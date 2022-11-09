Read full article on original website
San Jose Sharks at Dallas Stars odds, picks and predictions
The San Jose Sharks (3-9-3) and Dallas Stars (8-4-1) meet Friday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Sharks vs. Stars odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Sharks suffered a...
Best NFL underdog picks and predictions for Week 10
Last week was not a big week for underdogs in the NFL. Only 4 moneyline underdogs won the game outright out of 13 contests, but 7 underdogs covered the spread. The biggest underdogs and probably the least likely to have predicted were the New York Jets beating the Buffalo Bills and the Detroit Lions upending the Green Bay Packers.
Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets odds, tips and betting trends | November 12
The Charlotte Hornets (3-10) travel to face the Miami Heat (5-7) after losing five road games in a row. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The Heat hit the court as double-digit favorites against the Hornets. The Heat are favored by 10.5 points. The matchup's over/under is set at 214.5.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Brooklyn Nets odds, tips and betting trends | November 12
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets (5-7) go up against the Los Angeles Clippers (7-5) on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Crypto.com Arena. The game will tip off at 1:00 PM ET on YES and BSSC. The Clippers are a slight 2-point favorite against the Nets. The over/under for the...
NBA legend Magic Johnson in Detroit for holiday food giveaway
Hundreds of families walked away with food and personal care items after a holiday giveaway on the city’s east side.
Pregame observations from Michigan vs. Nebraska: Injury updates, more
Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on Nebraska Saturday at The Big House (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC). Follow along below for pregame observations from the press box. • Five burning questions for Michigan football ahead of Nebraska. • Expect more Donovan Edwards this weekend — and beyond.
LOOK: Top-10 recruit Elijah Rushing visiting Oregon, coach Dan Lanning
Tucson (Ariz.) Salpointe Catholic four-star EDGE Elijah Rushing is visiting Oregon today and got some early morning time with head coach Dan Lanning. Rushing is the No. 19 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
