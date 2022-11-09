ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Villages and towns in Ukraine see heavy fighting, shelling

By ANDREW MELDRUM and SAM MEDNICK
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2vZD_0j4LXdxO00

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Villages and towns in Ukraine saw more heavy fighting and shelling Wednesday as Ukrainian and Russian forces strained to advance on different fronts after more than 8 1/2 months of war.

At least nine civilians were killed and 24 others were wounded in 24 hours, the Ukrainian president's office said. It accused Russia of using explosive drones, rockets, heavy artillery and aircraft to attack eight regions in the country’s southeast.

Ukrainian and Russian forces also clashed overnight over Snihurivka, a town about 50 kilometers (30 miles) north of the southern city of Kherson. Ukraine's army hopes to reclaim the Russian-occupied city, the only regional capital captured during Moscow's February 24 invasion and a key target of an ongoing counteroffensive.

Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the Kherson region's Kremlin-appointed administration, said in a Telegram post that the Ukrainian army had “gained a foothold” along a railway line in Snihurivka’s north. In a separate post, he claimed Russian forces had repulsed the Ukrainian advance.

The Kherson region is one of four provinces of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed and subsequently placed under Russian martial law. The Russian military has concentrated much of its firepower on securing control of the others - Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated that the return of all occupied territory was a condition for any peace talks with Russia. The Kremlin is unlikely to give up its internationally unrecognized claim to the regions annexed in September or to Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014.

The president's office said widespread Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy system continued. Two cities not far from Europe's largest nuclear power plant were shelled overnight, it said. More than 20 residential buildings, an industrial plant, a gas pipeline and a power line were reportedly damaged in Nikopol, which lies across the Dnieper River from the the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Further west, in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the Ukrainian governor reported “massive” overnight strikes with exploding Iranian-made drones that wounded four energy company workers in the city of Dnipro.

“Attacks on civilian infrastructure are war crimes in themselves. The Kremlin is at war with Ukrainian civilians, trying to leave millions of people without water and light (for them) to freeze in the winter,” Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said on Ukrainian TV.

In a related development, a senior Russian security official arrived in Iran for high-level talks late on Tuesday, Russian media reported.

News of the trip by Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the powerful Russian Security Council chaired by Putin, came days after Tehran admitted that it had supplied Moscow with the explosive-laden drones, after weeks of official denials.

A Washington-based think tank linked Patrushev’s visit to likely discussions over the possible sale of Iranian surface-to-surface ballistic missiles to Russia. The Institute for the Study of War said late Tuesday that the Kremlin was “continuing efforts to covertly acquire munitions for use in Ukraine, to mitigate the effects of international sanctions and backfill Russia’s ongoing depletion of domestic munitions stockpiles.”

The increasingly close military and political cooperation between Moscow and Tehran at the time of the war in Ukraine has worried the United States and other Western powers.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears 'city of death'

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russia said it began withdrawing troops from a strategic Ukrainian city Thursday, creating a potential turning point in the grinding war, while a Ukrainian official warned that Russian land mines could render Kherson a "city of death." Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow's forces had...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ukrainian police, broadcasts return to long-occupied city

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian police officers and TV and radio services returned Saturday to the southern city of Kherson following the withdrawal of Russian troops, part of fast but cautious efforts to make the only regional capital captured by Moscow's forces livable after more than eight months under occupation.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Thousands join nationalist march on Polish Independence Day

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Tens of thousands in Warsaw marched peacefully Friday in a yearly Independence Day march organized by Polish nationalist groups that included some anti-Ukrainian and anti-European Union slogans. The march is controversial because it’s led by far-right groups and has included violence and white...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ukraine works to stabilize Kherson after Russian pullout

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The Ukrainian military carried out "stabilization measures" near the southern city of Kherson on Saturday following the end of an eight-month occupation by Russian forces, a retreat that cast a further pall on President Vladimir Putin's designs to take over large parts of Ukraine.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

