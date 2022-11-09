Read full article on original website
PUCO review of AEP Ohio's decision to cut power incomplete, 5 months after outages
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has yet to release a report on the forced power outages that impacted hundreds of thousands of people during extreme temperatures last summer. On June 13, AEP Ohio initiated an emergency outage without advance notice to customers due to severe...
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
‘Massive forest fire’ contained in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Fire crews from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources spent Thursday afternoon mopping up hotspots and monitoring the scene of what had been a “massive forest fire” burning through the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range a half-day earlier. The fire, which burned a couple of...
Grease thefts rising in Ohio
In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on
With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Benefits you may not know you have for veterans and their spouses through PACT Act
Veterans or their surviving spouses may qualify for benefits, but they may not know it.
Tim Ryan’s heartfelt, gracious concession speech is a lesson for America’s election deniers: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Democrat Tim Ryan’s concession speech, after losing Tuesday’s U.S. Senate election to Republican J.D. Vance, included a rebuke to the faction of Republicans who embrace the lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. In saying that it was a “privilege to concede” to Vance,...
Popular discount store chain opens another new location in Ohio
A popular discount warehouse store chain recently opened another new store location in Ohio. Read on to learn more. Last week, the popular discount warehouse chain BJ's Wholesale Club opened its newest Ohio store location in New Albany.
Why are two Ohio lawmakers trying to outlaw ‘hooning’ - and what is it?
“Hoon” and “hooning” may derive from an old English word for fool, but as used today, appear to trace to Australian terms that refer to reckless drivers and driving that causes hazards on public streets. The words have now arrived in Ohio via Dayton, where police have...
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 11, 2022
Veteran’s Day brings some moisture to Ohio as the remains of Tropical system Nicole moves into the state from the south and southeast. Coverage looks to be a large part of the state today with rain totals from .25″ to 2.5″. The map below shows our thoughts this morning. This rain will come in during a relatively warm flow day, with winds out of the south and temps above normal. We mention it that way because we have a substantial cold from that still on the way that will move through overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. That front drops temps dramatically and shifts winds to the NW. Moisture will be gone by then but temps will be much colder tomorrow and will average 10-15 degrees below normal. Clouds will dominate most of tomorrow and sunday, and we wont rule out a few snowflakes. Lake effect snow is a bigger threat overnight tomorrow night and Sunday in the far NE part of Ohio.
Deer Processor Busted In Major Incident
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned a particular processor in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
Veterans Day: List of discounts, freebies around central Ohio for service members
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The following offers are available Thursday unless otherwise noted and require a military ID / Proof of Service. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse: Free mean from a select menu and a Dr. Pepper. Bob Evans: Free meal off special menu of 10 homestyle favorites to veterans and...
Ohio’s Deer Gun Hunting Seasons Begin in November
A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18. “Hunting deer in Ohio is a popular and cherished activity that has been enjoyed for generations,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio’s gun seasons are an excellent opportunity to harvest venison with friends and family, creating a fun fall tradition.”
Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS, Ohio—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted...
Cow escapes Pa. meat processing plant, gets hit by pickup truck
A meat processing plant in Pulaski is minus one beef cow after a pickup truck struck the bovine on Interstate 376 early Tuesday. State police reported that they received three calls from drivers just after 1 a.m. that cows were loose on the four-lane highway in the westbound lane in Pulaski Township.
Countdown begins for Ohio deer season
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that deer season opens next weekend.
Fiesta Dinnerware opening new outlet store location in Ohio
A West Virginia-based company is opening a new outlet store location in Ohio this month.
Nicole’s impacts on West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Tropical storm Nicole is churning away and gathering strength in the Atlantic Tuesday night and will likely have a big impact on weather in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio by the end of the week. RAIN: Nicole is anticipated to move into Florida on Wednesday and move through the Carolinas Thursday, with the […]
What is the most common fast food chain in Ohio? No, it isn’t McDonald’s
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While McDonald’s golden arches can be seen throughout the Buckeye State, you might be surprised to learn it isn’t the most common fast food restaurant chain in Ohio. Our content partners at Stacker recently compiled a list of the most common fast food chains in...
Football : Playoff Pairing in Ohio & Pa for Nov. 18-19
Here are the playoff pairing for the next round of the playoffs:. Canfield (11-1) vs Chardon (11-1) Friday, November 18th, 7:00 pm Site: TBD. South Range (13-0) vs Perry (11-2) Friday. November 18th, 7:00 pm Site: TBD. PENNSYLVANIA. Grove City vs Slippery Rock, Day, Time Location TBD.
