Black Enterprise

Scammer Alert: Florida Man Arrested for Swindling Haitian Community in Phony Investments

Florida officials arrested a Cape Coral man on Tuesday, Nov. 8, after he allegedly stole hundreds of thousands from at least 20 victims in phony investment scams. Ludovic Laroche, 54, is facing charges of racketeering, securities/investments prohibited practices, embezzlement, sale of unregistered securities, and violations of the Florida Securities and Investor Protection Act, NBC2 News reported.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WSVN-TV

Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

The push for sky-high buildings all over Fort Lauderdale appears dead. You can thank the critics.

A controversial proposal that would have set the stage for towering high-rises up to 500 feet high — not just downtown, but all over Fort Lauderdale — appears to be dead. Critics from all over town blasted the entire concept at a recent meeting, saying it would ruin neighborhoods, create even more gridlock and overburden the city’s aging network of underground pipes. Fort Lauderdale leaders ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
97X

Is It Illegal In Illinois To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?

It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
ILLINOIS STATE
Click10.com

Police: Passenger shot, injured after attacking Uber driver in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that involved an Uber driver being attacked by a passenger in Hollywood on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to Hollywood Police Department Public Information Officer Deanna Bettineschi, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. near North Park Road and Oak Drive, across from TY Park.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Miramar police seek fraud suspect

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account. According to police, the man walked into the Bank of America branch on Miramar Parkway at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and withdrew more than $7,000 from the victim’s account.
MIRAMAR, FL
miamitimesonline.com

South Florida prepares for another hurricane

Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Roaches, Brisket Issues At Smokey Bones Boca Raton

ELEVEN VIOLATIONS LOGGED DURING STATE INSPECTION. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Smokey Bones at 21737 State Road 7 in Boca Raton received eleven violations during an inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on November 1st. The restaurant was not ordered […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jury used WhatsApp and a documentary to decide Broward death penalty case ahead of deliberations, one juror claims

Jurors in the retrial of a former death row inmate watched a documentary about the case, joked on WhatsApp about making up their minds months ahead of time, and used the internet to look up information that had not been presented to them in court, according to a defense motion filed this week. Defense lawyers Gabe Ermine and Rachel Newman are hoping the disclosures will result in a new trial ...
WILTON MANORS, FL
Daily Beast

Miami Man Accused of Using COVID Funds to Buy Two Teslas, a Lamborghini and a Porsche

A Miami man pretended to be a certified tax preparer to score $4.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds which he then spent on luxury cars, according to an indictment against him. Andre Lorquet, 38, had requested $4.7 million in loans, falsifying IRS forms with fake revenues, payrolls and other illegitimate company information to secure the loan. He used the millions to buy two Teslas, a Porsche and a Lamborghini, prosecutors say. Lorquet documented much of his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, according to the Miami Herald. Lorquet is one of 1,500 defendants nationwide charged by the Justice Department for misusing relief funds. He’s been charged with four counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft, facing 22 years in prison if convicted.
MIAMI, FL
97X

97X

