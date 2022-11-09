Read full article on original website
A Lubbock man Arrested in Odessa was Found With a Stolen Truck
A Lubbock man was arrested in Odessa after leading officers on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle. Odessa Police Officer's responded to a call from a Kwik Kash on Saturday, November 5, after a store clerk said a man was trying to cash a check that didn’t belong to him. KAMC news reported that when police arrived at the Kwik Kash and tried to speak to the man he immediately drove off in a silver Ford truck engaging police in a vehicle pursuit.
fox34.com
End Zone Bi-District Playoff Scores for Thursday, Nov. 10
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your Bi-District playoff scores for Thursday, Nov. 10.
KCBD
METRO responding to fatal East Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on scene investigating at a residence in the 5400 block of Interstate 27. Officers were called to the residence at 3:45 p.m. today in reference to a dead body. A male was pronounced deceased inside the home and an investigation...
everythinglubbock.com
DPS responded to rollover that injured one person near Shallowater
LUBBOCK, Texas — A one-vehicle rollover near Shallowater caused a driver to suffer moderate injuries, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the call came in at 7:05 a.m. The driver was traveling on FM 179 and CR 5400 when her vehicle lost control and rolled before coming to a final rest.
Help Us Find These Two Lubbock Girls Who Are Missing
As we head into the holiday's one of the worst things for a parent to experience is for their own child to go missing. Families should be able to come together with their kids, family and friends to celebrate the holiday season. Sadly, too many communities and families across Texas have been impacted by missing kids, and cases involving missing kids can have lasting impacts on communities. And that is why when kids go missing often the community comes together to look for them. Sharing this story can help get the word out and hopefully help bring them home.
Wuensche family brings Texas Tech into Guinness World Records
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Wuensche family with deep ties to Lubbock made the Guinness World Records and brought Texas Tech University in too for “most family members to graduate from the same university.” The family posted about it Thursday on social media. GWR wrote, “The most family members to graduate from the same university is […]
PLEASE HELP: Police searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene, other parts of west Texas
MIDLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for suspects accused of targeting shoppers in Abilene and elsewhere in west Texas. Midland Crime Stoppers circulated a picture of one of the suspects on social media Wednesday, saying she and two others have been going to United Supermarkets and Wal-Marts in Abilene, Amarillo, Lubbock, Midland, and elsewhere […]
KCBD
Lubbock County computer system down until further notice
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish tells KCBD the computer system for the county is down until further notice. They believe it is an issue with the antivirus software the county uses. The provider of the software, Cisco, is assisting the County IT department in getting the system restored.
levellandnews.net
Veteran takes up shield at Levelland PD
Exchanging the military uniform for a police uniform, officer John Hernandez has settled into the Levelland Police Department with a sense of familiarity and confidence in his new home. Hernandez, 32, was born November 11, 1990, in Cristoval, Texas. A small town south of San Angelo, Hernandez always had a military presence in his family thanks to his father who was in the Marine Corps. With a brother in the Army and two sisters in the Navy, Hernandez knew his future after high school had him in the armed forces. “I always knew I was going to join the military,” said Hernandez. “Growing up, I would always watch the movie Black Hawk Down, and I always wanted to be an Army Ranger. I always wanted to try my hand at the army.” After graduation, Hernandez enlisted in the Army and made his way to Fort Benning, Georgia where he would become a part of the infantry. After basic training, he was shipped to Hawaii where he would join the 25th Infantry Division. After learning and enjoying the Hawaiian culture for a short period of time, he also spent time in various countries such as Germany, Guam and South Korea. In July of 2010, Hernandez was tasked with his first deployment to Iraq. Sent to Baqubah located in the northern province of Diyala. He spent roughly a year on deployment. “It’s difficult to say what the overall mission was at the time,” explained Hernandez. “They tell us it’s hearts and minds and we’re trying to establish some sort of democracy, or some type of selfgoverning entity while we’re.
Election Results for Lubbock and Lubbock County, November 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are election results from Lubbock and Lubbock County. CLICK HERE if the page does not redirect automatically.
Andrews, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Woman forced to watch as 2 beat her dog to death, Lubbock Police report says
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were investigating after it was reported that two unknown suspects beat someone’s dog to death, according to a police report. According to the police report, City of Lubbock Animal Control Services was investigating after the dog that was killed bit someone on November 3. The injuries were severe and required […]
Texas Tech student files $40 million lawsuit against Houston lawyer, claims libel for tweet
The lawsuit was filed against Ben Crump on behalf of Katie Quackenbush and was seeking $40 million in damages - $10 million in actual damages and $30 million in punitive damages.
everythinglubbock.com
One injured in early morning crash at 50th Street and University, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas – One person had moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash initially reported as a rollover, according to the Lubbock Police Department. This occurred on 50th Street and University Avenue just after 2:30 a.m., LPD said. LPD was continuing to investigating the cause of the crash.
KCBD
Brownfield ISD: Juvenile detained after making terroristic threat
BROWNFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - Administration at Brownfield Independent School District reported a juvenile has been detained by law enforcement after making a terroristic threat on Wednesday. The district shared this information on its Facebook page early Thursday morning. In the post, the district said investigators found no one had any...
Woman arrested, accused of abandoning children, LPD report says
Katherine Richardson, 31, was arrested after a police report said she "intentionally abandoned" her children on Sunday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
The Lubbock ‘Weird’ Businesses We Wish We Could Resurrect From the Grave
Businesses fail or end for many reasons. Perhaps its a lack or sales, poor management, or simply because the owner wishes to seek new opportunities or retire. A business can be a fantastic idea, but for whatever reason, it ultimately evaporates. Lubbock has seen several really amazing and loved business...
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: 4 displaced after overnight house fire in North Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. South Plains residents are being urged to winterize their homes ahead of tonight’s freeze. That includes dripping your faucets, leaving cabinets open beneath your sinks and sealing holes in exterior walls. Find more tips here: City urges Lubbock residents to winterize homes...
New Christmas Experience Opens in Lubbock Soon
The holidays are here and there will be a new Christmas event to enjoy in Lubbock. Eberley Brooks Events is putting on its first-ever Experience Christmas event. You will be able to do things like Santa, live concerts, shopping, snow globe, photo opportunities, s’mores, hot cocoa, and so much more.
Hobbs police arrest man accused of hit-and-run that killed 19-year-old
HOBBS, N.M. — A man was identified and arrested Thursday and accused of the October 28 hit-and-run death of 19-year-old Delilah Ybarra, according to the Hobbs Police Department. Jesus Serrano Rojas, 48, was arrested and was being held in the Hobbs City Jail, HPD said. Earlier Thursday, HPD asked for the public’s help in identifying […]
