.04 billion dollars is pretty damn incredible. Of course, the winner just HAD to be someone in California. My boss fittingly pointed out that now, that person "can afford to live in California." Bummer, man. It was even more exciting because...
New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything
Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
Help Us Find These Two Lubbock Girls Who Are Missing
As we head into the holiday's one of the worst things for a parent to experience is for their own child to go missing. Families should be able to come together with their kids, family and friends to celebrate the holiday season. Sadly, too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
