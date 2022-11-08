Haute jewelry designer Cindy Chao, known for her sculptural style and one-of-a-kind statement pieces, has until now presented her exclusive pieces only at international museums, art fairs, auctions or by appointment. This month, the artist is opening her first public space, a museum-like gallery in Taipei, Taiwan. Chao, whose company name is Cindy Chao The Art Jewel, is the daughter of a sculptor who taught her the techniques and skills used in sculpting, which strongly shaped her style as a jewelry designer. Her work is also influenced by her grandfather, an architect who designed temples across Taiwan. Her designs are inspired...

17 MINUTES AGO