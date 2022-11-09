ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Related
WKBN

Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race

(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug Mastriano’s 2.1 million. In a review of […]
echo-pilot.com

Pa. Democrats are on the verge of flipping the House of Reps for first time in a decade

Pennsylvania government in Harrisburg could be on the brink of a partisan power shift. The outcome of a few too-close-to-call races should soon decide whether Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in a decade. Republicans have already recaptured a majority in the commonwealth’s Senate, and outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf will be replaced by fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro.
WGAL

Election recap for Pennsylvania

After years of campaigning, months and months of political ads and massive voter turnout, Pennsylvania's 2022 midterm elections are over. We've put together this breakdown of the big races and links to all of the results. U.S. Senate: Fetterman vs. Oz. In a race that came down to the wire,...
Washington Examiner

Tax Rebate 2022: Older homeowners in Pennsylvania eligible to receive property tax rebate up to $650

People living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is up. Eligible state residents approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive the one-time bonus rebates later this year. Residents who have already filed their 2021 claims do not have to do anything else to receive this rebate, while those who have not filed have until the end of 2022 to do so.
WKBN

Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State speaks as polls close on Election Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman held a press conference at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 to provide updates on Pennsylvania’s general election. Chapman reported that Pennsylvania had a “relatively incident-free” midterm election, and thanked election officials across the Commonwealth for their service. “Election workers are the frontline heroes of our democracy. We […]
WGAL

Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates await election results

It’s election night, and the Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates are waiting for results to start coming in. Democrat Josh Shapiro is holding an event in Montgomery County. Earlier in the day, he voted in Abington. He's led in polls since the start of the campaign but downplayed that in recent...
echo-pilot.com

Don't expect a ruling on undated Pa. ballots anytime soon. Lawyers meet with Erie judge

ERIE — The fate of undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania is not expected to be resolved anytime soon in U.S. District Court in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Conference of the NAACP and the other plaintiffs who sued to force the counting of the ballots have not filed an emergency motion, a request for a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction. The lack of those requests is keeping the case over the ballots off the fast track, for now.
WGAL

Election results: Pennsylvania governor

WGAL News 8 is your home for updated Pennsylvania election results - on air and online. Check back frequently for the latest midterm election results. On this page, we have vote totals for Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, including an interactive map showing how the state is voting and a look at the national balance of power for governors. If you don't see the interactive maps and balance of power breakdowns, go to this page.
YourErie

How did Erie County vote in statewide races?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
wtae.com

Austin Davis makes history after becoming projected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania State Rep. Austin Davis is projected make history as the next lieutenant governor. Davis becomes the first Black man elected lieutenant governor. Davis will be sworn in in January alongside Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, ABC News projects. The pair bested Republicans Doug Mastriano and Carrie DelRosso to keep the state’s executive branch in Democratic hands.
