The Independent

Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views

A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
WISCONSIN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jesse Watters Copes on Fox News by Moaning Not Enough People Hate Biden

The day after Republicans underperformed expectations in this year’s midterm elections, Fox News host Jesse Watters offered an explanation: President Joe Biden is just too likable.“I can’t believe John Fetterman won!” Watters began, making clear his surprise at the Democrat’s defeat of the Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz, who Watters said was untrustworthy and generally “not a great candidate.”The Fox host then criticized Republicans for lagging behind their competitors in the early vote tally.“There is no Republican early vote strategy. Can anybody tell me what that is? Republicans vote on Election Day. Democrats vote for five weeks,” Watters said, reflecting what voting...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Rick Scott claims he doesn't 'know one Republican who wants to change' Social Security after Ron Johnson floated proposals to put the program's spending in flux

Sen. Rick Scott said he doesn't know any Republicans who want to change Social Security or Medicare. Some Republicans have suggested placing the two programs in the discretionary spending budget. They have also suggested raising the age to collect Social Security and raising health insurance premiums for seniors. Sen. Rick...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Elaine Luria, member of the January 6 committee, loses re-election in Virginia’s 2nd district

Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, lost her race in Virginia’s 2nd district on Tuesday evening. Ms Luria faced state Senator Jen Kiggans in a highly-contested race in a district that includes US Naval bases. Both candidates served in the branch. Republicans went into overdrive to win the seat that Ms Luria had flipped in the 2018 midterm election.But the district became significantly more Republican after redistricting, giving Republicans a six-point advantage. With almost all precincts reporting both their Election Day and early voting precinct numbers, Ms...
VIRGINIA STATE
Mother Jones

Arizona’s GOP Candidates Made Their Name on Election Denialism. Now, They’re Not Talking About It.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Republicans running for statewide office in Arizona, each among the most extreme in the country, earned endorsements from former President Donald Trump by peddling the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. But as three of these candidates campaigned in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday, they did not mention the 2020 election. Even Trump, who is about to launch his presidential campaign for 2024, didn’t come up. The stolen election conspiracies that carried these GOP candidates through the primaries seemed to have disappeared with the general election just days away.
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

Former GOP chair Michael Steele: Democrats are "inept," media are "hypocrites and liars"

Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele wants Democrats to know that the 2022 election will deliver lots of surprises — including some Democrats may actually like. Where's he coming from, given that so much of the corporate media can't stop (gleefully) telling us about the impending "red wave"? As Steele explained in our "Salon Talks" conversation, "Republicans are flooding the zone with a lot of bad polling," creating a false sense of where this election is heading. In fact, Steele said he "believes the political landscape favors Democrats in the key races."
WISCONSIN STATE
Newsweek

Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed

Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
FLORIDA STATE