What US election results mean for the future of Ukraine aid

WASHINGTON — (AP) — If Republicans win the House, where does that leave Ukraine?. It's a question that is top of mind in Washington as the GOP draws closer to winning the majority in the U.S. House. Some fear the end of Democratic control in Congress — and the empowerment of "America First" conservatives — could ultimately result in the curtailment of American assistance as Ukraine battles Russia's invasion.
IOWA STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ukraine FM: Moscow playing 'hunger games' with world

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pressed Southeast Asian countries for political and material support in his county's fight against Russia, while accusing Moscow on Saturday of playing "hunger games" with the world by holding up shipments of Ukrainian grain and other agricultural products.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Ukraine retakes Kherson as advances over Russian forces continue

KYIV — In the end, the Russian occupation of the east bank of Kherson simply evaporated. A little over two days after Sergei Surovikin, commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced the withdrawal of Russian forces east of the Dnipro River in the southern Ukrainian region, Ukraine’s army swept through the Kherson province and its capital, where they were greeted by crowds of jubilant civilians.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

German lawmakers OK delay in switching off nuclear plants

BERLIN — (AP) — German lawmakers have approved a plan to keep the country's three remaining nuclear power plants until mid-April, extending their life beyond the originally planned shut-off at the end of this year. The lower house of parliament voted 375-216 to approve the extension, with 70...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UN reports progress on Russia's grain and fertilizer exports

GENEVA — (AP) — Top U.N. officials updated a high-level Russian delegation Friday on progress to facilitate Russia’s exports of food and fertilizer to global markets which have faced obstacles under an expiring wartime deal that has enabled Ukraine to ship over 10 million metric tons of grain from three Black Sea ports.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

KFC apologizes for app alert urging orders for Kristallnacht

BERLIN — (AP) — KFC has apologized for accidentally sending an automated push alert to its app users in Germany that appeared to urge people to order food to commemorate the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht — the "Night of Broken Glass" — when Nazis terrorized Jews throughout Germany and Austria.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Spain appeases Catalans with planned reform of sedition law

MADRID — (AP) — The two parties making up Spain’s leftist coalition government on Friday presented a proposal to reform the centuries-old crime of sedition, which was one of the main charges against pro-independence Catalan activists and politicians convicted for their roles in a 2017 secession push.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biden touts U.S. climate progress at COP27, unveils new methane plan

President Biden announced by his administration to address climate change in a speech at the United Nations climate change conference on Friday. The new measures include pledging more than $200 million in funding for climate change resilience and adaptation in developing countries, and a new plan to reduce emissions of methane — an especially potent greenhouse gas — from oil and gas infrastructure.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

After quiet days, handful of protests at UN climate summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt — (AP) — After days with almost no demonstrations, there were several small protests at this year’s UN climate conference calling Friday for the developed world to fight global warming more fairly and effectively. Demonstrators called for rich nations to compensate developing countries for...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Computer chip ban signals new era as Biden and Xi meet

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration's move to block exports of advanced computer chips to China is signaling a new phase in relations between the globe's two largest economies — one in which trade matters less than an increasingly heated competition to be the world’s leading technological and military power.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Police criticized for role at nationalist march in Warsaw

WARSAW, Poland — (AP) — Opposition politicians in Poland criticized police Saturday for detaining anti-fascist activists but not reacting to the appearance of a Nazi-era symbol during a nationalist march. The detention of the activists occurred during Friday's yearly far-right-led Independence March in Warsaw. Many liberal groups who...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

5 Afghans fatally stabbed in Turkey, investigation launched

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Police on Thursday discovered the bodies of five Afghan nationals who were stabbed to death inside a house in the Turkish capital Ankara, the country’s state-run news agency reported. An investigation has been launched. The five bodies were found after family members...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Biden pledges US will work with Southeast Asian nations

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — President Joe Biden promised Saturday that the United States would work with a strategically vital coalition of southeast Asian nations, telling leaders that "we're going to build a better future that we all want to see" in the region where U.S. rival China is also working to expand its influence.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UN Secretary-General: World has failed strife-torn Myanmar

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Saturday that the world had failed Myanmar, and expressed hope the Association of Southeast Asian Nations would be able to pressure the member state to comply with its plan for peace over the next year. ASEAN...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
121K+
Followers
136K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy