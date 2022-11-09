ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)

By Susan Klien
 3 days ago
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spokane.

The accident happened near Chewelah.

The route is covered with dense snow and ice, which suggests that the accident was weather-related.

One person is pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Washington state patrol, two people have been taken to a nearby hospital on a life flight with critical injuries.

The identity of the victim is unknown.

The crash is being investigated by the officials.

Significant delays are to be expected, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Following a fatal accident, US 395 is blocked in both directions.

Additional information regarding the accident is not available currently.

November 9, 2022

Source: KHQ

