ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HometownLife.com

San Jose Sharks at Dallas Stars odds, picks and predictions

The San Jose Sharks (3-9-3) and Dallas Stars (8-4-1) meet Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Sharks vs. Stars odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Sharks suffered a...
DALLAS, TX
HometownLife.com

Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 10

Last week was not a big week for underdogs in the NFL. Only 4 moneyline underdogs won the game outright out of 13 contests, but 7 underdogs covered the spread. The biggest underdogs and probably the least likely to have predicted were the New York Jets beating the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions upending the Green Bay Packers.
WASHINGTON STATE
On3.com

LOOK: Top-10 recruit Elijah Rushing visiting Oregon, coach Dan Lanning

Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic four-star EDGE Elijah Rushing is visiting Oregon today and got some early morning time with head coach Dan Lanning. Rushing is the No. 19 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy