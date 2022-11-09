Read full article on original website
Legendary Country Music Star Dies
Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
Kenny Chesney Mourns Death of Late Alabama Bandmember Jeff Cook in Moving Tribute
The music industry lost an icon earlier this week when news that Jeff Cook, a member of the iconic country music group Alabama had passed away. Since then, several fellow musicians have been speaking out in remembrance of the artist. Noting the impact cook and the Alabama group members had on the industry as a whole as well as their careers.
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]
Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
Alabama’s Randy Owen on Jeff Cook’s Death: ‘I’m Hurt in a Way I Can’t Describe’
Alabama's Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry each released statements about the death of group co-founder Jeff Cook. Both remember him as a brilliant musician and a brother in music. "I'm hurt in a way I can't describe," Owen writes. The 73-year-old guitarist died on Monday (Nov. 7). He'd been battling...
Old Dominion Honors Alabama's Jeff Cook In Heartfelt CMA Awards Moment
Jeff Cook, legendary co-founder of the band Alabama, died earlier this week at his Florida home. He was 73.
Jeff Cook, Co-Founder of Country Band Alabama, Dies at Age 73
Jeff Cook, a co-founding member of Country Music Hall of Fame band Alabama, died on Monday (Nov. 7). In 2017, the 73-year-old revealed that he had been diagnosed about four years prior with Parkinson's disease. The Tennessean confirmed his death on Tuesday (Nov. 8). Cook played guitar, keyboards and fiddle...
Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
Carrie Underwood Sparks Major Crowd Reaction With Epic Heartbreak Single
Carrie Underwood sparked a huge reaction from the audience when she took the stage at the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night (November 9). The award-winning powerhouse performed her latest single, “Hate My Heart,” at Bridgestone Arena in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee, capping the song with an epic ending and sparks flying behind her.
Jason Aldean Honors Alabama With First-Ever Christmas Track
Country music superstar Jason Aldean is honoring Alabama with a cover of one of the band’s fan-favorite Christmas songs “Christmas In Dixie.”. This popular Alabama single was initially released 40 years ago in 1982. It’s a festive hit that covers the yuletide magic that occurs all around the country. From New York to California, to Tennessee, and of course, Alabama. This is Jason Aldean’s very first-holiday single.
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert Perform in Honor of Joe Galante at Country Music Hall of Fame Induction
Kenny Chesney and Miranda Lambert were a part of the star-studded induction ceremony to the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday. The duo were there to honor music executive Joe Galante upon his induction. Galante worked for several of Nashville’s top labels and he signed Kenny Chesney. He also...
Brantley Gilbert, Blake Shelton and Vince Gill Sing ‘Heaven by Then,’ a Collaboration No One Saw Coming [Listen]
Brantley Gilbert may be one of country music's most progressive hitmakers of the last 10 years, but with "Heaven by Then," he's making it clear that there are certain lines he will not cross. The new single — a collaboration with Blake Shelton and Vince Gill — makes a pledge...
Luke Combs Says Seeing Son Tex Smile at Him Is ‘Biggest Reward’
Luke Combs is one of the fastest-to-fame artists in modern country music, but nothing could have prepared him for how swiftly fatherhood would hit him. "The most challenging is just jumping into it," he tells Taste of Country, speaking about becoming a father for the first time. "There's no warm-up period. It's like getting thrown into a pool and you don't know how to swim. I would compare it to that. That's the most challenging."
CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up as hosts, Carrie Underwood to perform and what else to know
The 2022 CMA Awards are set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, and promise to be an exciting show. The CMA Awards have been known as one of country music's biggest nights, and the CMA stage has seen it all. With a new host, an impressive list of performers and heartwarming tributes planned, this year's show is expected to be filled with just as many iconic moments, if not more.
Morgan Wallen’s Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards
Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
Carrie Underwood Leads Career-Spanning Alan Jackson Tribute at 2022 CMA Awards
Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson put their own spin on some of Alan Jackson's most beloved hits during a spirited tribute medley at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Underwood started things with a subdued version of the Jackson classic "Remember...
Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Bring Reflective ‘Where We Started’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]
Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards. Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.
Jimmie Allen Pulled Out of CMA Awards Performance Due to Illness
If you're wondering why we didn't see Jimmie Allen at the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The singer shared a message on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, sharing that he is feeling "under the weather" and won't be able to sing. Allen was set to perform "Out in the...
CMA Awards 2022: Everything you need to know for Country Music’s Biggest Night
Everything you need to know for Country Music's Biggest Night, the 56th Annual CMA Awards.
Luke Combs Crowned Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards
Luke Combs is officially the Entertainer of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards. He accepted the night's most coveted trophy with an emotional speech at the awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). Only the biggest stars are considered for this marquee category, so competition was fierce. The winning...
47 Years Ago: Reba McEntire Signs Her First Recording Contract
Forty-seven years ago today, on Nov. 11, 1975, Reba McEntire's career as a country music singer officially began: It was on that date that the then-20-year-old signed her first recording contract, with Mercury Records. McEntire was already singing in a group, the Singing McEntires, with her brother Pake and sister...
