Whiteface, TX

University Daily

McCullar, Shannon impressing with new teams

When Texas Tech’s head basketball coach Mark Adams took over for Chris Beard, he did so with the help of two key returning starters in Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. Now in his second season at the helm, McCullar and Shannon are suiting up for new schools as they attempt to improve their draft stock in their final year(s) of eligibility.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Associated Press

Obanor, Tyson lead No. 25 Texas Tech past Texas Southern

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor and Jaylon Tyson each scored 13 points and No. 25 Texas Tech overpowered Texas Southern 78-54 on Thursday night. De’vion Harmon added 12 points for the Red Raiders (2-0). “For all of our younger guys, it’s an adjustment,” Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said. “They don’t really understand that you can’t just go down to the other end and shoot the ball because the defense will be ready. You have to move the ball. They are a little impatient at times, but they’re getting there.” Texas Southern (0-2) was led by Zytarius Morlte with 12 points while Davon Barnes added 10.
LUBBOCK, TX
heartlandcollegesports.com

Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Starts Assembling 2023 Recruiting Class

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders women’s basketball team began assembling talent for its 2023-24 team as the NCAA’s early-signing period opened on Wednesday. The Lady Raiders, led by coach Krista Gerlich — who played on Texas Tech’s 1993 national championship team — is entering her third season at her alma mater. Gerlich has won 21 games in her first two seasons with the Lady Raiders.
LUBBOCK, TX
University Daily

TTU basketball ticketing rules

The 2022 basketball season has begun for both the men’s and women’s teams. According to texastech.com, students who have paid the Athletic Fee may attend any game through access with their student ID. The Athletic Fee allows students to attend any home game on a first-come, first-served basis....
LUBBOCK, TX
High School Football PRO

Lubbock, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

DENVER CITY, TX
Talk 1340

Texas Tech Cheerleader Goes Viral Push Pressing Teammates [Video]

When looking for an extremely underrated sport, especially at the collegiate level, my vote goes to cheerleading. Not only does it take an incredible amount of strength, but the coordination that goes into cheer is unreal. I mean, have you seen the routines they do? I can barely do a summersault without worrying I'll hurt myself and they get thrown up into the air while doing flips as if it’s as easy as walking.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Cold front with freezing temperatures coming overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our first wide-spread freeze of the season will occur early Saturday morning following a very cold Friday afternoon. Colder air will begin to settle in tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds will remain light, but a breeze will create a wind chill. Skies remain mostly clear through the evening and overnight.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Hard freeze ahead for the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild temperatures highlight weather the next couple of days across the South Plains. A hard freeze, however, will follow. Areas of low visibility in fog and drizzle are possible through this morning under an overcast sky. There will be breaks in the overcast this afternoon, which will be quite breezy to somewhat windy. Highs will be in the 70s, about five to ten degrees above average for the time of year.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock’s first freeze, widespread killing freeze expected late week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s first freeze of the fall season is expected late this week as a colder air mass invades the South Plains and Rolling Plains region. The cold weather event is also expected to result in a widespread killing freeze. A strong cold front will move...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

1 injured in three vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person sustained moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Quaker Avenue just north of South Loop 289. LPD received the call at 2:42 p.m. The crash occurred in the southbound lanes and involved a white passenger car, a green passenger car, and a tan pickup truck.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Outdoor Store Coming to Lubbock: They Have Everything

Calling all adventure and outdoor lovers, a new place in Lubbock is coming for you. There is a new store coming called Baker Outdoors that will offer an outdoor, paddlesports, and travel retailer bringing an innovative outdoor lifestyle to West Texas. The Baker family loves to seek adventure and finding...
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Help Us Find These Two Lubbock Girls Who Are Missing

As we head into the holiday's one of the worst things for a parent to experience is for their own child to go missing. Families should be able to come together with their kids, family and friends to celebrate the holiday season. Sadly, too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
LUBBOCK, TX

