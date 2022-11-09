Read full article on original website
Power In State House Still Undecided
The balance of power in Harrisburg is currently undetermined with a number of State House races still undecided. Democrats made gains in a number of state house races and have secured 99 seats total. However, there are now a handful of vacant seats, including Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis and the late Tony DeLuca who passed away over the summer but still won election.
Election Underway For Farm Service Agency
The ballots for the 2022 Farm Service Agency county committee election are currently being mailed out with two local residents to be considered. Farmers and ranchers in Local Administrative Area 2 in Butler County may consider nominees Linda Heasley-Cranmer of Summit Township and Roger Kennedy also of Summit. Ballots must...
County Officials Say Election Went “Fairly Smooth”
It was a fairly smooth election in terms of how the processing of votes went for Butler County. That’s according to interim elections director and county solicitor Wil White. He spoke to our newsroom and said there were minor issues such as precincts running low on “I Voted” stickers...
Local Police Departments Receive Honors From AAA
A couple of local police departments were recognized for outstanding efforts to increase road safety by AAA East Central earlier this week. The Cranberry Township Police Department received a Platinum award for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program. Additionally, PA State Police Troop D in Butler also received...
Campaign Sign Recycling Event Being Held
With the election season now in the books, a group will be recycling yard signs later today. The Butler County Democratic Committee will be set up at the Clearview Mall from noon until 5:30 p.m. for residents to return their political campaign signs. They ask that you take the plastic...
Butler Superintendent Outlines Actions To Curb Behavioral Issues At Senior High
After bringing attention to growing concerns about behavioral issues at the Butler Senior High School, the district superintendent is laying out plans to address the problem. In an email to parents, Dr. Brian White says that the school will continue to notify police of criminal behavior and punish students with suspension. The email comes after numerous fights have broken out at the Senior High School this year, which added 9th graders to the building.
Rotary Fundraiser Brings In Over $20K For Shelter Box
A fundraiser last week in Butler raised over $20,000 for an organization that helps with global disaster relief. Western Pennsylvania Rotary clubs gathered at the Stables at Connoquenessing Township for a dinner to benefit ShelterBox. More than 100 people attended the event which raised over $21,000 for the cause. ShelterBox...
Local veterans are in the spotlight as a new show opens at the Butler Art Center with an opening reception scheduled for later this week. A Local Hero Portrait Show will run through next Friday (11/18) and feature veterans, first responders, and those in the medical field. The opening day...
Butler Man Pleads Guilty To Fentanyl Possession
A Butler man is facing up to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal drug charge. 41-year-old Gerry Lee Kendall pleaded guilty in court earlier this week to one count of possessing 10 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl. The Department of Justice says Kendall...
Businesses Offer Specials To Veterans
A couple of local breweries and restaurants are offering specials to veterans. Texas Roadhouse is offering a free meal voucher to vets. They do ask that you bring a form of military identification. Butler Brew Works and Recon Brewing are saluting veterans by offering them a free pint throughout the...
Prospect Corner Store Robbed At Gunpoint
Police are asking for help after an armed robbery that happened yesterday evening at the Prospect Corner Store. According to police, an unknown person entered the store around 6:45 brandishing a firearm and demanded money from the cash register. The person was wearing black sweatpants with red writing, black tennis...
