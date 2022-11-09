Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
For One Night Emo Kids Will Unite at Barrett's AlehouseDianna CarneyWest Bridgewater, MA
Boston high school receives $30 million from anonymous donorAsh JurbergBoston, MA
Find Your New Best Friend, AND Hold an Alligator at This One Day Only Event!Camilo DíazHanover, MA
Boston Walgreens Closures Worries ResidentsCadrene HeslopBoston, MA
Related
Red Sox make savvy trade with Seattle Mariners to kick off offseason
Red Sox trade RHP Easton McGee to Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. On Wednesday evening, the Boston Red Sox announced that they traded Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations. If you have no idea who that is, don’t worry, you’re probably not alone.
Rafael Devers issues warning to Red Sox amidst fraught negotiations
The Boston Red Sox are officially on the clock. For the second year in a row, Rafael Devers has informed the team that he will engage in extension talks until the end of spring training, but not during the regular season, which begins on March 30, 2023. This is it....
If Red Sox sign qualified free agent like Aaron Judge or Brandon Nimmo, what draft picks would they lose?
The Red Sox extended a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer to both Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday. ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported that 12 other players — Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Jacob DeGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo, Willson Contreras, Chris Bassitt, Anthony Rizzo, Tyler Anderson, Martín Pérez and Joc Pederson — also received qualifying offers.
Over the Monster
Red Sox Free Agency And The Limits Of “Value”
This week on the Over the Monster Podcast, Dan and Bryan get angry (well, mostly Dan), and then they get meta. They start by revisiting the World Series and Yordan Alverez’s Roy Hobbs moment for the Houston Astros. Was it a classic series, or just an almost-classic series?. Next,...
Red Sox owner John Henry reportedly eyeing Commanders bid
Days after announcing plans to sell Liverpool F.C., Red Sox owner John Henry has reportedly emerged as a suitor for the NFL’s Washington Commanders.
Boston Globe
WEEI hires Christian Arcand, who was a budget cut at The Sports Hub
Arcand will produce WEEI’s afternoon drive program “Merloni, Fauria & Mego” and will host a Saturday show from 1-4 p.m. WEEI hired Christian Arcand as a producer and weekend host, a little more than a month after he was let go in budget cuts at rival sports radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Over the Monster
2023 Offseason Outlook: Second Base
Over the course of this series I will go position by position around the diamond to look at what options the Red Sox have for each position in 2023. We’ll look at what players are currently under team control or under contract, who’s in the upper minors, and what options there are in free agency. And finally, I’ll give my suggestions for how the Sox should approach each position. I hope this will serve as a useful primer to what I expect to be a pivotal offseason for the team. Here’s our look at the catching situation, and here’s our complete hot stove coverage.
A deep dive into the Boston Bruins' salary-cap situation
Navigating the salary cap is one of the more important tasks for any GM. Teams that can avoid total cap chaos by walking the tightrope of inking players to deals that match their value (or compensate for future value without breaking the bank) remain successful. Those that don’t see struggles and front-office changes.
Comments / 1