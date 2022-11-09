Read full article on original website
Orange Grove fends off second-half surge, beats Raymondville in 4A DII bi-district round
The Orange Grove Bulldogs opened up the postseason by fending off a second-half surge against Raymondville, securing a 35-21 win in the bi-district round of the Class 4A Division II Texas high school football playoffs
Sinton head coach inks commitment to district bet
Sinton football head coach Michael Troutman inks commitment on district bet. Gets tattoo of team logo on his bicep after Sinton defeated Ingleside.
Corpus Christi, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Corpus Christi. The Southwest Legacy High School football team will have a game with Roy Miller High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
The stress of Election Day is behind us as we move forward in the holiday season and there are so many things worth celebrating, the Cowboys are winning, Thanksgiving is about to arrive and school will be on winter break before you know it, but there's also a reason to celebrate extra big down in South Texas.
Victoria West High School mourns the loss of a student
VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday evening, Victoria I.S.D. released a statement on their Facebook page announcing the loss of a Victoria West High School student. VWHS Principal Tonya Patterson released the following statement: “Please keep the family and the school community in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time as they mourn this tragic loss.” At the time of...
Ex-Marine Leads Aransas Pass Growing Business Empire
, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: SPANKY’S LIQUOR – ARANSAS PASS & INGLESIDE On one side of a building at the corner of W. Wheeler Ave. and 13th St. an Aransas Pass business empire operates from a headquarters office, next door to a laundromat. There’s no sign advertising what goes on behind the entrance, but that subtle, low-ley approach masks the highly productive and profitable enterprise on the other side of the glass and steel door. Behind a small desk, 39-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran Justin Hamilton is in charge of a chain of stores his family built and ran,...
Flour Bluff Chick-Fil-A sets an open date
The biggest chicken sandwich restaurant chain in the world will soon open its doors on the corner of SPID and Flour Bluff Drive.
Veteran from Portland nominated for ' Transition to Trucking' award
A local Army veteran from Portland was nominated by Del Mar College for the 'Transition to Trucking' Award.
City's Southside to receive major improvements as part of the City's 2022 Bond Project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A bond that will give $90 million to street improvements across town was passed during Tuesday night's election. A big chunk of that money will be going towards the city's fast expanding southside. $39.5 million of the $92.5 million for streets are going to the...
Veterans Day events honor active military and veterans across the Coastal Bend
With so many celebrations going on, we have compiled a list of events, ceremonies, and freebies happening around the Coastal Bend area on Veterans Day weekend.
TxDot campaign triggers horrific memories for a local family
According to Cole and his family members, a constant reminder of the traumatizing event is displayed outside the TxDOT in Refugio, off of Highway 77.
Incumbent Corpus Christi mayor celebrates second term victory
On Tuesday night incumbent Mayor of Corpus Christi, Paulette Guajardo, and her supporters celebrated her victory against challenger John Wright at Brewster Street Icehouse south side.
Rockport PD ask for public's help in finding missing Fulton man
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rockport Police Department is asking for the public's help in providing information to the whereabouts of Jesse Ellis Goodman. Goodman was last seen in the early morning hours on July 10, 2021 in Fulton, according to a social media post from Rockport PD. A...
LIVE BLOG: Barbara Canales concedes Nueces County Judge race
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The midterm general election is here and results for local and state races will start to pour in around 7 p.m. Follow this blog throughout the night for updates on important races. You can also see up-to-date results by clicking here. 10:02 p.m. Results for...
Flour Bluff ISD reacts to VATRE not passing
Flour Bluff ISD Superintendent Velma Soliz-Garcia said the district will face a $2.6 million deficit for the 2024 budget cycle because the VATRE didn't pass
Shots fired near Texas A&M University cause possible threat to campus community
According to police, a male subject was sitting at a bus stop on Islander Way when a vehicle approached him and fired two shots.
5 people evacuated from trailer fire early Wednesday morning
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday at 12:40 P.M. The Victoria Fire Department and Victoria Police Department responded to a trailer fire early Wednesday morning. The structure fire occurred in the 2500 block of Lone Tree Road. The authorities extracted two unconscious adults and two unconscious children. All five occupants, 2 adults, and 3 children were transported to San Antonio hospitals....
KVUE
Victim killed in Harbor Bridge crash remembered as loving father and "friend to all"
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The second victim of Wednesday night's wrong-way crash on the Harbor Bridge was identified Thursday as 27-year-old Mathew Adam Banda. Loved ones tell 3News that the Sinton native was a loving father to a baby girl who just turned two-years-old. Banda's been described as a...
Police investigate major crash on SPID near Staples St.
CCPD announced on social media that all lanes on SPID near Staples Street are back open after a major crash.
