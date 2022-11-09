Read full article on original website
Watch As Violette, Guerlain Make Up Creative Director, Creates The Perfect Winged Smoky Eye On Rose Williams
If there’s one make-up line to get acquainted with this autumn, it’s make-up artist Violette’s debut collection with French beauty house Guerlain. Inspired by Mother Nature – “The most incredible artist,” says Violette, who is Guerlain’s new creative director of make-up – and the butterflies, peacocks, rose petals and moon she encompasses, there are myriad beautiful colours and shades to choose from. Whether you’re just a mascara person or prefer a more dramatic beauty look, there’s a high-performance formula for everyone.
Sparkle And Shine: Prada’s Crystal Accessories Illuminate The Party Season
Fashion types adore sparkly things. As much as minimalists deny their love of anything shimmering, the moment kaleidoscopic light reflects off a crystal-dusted surface, they swoon. Prada’s crystal accessories are a prime example of the magpie phenomenon and, chances are, you have already caught a glimpse of the glistening stuff...
School-Girl Pleats And A New Red Dye Job? Margot Robbie Is Enjoying A Rebellious Phase
School’s out for Margot Robbie, who clocked off and paid a visit to Cara Delevingne this week. Entering the model’s New York apartment, the Suicide Squad star was all Prada pleats and legs as she swotted up on the sexy preppy trend aced by the Gen-Z set. Wearing...
Anya Taylor-Joy Enters A Bold New Style Era In One Of London’s Buzziest Brands
Anya Taylor-Joy is not afraid of taking a fashion risk – whether it’s doing Barbiecore on the red carpet at Venice Film Festival or opting for a retro-inspired purple minidress, complete with leopard-print pillbox hat and gloves, at the CFDA Awards. Now though, the actor appears to have...
That ’70s Show! Kendall Is Living Out Her Retro Style Dreams
We all know and love Kendall Jenner’s minimalist-chic wardrobe. Whether she’s dressed to the nines in a white Khaite slip dress at the CFDA Fashion Awards, or wearing The Row head-to-toe on a casual day, the model’s style tends to err on the understated side. However, KJ has recently started to favour vintage fashions, as well.
From The Crown To My Policeman, Harry Lambert On Shaping Emma Corrin’s Statement-Making Style
Harry Lambert’s work with Emma Corrin is experimental style at its very best. Refreshing? Check. Eye-catching? Of course. Unexpected? Always. The red carpet can be a tricky place for playful fashion to take off, but as a duo, Lambert and Corrin make it look easy. “We’ve both been very excited to get back into it again,” Lambert tells Vogue.
Chloë Sevigny Is Preserving Her Wardrobe With A Legendary Archivist
Chloë Sevigny once had a plastic box filled with Balenciaga wool suits created by Nicholas Ghesquière from his first season for the French house in 1997. Unfortunately, they are gone. The all-too common culprit? Moths. Ghesquière-era Balenciaga wasn’t the only victim: a whole box of Alaïa was, as well. (“The vintage Balenciaga really hurt me because they probably didn’t produce very many of those,” Sevigny tells Vogue.) Sevigny now won’t have to deal with that again thanks to The Wardrobe, a company run by Julie Ann Clauss, an archiving pioneer who mostly works with high-profile clients and designers to preserve their most treasured clothes.
‘The Crown’: How the Series Recreated Princess Diana’s ’90s Style
Princess Diana's style will be a character on its on in 'The Crown.' Here's how the looks were recreated.
What’s All This About A The Devil Wears Prada Sequel?
Blame Anne Hathaway turning 40 in “incidentally fabulous” style, but the public demand for a The Devil Wears Prada sequel has never been higher. Back in 2021, the stars of the 2006 blockbuster reunited on Zoom in honour of the film’s 15th anniversary to raise money for charity, leading to much speculation about where, exactly, the Runway staffers would have found themselves in the years since Andy tossed her Sidekick into a Paris fountain and sold her Chanel pirate boots on eBay. Is Andy working for The Guardian yet? Did Nigel ever get out from under Miranda’s thumb? Has Emily discovered the body positivity movement?
The Bottega Veneta Shopping List: Pieces To Take Note Of This Season
Fashion fanatics have a tendency to compile wish lists for all eventualities. Recently, those lists have been dominated by Bottega Veneta – and rightfully so. After Matthieu Blazy’s AW22 debut as creative director earlier this year, all eyes are once again on the brand known for its signature intrecciato woven leather.
Tongue Scraping To Transcendental Meditation: Gwyneth’s Elaborate Mid-Week Morning Routine
If you rolled bleary-eyed out of bed this morning, had a quick shower and hit the road, prepare to feel inadequate – and quite tired. Over in La La Land, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow has been sharing snippets of her midweek morning routine, and it is predictably extensive. “I...
Sienna Miller: Inside My Gucci Handbag | In The Bag
British Vogue presents In The Bag with Sienna Miller. The GI Joe & Anatomy of a Scandal star reveals her handbag essentials, as we take a look inside Sienna’s Gucci Diana green leather tote — complete with bamboo handles — which doubles as a hold-all for her daughter’s snack wrappers and toys. “I have some crayons — essential when you are trying to not let your child be sucked into screens,” British Vogue’s December 2022 cover star reveals.
Hailey Does Fast & Furious Style In A Moto Jacket And Micro Mini
Hailey Bieber has worn motorcycle jackets all year long. Whether it’s an oversized vintage piece in the summer with shorts and loafers, or a panelled motocross version in autum with sweatpants, the model has a knack for dressing up leather outerwear no matter the weather. As we step into party season, Hailey still can’t get enough of her supermodel essential.
Discover The Next-Level Science Behind Some Of L’Oréal Paris’ Cult Products
Step into the world of L’Oréal Paris’s Empowered by Science event, where for the first time the brand – known for being a leader in scientific innovation within the beauty market and beyond – showcases its knowledge and know-how at one all-encompassing brand event. From skincare to make-up, as well as the exciting Episkin technology (more on which later), join Vogue as we explore the brand’s pioneering science at the event.
Rihanna And A$AP Do His-And-Hers Leather
If their outfits are anything to judge by, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are perfectly in sync. The celeb couple, who welcomed their first child this past summer, enjoyed a quick date night at West Hollywood’s Issima on Thursday. It was a leather-heavy affair. Rihanna wore tight leather pants with a flared leg and a sharp-collared jacket to match. Meanwhile, A$AP offered up a more casual spin on the moto trend by pairing a studded leather jacket with crisp, loose jeans and leather boots. Each outfit captures the respective essences of Rihanna and A$AP.
Dior Has Transformed Harrods Into A Giant Gingerbread House For Christmas
When Dior does Christmas, it means business. The French house has partnered with Harrods on the largest luxury brand takeover of the retail behemoth, featuring no less than 44 creative window displays and a light installation that illuminates the store front with stars, roses and other seminal brand references made magical in the festive glow. If that’s the outer, which took a team of 200 over a year to build offsite, then the treats awaiting customers inside certainly live up to the hype.
It’s Finally Dawning On Me That I Might Be Single Forever
“When I get married I’m going to make sure I have a room that’s just for me so that I can have my own space,” I say to my flatmate, Lottie, as she plugs her laptop into the TV so we can watch an episode of Love is Blind.
Ariana Grande Is Curating Her Theatre Girl Wardrobe
With the possible exception of that ponytail, Ariana Grande’s most established style signature is her skyscraper heels. Even on her wedding day, the petite singer added a custom pair of towering Giuseppe Zanotti silk platforms to her Audrey Hepburn-inspired Vera Wang gown. Now though, the former British Vogue cover...
