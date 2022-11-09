Veteran’s Day brings some moisture to Ohio as the remains of Tropical system Nicole moves into the state from the south and southeast. Coverage looks to be a large part of the state today with rain totals from .25″ to 2.5″. The map below shows our thoughts this morning. This rain will come in during a relatively warm flow day, with winds out of the south and temps above normal. We mention it that way because we have a substantial cold from that still on the way that will move through overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. That front drops temps dramatically and shifts winds to the NW. Moisture will be gone by then but temps will be much colder tomorrow and will average 10-15 degrees below normal. Clouds will dominate most of tomorrow and sunday, and we wont rule out a few snowflakes. Lake effect snow is a bigger threat overnight tomorrow night and Sunday in the far NE part of Ohio.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO