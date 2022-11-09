Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trans Influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men's jail after arrestSuccex.OMiami Beach, FL
FTX Owes Miami After Arena Sponsorship CancellationTyler Mc.Miami, FL
Is this really one of the most haunted buildings in Fort Lauderdale?Evie M.Fort Lauderdale, FL
This Florida Beach Town Has Been Called Underrated by a Travel Magazine. It has a Vibrant Art Scene and Serene GardensL. CaneDelray Beach, FL
Related
Scammer Alert: Florida Man Arrested for Swindling Haitian Community in Phony Investments
Florida officials arrested a Cape Coral man on Tuesday, Nov. 8, after he allegedly stole hundreds of thousands from at least 20 victims in phony investment scams. Ludovic Laroche, 54, is facing charges of racketeering, securities/investments prohibited practices, embezzlement, sale of unregistered securities, and violations of the Florida Securities and Investor Protection Act, NBC2 News reported.
Opinion: Ron DeSantis Made the Red Wave a Reality in Florida, But it Doesn't Matter
Why DeSantis is unlikely to replicate this with the rest of America. Ron DeSantis absolutely crushed it in Florida in his bid to be reelected as Governor. In fact, he won by almost 20% points over his opponent Charlie Crist. A landslide.
This Is Florida's Top Mexican Restaurant
LoveFood pinpointed the best Mexican restaurant in every state.
Click10.com
Mother of 11-year-old shot, killed by sibling remembers ‘little angel’
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The mother of 11-year-old Shemarion Burse, who Miami-Dade police said was accidentally shot and killed by an older sibling Thursday, spoke to Local 10 News Friday in the wake of the tragedy. Shemarion was shot by his 13-year-old sibling at the family’s northeast Miami-Dade apartment...
WSVN-TV
Picture shows coyote roaming Pompano Beach neighborhood
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer captured a wild sight in Pompano Beach. The viewer took a picture of a coyote in a parking lot near Powerline Road and Palm Aire Drive on Wednesday. He said the animal roams with another coyote. The viewer said he managed to...
The push for sky-high buildings all over Fort Lauderdale appears dead. You can thank the critics.
A controversial proposal that would have set the stage for towering high-rises up to 500 feet high — not just downtown, but all over Fort Lauderdale — appears to be dead. Critics from all over town blasted the entire concept at a recent meeting, saying it would ruin neighborhoods, create even more gridlock and overburden the city’s aging network of underground pipes. Fort Lauderdale leaders ...
Is It Illegal In Illinois To Put Dead Animals In The Garbage?
It is a tragedy when a beloved pet dies. In the first moments, all you know is to cry and mourn your passed friend. But after a while, you realize that the deceased body cannot lie on your property forever. So what happens now? What do you do with the carcass of the animal? What is and isn't legal when it comes to the disposal of dead animals?
Click10.com
Police: Passenger shot, injured after attacking Uber driver in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that involved an Uber driver being attacked by a passenger in Hollywood on Wednesday night, authorities said. According to Hollywood Police Department Public Information Officer Deanna Bettineschi, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. near North Park Road and Oak Drive, across from TY Park.
2 South Florida Spots Among The State's Best Places For Thanksgiving Dinner
Trips to Discover found the Top 10 restaurants in Florida for a Thanksgiving meal.
Click10.com
Sheriff: Man, tired of living in U.S., steals boat to go back to Cuba, gets arrested on way
MARATHON, Fla. – A 30-year-old Miami man was jailed in the Florida Keys after authorities say his plan to steal a commercial fishing boat in order to head back to Cuba hit a serious snag Monday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a Marathon man reported that his...
Click10.com
Miramar police seek fraud suspect
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole thousands of dollars from a victim’s bank account. According to police, the man walked into the Bank of America branch on Miramar Parkway at 1 p.m. on Oct. 6 and withdrew more than $7,000 from the victim’s account.
cw34.com
Suspect wanted for using a stolen credit card at Best Buy
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is wanted after using a stolen credit card at a Best Buy in Palm Beach County. The incident took place on Oct. 19 around 4:30 p.m. Surveillance video captured the suspect leaving the store. Deputies are looking for him and anyone...
Click10.com
Candlelight vigil attendees grieve for cyclist killed by driver who fled in Broward
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A group of street safety advocates and grieving family and friends of the late Roy Miralda met on Friday for a candlelight vigil in Broward County. It had been six days since a driver struck and killed Miralda, 41, while he was riding his bicycle at about 5:30 a.m., on Nov. 5, in Pembroke Pines, relatives said.
Tropical Storm Nicole Destroys Part Of 'Iconic' Broward County Pier
'Irma destroyed all the rest out there in the front and now this,' a beachgoer said.
miamitimesonline.com
South Florida prepares for another hurricane
Though Florida has not yet recovered from damages caused by Hurricane Ian, residents are bracing for yet another hurricane this week. Nicole, which began as a subtropical storm, is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 1 hurricane. Subtropical storms strengthen by feeding off warm ocean waters and atmospheric energy.
Roaches, Brisket Issues At Smokey Bones Boca Raton
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS LOGGED DURING STATE INSPECTION. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Smokey Bones at 21737 State Road 7 in Boca Raton received eleven violations during an inspection by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation on November 1st. The restaurant was not ordered […]
How South Florida schools will make up days lost from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Hurricanes Ian and Nicole closed South Florida schools for many days, and now comes the question of how students will need to make up the time they missed. In Broward, where students missed four days, school district officials will soon figure out how students will account for any of that time. “We will have to make up some of the lost time but not necessarily the four days,” said John ...
Jury used WhatsApp and a documentary to decide Broward death penalty case ahead of deliberations, one juror claims
Jurors in the retrial of a former death row inmate watched a documentary about the case, joked on WhatsApp about making up their minds months ahead of time, and used the internet to look up information that had not been presented to them in court, according to a defense motion filed this week. Defense lawyers Gabe Ermine and Rachel Newman are hoping the disclosures will result in a new trial ...
Daily Beast
Miami Man Accused of Using COVID Funds to Buy Two Teslas, a Lamborghini and a Porsche
A Miami man pretended to be a certified tax preparer to score $4.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds which he then spent on luxury cars, according to an indictment against him. Andre Lorquet, 38, had requested $4.7 million in loans, falsifying IRS forms with fake revenues, payrolls and other illegitimate company information to secure the loan. He used the millions to buy two Teslas, a Porsche and a Lamborghini, prosecutors say. Lorquet documented much of his lavish lifestyle on Instagram, according to the Miami Herald. Lorquet is one of 1,500 defendants nationwide charged by the Justice Department for misusing relief funds. He’s been charged with four counts of wire fraud, four counts of money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft, facing 22 years in prison if convicted.
Click10.com
Pint and a pub-sub: Publix stores now offer beer and wine while you shop
BOCA RATON, Fla. – Ever feel like enjoying a pint or a glass of wine while grocery shopping? Publix Supermarkets says it’s giving customers another reason to believe that their stores are “Where Shopping is a pleasure.”. Pours at Publix is a concept launched recently which allows...
97X
Davenport, IA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://97x.com
Comments / 0