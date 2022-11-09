Read full article on original website
Related
Asian shares fall on jitters over missile landing in Poland
TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly lower Wednesday, as investors got jittery over global risks after Poland said a Russian-made missile killed two people there. Benchmarks fell in morning trading in Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul and Hong Kong, while shares were little changed in Shanghai. Ukrainian President...
Biden convenes emergency meeting with G-7 allies after missile kills two in Poland
President Biden on Tuesday called an emergency meeting with other world leaders to discuss a Russian-made missile strike that reportedly killed two people in a village in Poland near the Ukraine border. Biden, who is attending the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, convened a meeting with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Canada, […]
Citrus County Chronicle
US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country's yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Families reunited following Russian retreat in Ukraine
TSENTRALNE, Ukraine (AP) — Relatives embraced in the middle of the road. They squeezed hands and choked back tears. Others sobbed outside their homes. All had yearned for this same moment — to be reunited with their loved ones after Russian troops withdrew from their villages in southern Ukraine.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 6:02 p.m. EST
Zelenskyy: Missile hitting Poland is significant escalation. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy says an apparent Russian missile strike that hit neighboring NATO member Poland is “a very significant escalation” of the war. Zelenskyy’s delivered his comments in an evening address to the nation. The remarks came hours after a senior U.S. intelligence official told The Associated Press that Russian missiles had crossed into Polish territory and killed two people. If confirmed, the strike would mark the first time in the war that Russian weapons came down on a NATO country. A second person said that apparent Russian missiles struck a site in Poland about 15 miles from the Ukrainian border. It was not clear whether Zelenskyy had direct knowledge of the strikes.
Comments / 0