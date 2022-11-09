Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
How to watch Virginia vs. Monmouth: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
The Monmouth Hawks have quite the challenge ahead of them as they're expected to be blown off the court. They will square off against the #18 Virginia Cavaliers at 9 p.m. ET Friday at John Paul Jones Arena. The Cavaliers will be strutting in after a victory while Monmouth will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Norfolk State women’s basketball team defeats opening night opponent by 106
The win is the highest margin of victory in program history, but not the first time the school's women's basketball team has held an opponent to just 19 points.
WTKR
Second round high school football match-ups
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're one week closer to crowning high school football state champions. After numerous teams from Hampton Roads picked up first round wins, area squads hit the field next week in hopes of punching their tickets to regional championship games and Atlantic Shores eying a repeat state title.
shoredailynews.com
Jackets and Warriors fall in state playoff action
The Nandua Warriors football team traveled to play Poquoson in the first round of Division 2 playoffs. The Warriors lost the game by a score of 35-0. This was the Warrior’s first playoff game since 2016. The Warriors finished the season with a 6-5 record. The Northampton Yellow Jackets...
WTKR
Road Warriors: Despite no home games, Nansemond River finds success
SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- With its home stadium as a backdrop, Nansemond River has put in the work on the practice field throughout the fall. The stadium itself, however, remained pretty quiet during the 2022 high school football season. Arrowhead Stadium is going through a renovation to install an artificial turf...
A basketball game on an aircraft carrier has never been held in Norfolk. Could it happen?
Michigan State and No. 2 Gonzaga will square off on the deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Abraham Lincoln, for the Armed Forces Classic in San Diego.
WTKR
Trotman Trio savors time as teammates at Western Branch
CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- When Western Branch coaches told Tayshawn Trotman that he would dress for every varsity football game in 2022, it was the moment the sophomore had been waiting for. "I was hype myself because of all the work I put in off the offseason to make it to...
Norfolk, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
William & Mary freshman dies on campus, no foul play suspected
The email, sent out by Vice President for Student Affairs Ginger Ambler, said that the William & Mary Police Department responded to a medical call early Thursday morning at the Botetourt Complex.
'The magic of HBCUs' | How a Hampton University alum's new line of dolls is creating a path of possibilities
HAMPTON, Va. — With 18 inches in height and various pieces of clothing, the size of the doll and what it's wearing is not what stands out to people who see this large-eyed toy now sitting on store shelves. The various skin tones and hair are making young girls...
Former Williamsburg Yankee Candle store to become upscale bowling alley
The City of Williamsburg announced Thursday that Uptown Alley is hoping to open its fifth location inside the longtime "Candle Village" off Richmond Road sometime in 2023.
Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue closed last minute with no refund
Two local brides say their wedding dreams were dashed when their wedding venue closed down just weeks before their big day -- without refunding them any money.
thenewjournalandguide.com
Statue Honoring Norfolk’s Black History To Be Unveiled
A piece of public art in honor of an African-American will be unveiled in Norfolk at 10:00 a.m. on November 19, during a ceremony that is open to the public. An 11-foot bronze statue of Richard A. Tucker, the cleric, educator, and civic leader was recently erected in front of the 12,000-square-foot library which bears his name at 2350 Berkley Avenue Extension. Tucker was Norfolk’s first African-American principal and an advocate for Black education.
WAVY News 10
$50K lottery tickets sold in Williamsburg, Hampton
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Although the largest-ever Powerball jackpot winning ticket was purchased clear across the country, a few lucky winners in cashed out on big prizes after playing the lottery in Hampton Roads. More than 303,000 Powerball tickets were bought in Virginia ahead of Saturday’s drawing. After...
WAVY News 10
New business to take place of former Yankee Candle flagship store in Williamsburg
WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. New business to take place of former Yankee Candle …. WAVY News 10's Brett Hall reports. Portsmouth church on edge after active shooter opens …. WAVY News 10's Regina Mobley reports. Wedding dreams dashed after brides say venue canceled …. WAVY News 10's Julie...
AP: Bobby Scott wins in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Democrat Bobby Scott has won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia's 3rd Congressional District. He won over Republican Terry Namkung. Scott has been in the seat since 1993. Virginia’s newly redrawn 3rd congressional district now covers all of Norfolk, Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth and...
Norfolk to announce future plans with Carnival Cruise Line
The City of Norfolk plans to make a major announcement on Monday, Nov. 14 involving cruise ships coming to the Downtown waterfront.
What’s that smell? Strange odor across parts of Norfolk leaves officials scratching their heads
Virginia Natural Gas and Norfolk Fire & Rescue say they investigating an odor that has left residents and businesses in parts of Norfolk covering their noses.
Williamsburg woman's mission to honor late-grandfather lands her at 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' premiere
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is hitting the screens Thursday night. If you're planning to see the blockbuster film, make sure you keep an eye out for this name when the credits roll: William (Billy) Graham. Billy Graham was an artist, actor and writer. He was the...
Court orders Suffolk polling location to stay open past 7 p.m.
SUFFOLK, Va. — A court ordered a Suffolk polling location to stay open 20 minutes extra due to an issue with the voting machines earlier Tuesday. The precinct affected was East Suffolk Recreational Center, which didn't open until 6:20 a.m., according to Suffolk General Registrar Burdette Lawrence. The delayed...
