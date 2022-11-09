Read full article on original website
Changes Steelers Will Actually Make This Week
The Pittsburgh Steelers keep talking about changes, but so far, outside of the quarterback, there have been little. Well, with the trade of Chase Claypool and the bye week behind them, it finally feels like something could be stirred up in Week 10. Head coach Mike Tomlin alluded to one change, but there are more coming, and across both sides of the football.
Five Thoughts: What Matters for Steelers in Second Half
The Pittsburgh Steelers season isn't over, even if it's gloom.
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt said he will play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints after missing seven games with a torn pectoral muscle.
Comment from Eagles QB likely 'Hurts' Steelers fans
The truth hurts for the Pittsburgh Steelers. On the "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce" podcast, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts told the hosts that he thought he'd be drafted by the Steelers in 2020. "Their first pick was in the second round, and I thought ... I was going...
Pittsburgh Steelers: 3 bold predictions for Week 10 vs. Saints
Fresh off of their bye week, the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints will undoubtedly be of great interest. It’s no secret to any NFL observer that the 2022 season has been one of many challenges for the Steelers, currently sitting in last place of the AFC North with a record of 2-6. However, following a brutal Week 8 loss to the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, head coach Mike Tomlin will look to shake things up and get this franchise back on track in Week 10.
NFL odds Week 10: How to bet Saints-Steelers, pick
The New Orleans Saints head to Pennsylvania to match up with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. The Saints are fresh off a 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, while the Steelers are rested after a bye week. Here's everything you need to know about the...
One stat that epitomizes how rough a season it's been for the Steelers offense
This stat from Warren Sharp shows just how starved for big plays the Pittsburgh offense is. Every team in the NFL has at least one touchdown of 20 or more yards. The Steelers haven't scored a touchdown on a play further than eight yards from the end zone. There is...
Steelers Are in a Class of Their Own
It's mind-blowing when you start to compare the Pittsburgh Steelers to other clubs in the NFL.
