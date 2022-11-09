ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Country Music Star Dies

Legendary country music star Jeff Cook, the co-founder of the country band Alabama, has died at 73, according to the band. Jeff Cook, who played the guitar, had announced he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2017.
The Boot

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert Open 2022 CMA Awards With Moving Tribute to Loretta Lynn [Watch]

Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert kicked off the 2022 CMA Awards with a stunning tribute to country music icon Loretta Lynn. The star-studded trio of country music powerhouses appeared on stage, ready to shine the spotlight on Lynn by singing a slew of her biggest hits. Wearing a yellow and white sparkler of a dress, Underwood kicked it off with her rendition of the 1966 hit "You Ain't Woman Enough (to Take My Man.") From there, Lambert took the reins in a black dress with silver trim, singing "Don't Come Home A-Drinkin' (With Lovin' on Your Mind)."
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Carrie Underwood Stuns With New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ at 2022 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood supplied a dramatic and captivating performance of "Hate My Heart" at the 2022 CMA Awards. Underwood brought a bit of her Denim & Rhinestones Tour to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena for the awards show with her performance on Wednesday night (Nov. 9). The arena was filled with pyrotechnics and a style that is much more like the one she carries on the road than the full-length dress she donned for the opening tribute to Loretta Lynn with Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. It was literally a fiery performance of her latest single from her new album. She'll bring it back to Bridgestone Arena for a big homecoming show on March 1 with Jimmie Allen in support.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Honors Alabama With First-Ever Christmas Track

Country music superstar Jason Aldean is honoring Alabama with a cover of one of the band’s fan-favorite Christmas songs “Christmas In Dixie.”. This popular Alabama single was initially released 40 years ago in 1982. It’s a festive hit that covers the yuletide magic that occurs all around the country. From New York to California, to Tennessee, and of course, Alabama. This is Jason Aldean’s very first-holiday single.
FLORIDA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Luke Combs Says Seeing Son Tex Smile at Him Is ‘Biggest Reward’

Luke Combs is one of the fastest-to-fame artists in modern country music, but nothing could have prepared him for how swiftly fatherhood would hit him. "The most challenging is just jumping into it," he tells Taste of Country, speaking about becoming a father for the first time. "There's no warm-up period. It's like getting thrown into a pool and you don't know how to swim. I would compare it to that. That's the most challenging."
Fox News

CMA Awards: Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning team up as hosts, Carrie Underwood to perform and what else to know

The 2022 CMA Awards are set to take place Wednesday, Nov. 9, and promise to be an exciting show. The CMA Awards have been known as one of country music's biggest nights, and the CMA stage has seen it all. With a new host, an impressive list of performers and heartwarming tributes planned, this year's show is expected to be filled with just as many iconic moments, if not more.
Quick Country 96.5

Morgan Wallen’s Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
Quick Country 96.5

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Bring Reflective ‘Where We Started’ to 2022 CMA Awards [Watch]

Thomas Rhett and pop star Katy Perry teamed up for a performance of their soaring, pop-leaning duet, "Where We Started," at the 2022 CMA Awards. Rhett kicked off the performance alone, diving into the first verse as clips from the track's music video were projected onto fabric that hung from the ceiling, creating a stirring visual effect. Perry, dressed in a denim dress and black cowboy hat, emerged from behind the curtain to belt out song's hopeful lyrics about a lasting love story.
NASHVILLE, TN
Quick Country 96.5

47 Years Ago: Reba McEntire Signs Her First Recording Contract

Forty-seven years ago today, on Nov. 11, 1975, Reba McEntire's career as a country music singer officially began: It was on that date that the then-20-year-old signed her first recording contract, with Mercury Records. McEntire was already singing in a group, the Singing McEntires, with her brother Pake and sister...
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy