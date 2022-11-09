ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WTKR

Second round high school football match-ups

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're one week closer to crowning high school football state champions. After numerous teams from Hampton Roads picked up first round wins, area squads hit the field next week in hopes of punching their tickets to regional championship games and Atlantic Shores eying a repeat state title.
NORFOLK, VA
shoredailynews.com

Jackets and Warriors fall in state playoff action

The Nandua Warriors football team traveled to play Poquoson in the first round of Division 2 playoffs. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 35-0. This was the Warrior’s first playoff game since 2016. The Warriors finished the season with a 6-5 record. The Northampton Yellow Jackets...
ONLEY, VA
WTKR

Road Warriors: Despite no home games, Nansemond River finds success

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With its home stadium as a backdrop, Nansemond River has put in the work on the practice field throughout the fall. The stadium itself, however, remained pretty quiet during the 2022 high school football season. Arrowhead Stadium is going through a renovation to install an artificial turf...
SUFFOLK, VA
WTKR

Trotman Trio savors time as teammates at Western Branch

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- When Western Branch coaches told Tayshawn Trotman that he would dress for every varsity football game in 2022, it was the moment the sophomore had been waiting for. "I was hype myself because of all the work I put in off the offseason to make it to...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
High School Football PRO

Norfolk, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

NORFOLK, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Statue Honoring Norfolk’s Black History To Be Unveiled

A piece of public art in honor of an African-American will be unveiled in Norfolk at 10:00 a.m. on November 19, during a ceremony that is open to the public. An 11-foot bronze statue of Richard A. Tucker, the cleric, educator, and civic leader was recently erected in front of the 12,000-square-foot library which bears his name at 2350 Berkley Avenue Extension. Tucker was Norfolk’s first African-American principal and an advocate for Black education.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Court orders Suffolk polling location to stay open past 7 p.m.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A court ordered a Suffolk polling location to stay open 20 minutes extra due to an issue with the voting machines earlier Tuesday. The precinct affected was East Suffolk Recreational Center, which didn't open until 6:20 a.m., according to Suffolk General Registrar Burdette Lawrence. The delayed...
SUFFOLK, VA

