SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you been itching to break out a jacket as we get deeper into the fall, Friday is looking like your first opportunity in some time to do that. The National Weather Service says Thursday will be the last day the San Antonio area sees a daytime high in the 80s, and it will go down from there starting on Veteran’s Day.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO