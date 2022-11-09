Read full article on original website
Debate Audience Laughs When Sen. Ron Johnson Insists He Was 'Set Up' By The FBI
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) had a raucous audience laughing during a campaign debate Thursday when he complained he had been “set up” by the FBI. Johnson was responding to an attack by his Democratic rival, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, that the senator was once warned by the FBI that the Kremlin was trying to turn him into a “Russian asset.”
Barack Obama’s blistering takedown of Ron Johnson on social security gets 14 million views
A fired-up Barack Obama gave a blistering takedown of Senator Ron Johnson during a midterm election campaign event in Wisconsin.Video of the former president’s remarks at a rally in Milwaukee on Saturday night went viral, garnering almost 14 million views by Monday morning.Mr Obama was campaigning on behalf of Democratic candidate for the US Senate Mandela Barnes, who is running against incumbent Republican Senator Johnson.“Some of you here are on Social Security. Some of your parents are on Social Security. Some of your grandparents are on Social Security. You know why they have Social Security?” Mr Obama asked the...
Obama takes shot at Trump over 'birther' attacks while stumping in Wisconsin
Former President Barack Obama mocked his successor, former President Donald Trump, during a visit to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Saturday to rally for Mandela Barnes, the Democrats' Senate candidate in the state. Obama took aim at Trump and other Republicans for "birther" attacks levied against Obama while he was a presidential candidate...
Sen. Johnson slams Biden for 'classic liberal tactics' in 'angry' address; calls out Obama for personal attack
Sen. Ron Johnson reacted to a personal attack from former President Barack Obama and President Biden's Wednesday night speech about democracy during a Thursday campaign stop.
Obama Slams GOP Sen. Ron Johnson On Social Security In Explosive Rally Speech
The former president questioned the Wisconsin Republican's relatability with voters during a Milwaukee rally on Saturday.
Trump writes angry letter to Rep. Bennie Thompson after being subpoenaed
Just hours after Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson’s Jan. 6 Committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump, Trump wrote a ranting letter addressed to Thompson that questioned the work and claims of the House select committee. The committee, empaneled in 2021 and chaired by Thompson, has been investigating the...
Mike Pence says Lincoln Project ad annoyed Trump so much it fuelled his bid to overturn election result
Former vice president Mike Pence has claimed that former president Donald Trump’s push to overturn the 2020 election and keep himself in office against the wishes of US voters was sparked by an anti-Trump super PAC advertisement highlighting the vice president’s role in certifying presidential elections. In an...
Gonzales wins Texas border district, eyes holding White House accountable on immigration
One of the harshest critics of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies was elected to a second term in Congress on Tuesday.
Pence suggests a Lincoln Project ad convinced Trump he could overturn the 2020 election on Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence suggested that an ad from an anti-Trump PAC convinced the former president that he could have overturned the results of the 2020 presidential election. In an excerpt published Wednesday in the Wall Street Journal from his forthcoming memoir "So Help Me God," Pence recalled his...
Jesse Watters Copes on Fox News by Moaning Not Enough People Hate Biden
The day after Republicans underperformed expectations in this year’s midterm elections, Fox News host Jesse Watters offered an explanation: President Joe Biden is just too likable.“I can’t believe John Fetterman won!” Watters began, making clear his surprise at the Democrat’s defeat of the Trump-endorsed Mehmet Oz, who Watters said was untrustworthy and generally “not a great candidate.”The Fox host then criticized Republicans for lagging behind their competitors in the early vote tally.“There is no Republican early vote strategy. Can anybody tell me what that is? Republicans vote on Election Day. Democrats vote for five weeks,” Watters said, reflecting what voting...
Newly released private messages show Oath Keepers leader was skeptical Trump would act on Jan. 6
CNN — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was skeptical that then-President Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act in the lead up to January 6, according to new messages revealed Thursday, and was privately preparing to wage his own rebellion led by the far-right militia group. Investigators obtained the...
Klobuchar asked if it was a mistake for Democrats to boost election denier. Hear her response
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) joins CNN's Dana Bash to discuss whether Democrats made a mistake by boosting New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc during the Republican primary.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Trump taunts one of the Republicans he endorsed for losing in Senate bid
‘Definitely not a Republican wave’: Lindsey Graham on midterm elections. Donald Trump has taunted a defeated Republican candidate that he had endorsed for a US Senate seat. Conspiracy theorist Don Bolduc, a retired US Army General, was beaten by incumbent Maggie Hassan for New Hampshire’s Senate seat. Mr...
Rick Scott claims he doesn't 'know one Republican who wants to change' Social Security after Ron Johnson floated proposals to put the program's spending in flux
Sen. Rick Scott said he doesn't know any Republicans who want to change Social Security or Medicare. Some Republicans have suggested placing the two programs in the discretionary spending budget. They have also suggested raising the age to collect Social Security and raising health insurance premiums for seniors. Sen. Rick...
Elaine Luria, member of the January 6 committee, loses re-election in Virginia’s 2nd district
Democratic Representative Elaine Luria, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the Capitol, lost her race in Virginia’s 2nd district on Tuesday evening. Ms Luria faced state Senator Jen Kiggans in a highly-contested race in a district that includes US Naval bases. Both candidates served in the branch. Republicans went into overdrive to win the seat that Ms Luria had flipped in the 2018 midterm election.But the district became significantly more Republican after redistricting, giving Republicans a six-point advantage. With almost all precincts reporting both their Election Day and early voting precinct numbers, Ms...
Arizona’s GOP Candidates Made Their Name on Election Denialism. Now, They’re Not Talking About It.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. The Republicans running for statewide office in Arizona, each among the most extreme in the country, earned endorsements from former President Donald Trump by peddling the lie that the 2020 election was stolen. But as three of these candidates campaigned in Tucson, Arizona on Sunday, they did not mention the 2020 election. Even Trump, who is about to launch his presidential campaign for 2024, didn’t come up. The stolen election conspiracies that carried these GOP candidates through the primaries seemed to have disappeared with the general election just days away.
Former GOP chair Michael Steele: Democrats are "inept," media are "hypocrites and liars"
Former Republican National Committee chair Michael Steele wants Democrats to know that the 2022 election will deliver lots of surprises — including some Democrats may actually like. Where's he coming from, given that so much of the corporate media can't stop (gleefully) telling us about the impending "red wave"? As Steele explained in our "Salon Talks" conversation, "Republicans are flooding the zone with a lot of bad polling," creating a false sense of where this election is heading. In fact, Steele said he "believes the political landscape favors Democrats in the key races."
Trump's Goal of Impeaching Mitch McConnell Is Doomed
Donald Trump's longstanding feud with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell escalated to a new level Thursday after the former president called for the impeachment of the Senate's top Republican in an interview. Asked about the possibility of Republicans defaulting on the national debt next Congress—and McConnell's longstanding aversion to budgetary...
Religious Outlet Says Violence Must Be Option if Republicans Lose Midterms
Church Militant host Michael Voris said violence "in and of itself is not immoral" as officials warn of potential violence following the 2022 midterm elections.
