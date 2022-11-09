ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levelland, TX

KCBD

METRO responding to fatal East Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body. A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

WATCH: Driver wearing reflective vest smashes into car, front of Lubbock home, then casually drives away

LUBBOCK, Texas — Around 4:30 a.m. Friday, Lubbock residents Brenna Wiles and her fiancé Jose Duran-Sanchez said a driver hit their home in the 200 block of North Avenue P. (Click on the video player above to see.) Wiles said the driver, who was wearing a reflective safety vest, crashed into Duran-Sanchez’ work vehicle and […]
LUBBOCK, TX
High School Football PRO

Andrews, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LEVELLAND, TX
everythinglubbock.com

DPS responded to rollover that injured one person near Shallowater

LUBBOCK, Texas — A one-vehicle rollover near Shallowater caused a driver to suffer moderate injuries, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the call came in at 7:05 a.m. The driver was traveling on FM 179 and CR 5400 when her vehicle lost control and rolled before coming to a final rest.
SHALLOWATER, TX
KCBD

Lubbock County computer system down until further notice

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish tells KCBD the computer system for the county is down until further notice. They believe it is an issue with the antivirus software the county uses. The provider of the software, Cisco, is assisting the County IT department in getting the system restored.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
levellandnews.net

Veteran takes up shield at Levelland PD

Exchanging the military uniform for a police uniform, officer John Hernandez has settled into the Levelland Police Department with a sense of familiarity and confidence in his new home. Hernandez, 32, was born November 11, 1990, in Cristoval, Texas. A small town south of San Angelo, Hernandez always had a military presence in his family thanks to his father who was in the Marine Corps. With a brother in the Army and two sisters in the Navy, Hernandez knew his future after high school had him in the armed forces. “I always knew I was going to join the military,” said Hernandez. “Growing up, I would always watch the movie Black Hawk Down, and I always wanted to be an Army Ranger. I always wanted to try my hand at the army.” After graduation, Hernandez enlisted in the Army and made his way to Fort Benning, Georgia where he would become a part of the infantry. After basic training, he was shipped to Hawaii where he would join the 25th Infantry Division. After learning and enjoying the Hawaiian culture for a short period of time, he also spent time in various countries such as Germany, Guam and South Korea. In July of 2010, Hernandez was tasked with his first deployment to Iraq. Sent to Baqubah located in the northern province of Diyala. He spent roughly a year on deployment. “It’s difficult to say what the overall mission was at the time,” explained Hernandez. “They tell us it’s hearts and minds and we’re trying to establish some sort of democracy, or some type of selfgoverning entity while we’re.
LEVELLAND, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech Alumni-owned Toasted Yolk is now open

LUBBOCK, Texas – Toasted Yolk Cafe, originally started in 2010 in Houston, Texas, has made its way to Lubbock. After a few delays in the opening process, Toasted Yolk Cafe has opened its doors ready to share everything the Houston-based eatery has to offer. Mark Murray, Texas Tech Graduate and franchise owner says the original […]
LUBBOCK, TX

