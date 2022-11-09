Read full article on original website
Illinois Democrats get desired result with help of gerrymandered map
SPRINGFIELD — In the fall of 2021, Springfield Democrats gathered behind closed doors to draw what would eventually become the state's new congressional map. This once-a-decade redistricting process had significant national implications. Illinois — with Democrats in control of the state legislature and governor's mansion — would be one of the most important counterweights to Republican gerrymandering in other states around the country.
Friday, November 11 weather update for central Illinois
Big cool down for Veterans Day in central Illinois and even colder for Saturday. Thanks to a strong cold front, temperatures will be much different this afternoon than yesterday. A few rain showers today and snow flurries Saturday. Get all the details in our weekend forecast.
Central Illinois Boy Scouts hosting food drive
CENTRAL ILLINOIS — Boy Scout Troops throughout Central Illinois will be accepting non-perishable food during the annual Scouting for Food food drive Nov. 12 through 19 at various locations. Drop-off sites:. Salvation Army, 229 W. Main St., Decatur. First Christian Church, 3350 N. MacArthur Road, Decatur. Joe’s Pizza, 114...
Blowout win to give Pritzker more power in Springfield, fuel presidential speculation
SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker will enter his second term with more power in Springfield following his blowout win over Republican Darren Bailey, a romp that will undoubtedly fuel speculation over a possible presidential run in 2024. Pritzker easily dispatched Bailey, taking 55% of the vote versus Bailey's...
State Rep. Tim Butler to resign from Illinois House
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Tim Butler, R-Springfield, who was elected Tuesday to represent a portion of Macon County under the new state legislative district lines that take effect in January, announced Friday that he is resigning. Butler, 55, who has served in the Illinois House since 2015, will become...
Democrat Tina Kotek wins election for governor in Oregon
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Tina Kotek wins election for governor in Oregon.
Republican Joe Lombardo wins election for governor in Nevada, beating incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo wins election for governor in Nevada, beating incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak.
Democrat Val Hoyle wins election to U.S. House in Oregon's 4th Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Val Hoyle wins election to U.S. House in Oregon's 4th Congressional District.
Democrat Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 1st Congressional District
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House in Nevada's 1st Congressional District.
Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona's secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier
PHOENIX (AP) — Democrat Adrian Fontes wins Arizona's secretary of state race over Republican Mark Finchem, a top 2020 election denier.
