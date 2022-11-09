A Miami man pretended to be a certified tax preparer to score $4.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds which he then spent on luxury cars, according to an indictment against him. Andre Lorquet, 38, had requested $4.7 million in loans, falsifying IRS forms with fake revenues, payrolls and other illegitimate company information to secure the loan. He used the millions to buy two Teslas, a Porsche and a Lamborghini, prosecutors say. Lorquet documented much of his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, according to the Miami Herald. Lorquet is one of 1,500 defendants nationwide charged by the Justice Department for misusing relief funds. He’s been charged with four counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft, facing 22 years in prison if convicted.

