Just over 800 votes separate Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada’s Senate race as the nation awaits a pivotal results drop from the state’s most populous county. The race could determine if Democrats maintain their Senate majority, as both parties sit at 49 seats with Georgia heading to a December runoff. Laxalt’s lead has shrunk significantly as votes have been reported post-election day, with the Democratic incumbent climbing her way to what could be a decisive victory for the party if she can squeak ahead. Nevada allows ballots to arrive by Saturday as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday, with mail ballot reports tending to provide larger splits for Democrats. Masto currently leads in Clark County—where the bulk of the ballots remain—52 percent to 45 percent. Jon Ralston of the Nevada Independent reported 22,000 ballots will be announced from Clark County, the majority of which are mail ballots and drop-off ballots.Read it at Reuters

NEVADA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO