KETV.com
'Razor thin' races in Omaha, Lincoln tighten race for Nebraska Legislature
Neb. — Political priorities at Nebraska's Legislature are in jeopardy as razor-thin races tighten. Partisan issues like abortion, concealed carry and voter ID are on the line. The political director of the Nebraska Republican Party says they're keeping a close eye on races in Omaha and Lincoln. “We...
knopnews2.com
Frederickson moves ahead of Dornan in pivotal Nebraska legislative race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It looks like Nebraska Democrats may thwart an effort by state Republicans to obtain a filibuster-proof majority in the one-house Nebraska Legislature. On Friday morning, absentee ballots submitted on Election Day were counted in Douglas County. Those new ballots moved Omaha mental health provider John Frederickson, a Democrat, ahead of attorney Stu Dornan, a Republican, by 69 votes in Legislative District 20.
iheart.com
Iowa Auditor Candidate Wants Vote Recount
DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Republican challenger in Iowa's State Auditor race wants a statewide recount of votes. Todd Halbur says he's asking for the recount after what he calls errors in the vote count. "Over the course of days we have seen human errors, technical errors, process errors, and...
Sioux City Journal
Pillen names Dave Lopez, Kenny Zoeller to key staff positions
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday began construction of his administration by naming the two key figures on his emerging gubernatorial staff. Former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve as Pillen's chief of staff when Pillen assumes the governorship in January, and Kenny Zoeller, his campaign manager, will be director of policy research in the governor's office.
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
Rep. Axne has a challenge for Nunn after he defeated her
DES MOINES, Iowa — Four years ago, Cindy Axne made history. But after two terms as one of the first women elected to Congress in the state’s history, she conceded defeat Wednesday afternoon. Her loss marked a brutal election for Democrats in prominent races in Iowa. Zach Nunn, the Republican state senator from Bondurant, defeated […]
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
WOWT
Election Day 2022: Pillen wins Nebraska Governor’s race
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No matter the ballot count Tuesday night, one thing Nebraskans know: They’re getting a new governor. The state’s biggest race will put a new person at the helm for the first time since 2014. Republican Jim Pillen hopes to succeed Gov. Pete Ricketts and...
Kearney Hub
Republicans appear to have gained a filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. People are also reading…. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat...
iheart.com
Company accused of child labor violations in Nebraska, Minnesota
(Grand Island, NE) -- A food safety and food plant sanitation company is accused of violating child labor laws in Nebraska and Minnesota. Packers Sanitation Services is a cleaning and sanitation company that provides contract work at slaughtering and meat packing establishments throughout the United States. The U.S. Department of Labor says the company is accused of violations at plants in Grand Island, Nebraska, Worthington, Minnesota and Marshall, Minnesota. The Department of Labor alleges that Packers Sanitation Services employed at least 31 minors to work in dangerous conditions in those locations.
2022 Nebraska election results
As polls close across Nebraska, KCAU 9 is following many races. Data will be updated as results come in, providing you with the latest information.
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
2022 Iowa election results
As polls close across Iowa, KCAU 9 is following many races. Data will be updated as results come in, providing you with the latest information.
klkntv.com
Nebraska GOP claims voter ID initiative will restore people’s faith in elections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of the Nebraska GOP held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the voter ID initiative. Todd Watson, the political director of NEGOP, said there is a lot of talk around the country about election security and said the Nebraska Republican Party is not deaf to it.
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa will not receive $30 million in federal aid for child care
The state of Iowa is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services. (Photo by Johner Images/Getty) The state of Iowa is is losing $30 million in federal money that would have helped families access basic child care services. The governor’s office...
1011now.com
Nebraskans voted in favor of voter ID. What’s next?
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Election Day has come and gone and as a result of the voter ID initiative passing in the state, hitting the polls may look a little different going forward. Before anything changes, it still has to go through the state legislature where lawmakers will have to...
bleedingheartland.com
Three quick hits on Iowa's 2022 early vote
The Iowa Secretary of State's office has released the final unofficial absentee ballot totals for the 2022 general election. These figures reflect all in-person early voting, which wrapped up on November 7, as well as all ballots that arrived in the mail or through drop boxes at the close of business on November 7. A later report will include all absentee ballots that arrive at county auditors' offices by 8:00 pm today.
Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' at Nebraska packing plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in Lincoln to issue "a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD.
KCRG.com
Political scientists believe Democrats’ coordination and Reynold’s strength help GOP
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The “Red Wave” didn’t hit the United States as many Republicans predicted. However, Iowa Democrats saw a number of their officials swept out of office on Tuesday night. Two Democratic incumbents in the Treasurer’s and Attorney General’s Offices lost after spending more...
Republican Rep. Don Bacon wins 4th term in Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District
Nebraska’s second congressional district map is different, but Republican incumbent Don Bacon will once again represent the district.
