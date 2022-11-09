Read full article on original website
San Antonio City Council censures and issues a “no confidence” vote against Councilman Mario Bravo
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City Councilman who represents downtown San Antonio has been censured by his fellow council members. A vote was held Thursday morning on whether or not to censure District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo. The Council also issued a vote of “no confidence” in Bravo....
Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.
Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
San Antonio City Councilman admits being in car crash, says he does not remember it
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry is making his first response after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday. KSAT-TV reports Perry has admitted to being involved in the crash as of Wednesday, but he also says he does not remember being in it. Mayor Ron...
San Antonio Police release body cam footage from officer’s interaction with Councilman Clayton Perry
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry turned himself in at the courthouse Thursday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The warrant was for failure to stop and give information following a hit and run crash on Redland Road Sunday night. Perry...
Off-duty Border Patrol Agent shoots burglary suspect at San Antonio apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An off duty border patrol agent stopped a burglary at a West Side apartment complex Friday morning. It happed at around 2 A.M. at the Dalian 151 Apartments in 10000 block of Ingram Road. Police report the off-duty agent, who also works as a...
San Antonio police looking for suspect in H-E-B stabbing on southwest side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect connected to a stabbing at an H-E-B location on the southwest side. Investigators say the stabbing happened in the self-checkout line at the store located on Valley Hi Drive on October 23. The victim was a 30-year-old man who was stabbed three times while he was waiting to checkout.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for San Antonio and Hill Country through 6 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is issuing a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the area along and south of a line from. LaGrange to Bastrop to San Antonio to Uvalde until 6 p.m. Weather forecasters say wind gusts of up to 70 mph are possible, and...
Freezing temperatures expected in parts of the Hill Country over the weekend.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service is expecting freezing temperatures overnight for parts of the Texas Hill Country both Saturday and Sunday morning. After a cold front arrives Friday afternoon, overnight lows are expected to drop well into the 30s in areas including Kerrville, Fredericksburg and possibly Boerne.
Cold front will bring colder temperatures, rain over the weekend
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you been itching to break out a jacket as we get deeper into the fall, Friday is looking like your first opportunity in some time to do that. The National Weather Service says Thursday will be the last day the San Antonio area sees a daytime high in the 80s, and it will go down from there starting on Veteran’s Day.
