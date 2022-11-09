ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTSA

Arrest warrant issued for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio City Councilman now has a warrant for his arrest after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday night. KSAT-TV is reporting law enforcement served the warrant Wednesday night at the home of Councilman Clayton Perry, who is accused of failing to stop and give information after a black 2018 Jeep Wrangler hit a Honda Civic just after 9 p.m. at a stoplight at Redland and Jones Maltsberger Roads.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Gov. Abbott releasing new numbers from Operation Lone Star

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott is announcing new numbers from Operation Lone Star days after his re-election. The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas National Guard are continuing a joint effort to secure the border, which includes stopping the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

San Antonio police looking for suspect in H-E-B stabbing on southwest side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers are looking for a suspect connected to a stabbing at an H-E-B location on the southwest side. Investigators say the stabbing happened in the self-checkout line at the store located on Valley Hi Drive on October 23. The victim was a 30-year-old man who was stabbed three times while he was waiting to checkout.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Cold front will bring colder temperatures, rain over the weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you been itching to break out a jacket as we get deeper into the fall, Friday is looking like your first opportunity in some time to do that. The National Weather Service says Thursday will be the last day the San Antonio area sees a daytime high in the 80s, and it will go down from there starting on Veteran’s Day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy