Victoria West High School mourns the loss of a student

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday evening, Victoria I.S.D. released a statement on their Facebook page announcing the loss of a Victoria West High School student. VWHS Principal Tonya Patterson released the following statement: “Please keep the family and the school community in your thoughts and prayers through this difficult time as they mourn this tragic loss.” At the time of...
Ex-Marine Leads Aransas Pass Growing Business Empire

, , , , SMALL BUSINESS CORNER: SPANKY’S LIQUOR – ARANSAS PASS & INGLESIDE On one side of a building at the corner of W. Wheeler Ave. and 13th St. an Aransas Pass business empire operates from a headquarters office, next door to a laundromat. There’s no sign advertising what goes on behind the entrance, but that subtle, low-ley approach masks the highly productive and profitable enterprise on the other side of the glass and steel door. Behind a small desk, 39-year-old U.S. Marine Corps veteran Justin Hamilton is in charge of a chain of stores his family built and ran,...
5 people evacuated from trailer fire early Wednesday morning

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday at 12:40 P.M. The Victoria Fire Department and Victoria Police Department responded to a trailer fire early Wednesday morning. The structure fire occurred in the 2500 block of Lone Tree Road. The authorities extracted two unconscious adults and two unconscious children. All five occupants, 2 adults, and 3 children were transported to San Antonio hospitals....
