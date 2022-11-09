ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NBC4 Columbus

Grease thefts rising in Ohio

Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, …. Veterans return home from honor flight to Washington, D.C. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for …. Police ID body found on I-71, said he was there for hours. Wagner Trials: Jake Wagner IV’s defense puts blood...
Ohio Capital Journal

In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on

With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, November 11, 2022

Veteran’s Day brings some moisture to Ohio as the remains of Tropical system Nicole moves into the state from the south and southeast. Coverage looks to be a large part of the state today with rain totals from .25″ to 2.5″. The map below shows our thoughts this morning. This rain will come in during a relatively warm flow day, with winds out of the south and temps above normal. We mention it that way because we have a substantial cold from that still on the way that will move through overnight tonight into tomorrow morning. That front drops temps dramatically and shifts winds to the NW. Moisture will be gone by then but temps will be much colder tomorrow and will average 10-15 degrees below normal. Clouds will dominate most of tomorrow and sunday, and we wont rule out a few snowflakes. Lake effect snow is a bigger threat overnight tomorrow night and Sunday in the far NE part of Ohio.
fishgame.com

Deer Processor Busted In Major Incident

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently closed the adjudication phase of one of Ohio’s largest white-tailed deer commercialization cases, spanning four counties and two states. The case primarily concerned a particular processor in Gallia County and included the illegal taking of deer and selling venison.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Ohio’s Deer Gun Hunting Seasons Begin in November

A favorite fall tradition for many Ohioans includes a trip to pursue deer during the annual gun hunting seasons, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The first of those is the youth deer gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20. The weeklong gun season open to all hunters kicks off Monday, Nov. 28 and continues until Sunday, Dec. 4. The deer gun weekend is Dec. 17-18. “Hunting deer in Ohio is a popular and cherished activity that has been enjoyed for generations,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “Ohio’s gun seasons are an excellent opportunity to harvest venison with friends and family, creating a fun fall tradition.”
WOWK 13 News

Nicole’s impacts on West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — Tropical storm Nicole is churning away and gathering strength in the Atlantic Tuesday night and will likely have a big impact on weather in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio by the end of the week. RAIN: Nicole is anticipated to move into Florida on Wednesday and move through the Carolinas Thursday, with the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WFMJ.com

Football : Playoff Pairing in Ohio & Pa for Nov. 18-19

Here are the playoff pairing for the next round of the playoffs:. Canfield (11-1) vs Chardon (11-1) Friday, November 18th, 7:00 pm Site: TBD. South Range (13-0) vs Perry (11-2) Friday. November 18th, 7:00 pm Site: TBD. PENNSYLVANIA. Grove City vs Slippery Rock, Day, Time Location TBD.
