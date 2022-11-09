Read full article on original website
Democrats could flip the state House; what this means for Erie and Pennsylvania
New changes could be coming to the Pennsylvania House for the first time in almost a decade. Local politicians are weighing in, telling us what this could mean for the state and in Erie. The possibility of Democrats taking over the Pennsylvania state House is creating a sense of hope, but others say it could […]
Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race
(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug Mastriano’s 2.1 million. In a review of […]
echo-pilot.com
Pa. Democrats are on the verge of flipping the House of Reps for first time in a decade
Pennsylvania government in Harrisburg could be on the brink of a partisan power shift. The outcome of a few too-close-to-call races should soon decide whether Democrats will take control of the House of Representatives for the first time in a decade. Republicans have already recaptured a majority in the commonwealth’s Senate, and outgoing Gov. Tom Wolf will be replaced by fellow Democrat Josh Shapiro.
Benefits you may not know you have for veterans and their spouses through PACT Act
Veterans or their surviving spouses may qualify for benefits, but they may not know it.
Rare disciplinary case against Pa. doctor offers glimpse into big business of medical marijuana cards
HARRISBURG — When Bette Grey considered using cannabis to help with chronic pain last year, she turned to the nationwide medical marijuana card company Veriheal. The company connected her to Theodore Colterelli, a Pennsylvania doctor who had the power to decide whether patients qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program.
WGAL
Election recap for Pennsylvania
After years of campaigning, months and months of political ads and massive voter turnout, Pennsylvania's 2022 midterm elections are over. We've put together this breakdown of the big races and links to all of the results. U.S. Senate: Fetterman vs. Oz. In a race that came down to the wire,...
Washington Examiner
Tax Rebate 2022: Older homeowners in Pennsylvania eligible to receive property tax rebate up to $650
People living in Pennsylvania could be eligible for an additional $650 tax rebate from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue before the year is up. Eligible state residents approved for a rebate on property taxes or rent paid in 2021 will receive the one-time bonus rebates later this year. Residents who have already filed their 2021 claims do not have to do anything else to receive this rebate, while those who have not filed have until the end of 2022 to do so.
COVID cases in Pennsylvania decline slightly. See the latest CDC community levels map
Four counties were at a high COVID-19 community level as of Nov. 11, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Live updates: Get the latest on Pennsylvania election race results
Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman both won.
Pennsylvania Acting Secretary of State speaks as polls close on Election Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman held a press conference at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 8 to provide updates on Pennsylvania’s general election. Chapman reported that Pennsylvania had a “relatively incident-free” midterm election, and thanked election officials across the Commonwealth for their service. “Election workers are the frontline heroes of our democracy. We […]
Pa. public agencies now have a week to notify people about data breaches | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Why can’t Pennsylvania pass laws to protect LGBTQ+ civil rights? | Opinion
In June 2021, Rep. Dan Frankel, (D-Allegheny), introduced House Bill 300, known as the Fairness Act. With 75 cosponsors, the bill called for amending the Pennsylvania Human Relations Act to include protections for sexual orientation or gender identity in order to prevent discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations. Crickets...
Control of Pa. House comes down to two excruciatingly close contests
There was no finality today in the battle for majority control of the Pennsylvania state House of Representatives.
WGAL
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates await election results
It’s election night, and the Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates are waiting for results to start coming in. Democrat Josh Shapiro is holding an event in Montgomery County. Earlier in the day, he voted in Abington. He's led in polls since the start of the campaign but downplayed that in recent...
echo-pilot.com
Don't expect a ruling on undated Pa. ballots anytime soon. Lawyers meet with Erie judge
ERIE — The fate of undated or incorrectly dated mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania is not expected to be resolved anytime soon in U.S. District Court in Erie. The Pennsylvania State Conference of the NAACP and the other plaintiffs who sued to force the counting of the ballots have not filed an emergency motion, a request for a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction. The lack of those requests is keeping the case over the ballots off the fast track, for now.
Wolf Gives Final Approval to Suspend Vehicle Registrations of Toll Scofflaws
Gov. Tom Wolf has signed legislation to suspend vehicle registration of roughly 25,000 drivers who refuse to pay their overdue bills for Pennsylvania Turnpike travel, according to a staff report from FOX 43.
WGAL
Election results: Pennsylvania governor
WGAL News 8 is your home for updated Pennsylvania election results - on air and online. Check back frequently for the latest midterm election results. On this page, we have vote totals for Pennsylvania's gubernatorial race between Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, including an interactive map showing how the state is voting and a look at the national balance of power for governors. If you don't see the interactive maps and balance of power breakdowns, go to this page.
How did Erie County vote in statewide races?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
wtae.com
Austin Davis makes history after becoming projected lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania State Rep. Austin Davis is projected make history as the next lieutenant governor. Davis becomes the first Black man elected lieutenant governor. Davis will be sworn in in January alongside Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro, ABC News projects. The pair bested Republicans Doug Mastriano and Carrie DelRosso to keep the state’s executive branch in Democratic hands.
Election night in Pennsylvania 2022: Live updates from key races
Welcome to PennLive’s coverage of election night 2022. We’ll be running down the results of today’s key races as they arrive. Pennsylvania is one of the leading battlegrounds in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, with several competitive races that stand to tip the balance of power in the country.
