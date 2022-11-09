Read full article on original website
Related
KCBD
METRO responding to fatal East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body. A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation...
Wuensche family brings Texas Tech into Guinness World Records
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Wuensche family with deep ties to Lubbock made the Guinness World Records and brought Texas Tech University in too for “most family members to graduate from the same university.” The family posted about it Thursday on social media. GWR wrote, “The most family members to graduate from the same university is […]
WATCH: Driver wearing reflective vest smashes into car, front of Lubbock home, then casually drives away
LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Lubbock residents Brenna Wiles and her fiancé Jose Duran-Sanchez said a driver hit their home in the 200 block of North Avenue P. (Click on the video player above to see.) Wiles said the driver, who was wearing a reflective safety vest, crashed into Duran-Sanchez’ work vehicle and […]
Woman forced to watch as 2 beat her dog to death, Lubbock Police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were investigating after it was reported that two unknown suspects beat someone’s dog to death, according to a police report. According to the police report, City of Lubbock Animal Control Services was investigating after the dog that was killed bit someone on November 3. The injuries were severe and required […]
Midland man struck, pronounced dead at Lubbock hospital
MIDLAND, Texas — One person died Tuesday at Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock after he was hit Friday evening in Midland County, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. DPS said Arturo Meza, 65, of Midland was struck by Styvin Chei-Wei Ortiz, 19, of Conroe around 7:35 p.m. on Farm to Market […]
extrainningsoftball.com
Signing Spotlight: Makenna Mitchell… The Texas Tech-Bound Infielder Has a Wonderful Signing Day (Even Though It Wasn’t ALL Smiles!)
This is what it’s all about. A young softball player from small town Texas plays the game she loves, succeeds through hard work and effort, gets noticed and lives the dream of taking her talents to the collegiate level. In this case, it’s Makenna Mitchell, a senior infielder from...
Andrews, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Levelland High School football team will have a game with Monahans High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
everythinglubbock.com
DPS responded to rollover that injured one person near Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas — A one-vehicle rollover near Shallowater caused a driver to suffer moderate injuries, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the call came in at 7:05 a.m. The driver was traveling on FM 179 and CR 5400 when her vehicle lost control and rolled before coming to a final rest.
Lubbock man hospitalized after assault with hammer, suspect arrested
Lubbock Police released information about an assault with a hammer which happened in the 2100 block of 31st Street.
Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas Tech University student convicted of a misdemeanor in the shooting and injury of a homeless man in Nashville filed a defamation lawsuit against a Houston lawyer for a post on Twitter, according to a release from the Quackenbush Law Firm in Amarillo. The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of […]
32-Year-Old Kelcy Tekell Killed In A Fatal Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday morning in Lubbock. Officials confirmed that a 32-year-old woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near 34th street and the West Loop.
One seriously injured after crash with motorcycle Wednesday night, LPD said
One person had serious injuries after a crash between a car and a motorcycle near 50th Street and Slide Road on Wednesday night, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Woman arrested, accused of abandoning children, LPD report says
Katherine Richardson, 31, was arrested after a police report said she "intentionally abandoned" her children on Sunday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Lubbock Government Corporation discusses more on Expo Center progress
It’s a question we’ve been asking for years. When will the Lubbock County Expo Center be done?
Constable describes how handcuffed suspect stole his law enforcement unit
The Hale County Constable for Precinct 3, Terry Timms, released new information Wednesday about the theft of his law enforcement unit, which happened Tuesday afternoon.
KCBD
Lubbock County computer system down until further notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish tells KCBD the computer system for the county is down until further notice. They believe it is an issue with the antivirus software the county uses. The provider of the software, Cisco, is assisting the County IT department in getting the system restored.
Man arrested after assaulting Lubbock Police officer, report said
LUBBOCK, Texas — Robert Valles, 34, was arrested after he assaulted a police officer who tried to stop him from hitting his girlfriend with a pickup truck, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. On Saturday, LPD was called to the 1500 block of 24th Street at 5:46 p.m. According to a police […]
levellandnews.net
Veteran takes up shield at Levelland PD
Exchanging the military uniform for a police uniform, officer John Hernandez has settled into the Levelland Police Department with a sense of familiarity and confidence in his new home. Hernandez, 32, was born November 11, 1990, in Cristoval, Texas. A small town south of San Angelo, Hernandez always had a military presence in his family thanks to his father who was in the Marine Corps. With a brother in the Army and two sisters in the Navy, Hernandez knew his future after high school had him in the armed forces. “I always knew I was going to join the military,” said Hernandez. “Growing up, I would always watch the movie Black Hawk Down, and I always wanted to be an Army Ranger. I always wanted to try my hand at the army.” After graduation, Hernandez enlisted in the Army and made his way to Fort Benning, Georgia where he would become a part of the infantry. After basic training, he was shipped to Hawaii where he would join the 25th Infantry Division. After learning and enjoying the Hawaiian culture for a short period of time, he also spent time in various countries such as Germany, Guam and South Korea. In July of 2010, Hernandez was tasked with his first deployment to Iraq. Sent to Baqubah located in the northern province of Diyala. He spent roughly a year on deployment. “It’s difficult to say what the overall mission was at the time,” explained Hernandez. “They tell us it’s hearts and minds and we’re trying to establish some sort of democracy, or some type of selfgoverning entity while we’re.
Texas Tech Alumni-owned Toasted Yolk is now open
LUBBOCK, Texas – Toasted Yolk Cafe, originally started in 2010 in Houston, Texas, has made its way to Lubbock. After a few delays in the opening process, Toasted Yolk Cafe has opened its doors ready to share everything the Houston-based eatery has to offer. Mark Murray, Texas Tech Graduate and franchise owner says the original […]
The Lubbock ‘Weird’ Businesses We Wish We Could Resurrect From the Grave
Businesses fail or end for many reasons. Perhaps its a lack or sales, poor management, or simply because the owner wishes to seek new opportunities or retire. A business can be a fantastic idea, but for whatever reason, it ultimately evaporates. Lubbock has seen several really amazing and loved business...
Comments / 0