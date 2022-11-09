Bold & Beautiful’s Katherine Kelly Lang Shares Adorable Pics of Her 4-Year-Old Granddaughter Serving ‘Definite Model Vibes’

Read full article on original website
Related
Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful gave a glimpse of three possible new couples
The Bold and the Beautiful may do the unthinkableScreenshot Soaps.com Howard Wise. Fans who watched Monday's episode of The Bold and the Beautiful may have been either stunned or received confirmation of what some spoilers have already suggested. Three unpopular couplings might have just been initiated or nothing will come of any of it. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) kissed Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle), Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) seemed a bit too concerned as he consoled Brooke Forrester( Katherine Kelly Lang), and Katie Spencer (Heather Tom) and Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) kissed.
Brooke was right about Thomas all along and her haters don't like it
Brooke Logan. Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) is probably the most disliked character on The Bold and the Beautiful. Many fans have actually said they hate her. When it was recently revealed that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was behind the voice-changing app used to make it seem Brooke called CPS, the haters were disappointed.
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: How Old is Hope Logan?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' rapidly aged Hope Logan many years ago — so how old is the character currently?
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: Heather Tom Got Her Son ‘Fired’ From His 1st Acting Gig Playing Her On-Screen Son
When 'The Bold and the Beautiful' gave Heather Tom a motherhood storyline, she had the best person for the job: her real-life son.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Devon Gets a Shock Even as Two Couples Could Be Hitting the Skids
Billy and Lilly’s relationship continues to face problems. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of October 31 – November 4, Abby is shocked at where she finds Chase. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Billy and Lilly’s relationship has faced some tests lately,...
'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’: 3 Reasons Why a Brooke and Liam Affair Needs to Happen
'The Bold and the Beautiful' is hinting at a possible affair with Brooke Logan and her son-in-law Liam Spencer.
Who Is Alison Sweeney’s Husband? Their Relationship Is Something out of a Hallmark Movie
Actress Alison Sweeney often finds love on TV. In real life, the story of how she met her husband Dave Sanov is a bit like a Hallmark Channel movie. Alison, best known from the soap Days of Our Lives, her role as a host on The Biggest Loser, and as a Hallmark Channel staple — her new movie A Magical Christmas Village is available on November 4, 2022 — definitely has a relationship worth aspiring to. So let’s get to know more about Alison and Dave and the family they’ve built!
Should B&B’s Brooke Logan Forgive Ridge When the Truth Comes Out?
Brooke will someday once again be in charge of her destiny. Should B&B’s Brooke Logan Forgive Ridge When the Truth Comes Out?Soap Hub. Right now, Brooke Logan Forrester is living her worst nightmare as her destiny has literally taken a turn. The Bold and the Beautiful heroine’s husband has walked out on her for reasons Brooke can’t comprehend.
Pat Sajak Says 'I'm Through' After Vanna White Makes On-Air Confession
Vanna White revealed a personal detail that didn't bode well with Pat Sajak.
'Real Housewives' star Kyle Richards poses for steamy magazine cover ahead of 'Halloween Ends' premiere
Kyle Richards discussed her new movie, "Halloween Ends," with Jamie Lee Curtis as well as the difficult "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" reunion with Fox News Digital.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov 14-18: Brooke’s Heartbreaking Realization
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 14-18 reveal it'll be a week of shock for many characters.
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms continues to move forward in spite of adversities just like her character Maxie
If anyone knows what it is like to be bullied and deal with online haters it is General Hospital actress Kirsten Storms. She is one of several actresses on the ABC soap who have been at the receiving end of comments from cruel soap fans. Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall). Tabyana Ali (Trina Robinson) Kelly Thiebaud ( Britt Westbourne) have all responded to negative fans who criticized them about their looks, hairstyles, and their character's love lives.
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed How Her Husband Felt About Being Portrayed as a Cheater in Her Songs
Loretta Lynn wrote famous songs that made her longtime husband sound like a cheater. And she once revealed how he felt about that.
Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama
Even though the family drama between Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga has never settled down — Gia Giudice is revealing that she’s still in touch with her uncle and his wife, Melissa Gorga. BravoCon 2022 was packed full of goodness. Exclusive tidbits and so much more have filled the Housewives social media sphere with just […] The post Gia Giudice Reveals She’s Still In Touch With Joe And Melissa Gorga Amid Family Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
General Hospital Spoilers: Dex may have a personal motive against Sonny and Michael
Sonny Dex and Michael could be relatedGeneral Hospital Blog screenshot. Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) showed up out of nowhere in Port Charles and began worming his way into the organization of Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). After Sonny hired him it was revealed that Dex was actually working for Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) to destroy Sonny. General Hospital Blog points out that it's odd that Dex would work so hard to take down a total stranger and suggests his motives might be personal. it's possible that Michae could get caught in the very trap he set for his adoptive dad.
How Ridge & Brooke’s Split Will Affect Forrester Creations on B&B
Brooke and Ridge’s split will affect the bedroom and the boardroom. How Ridge & Brooke’s Split Will Affect Forrester Creations on B&BSoap Hub. Ridge Forrester and Brooke Logan Forrester breaking up is not only going to affect their personal lives, but the split may also ripple into the family business — Forrester Creations. Brooke being on the outs with Ridge has resulted in big changes at the House of Forrester before, after all.
Comments / 3