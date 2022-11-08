Read full article on original website
Control of the Senate Hangs on Razor-Thin Nevada Race
Just over 800 votes separate Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada’s Senate race as the nation awaits a pivotal results drop from the state’s most populous county. The race could determine if Democrats maintain their Senate majority, as both parties sit at 49 seats with Georgia heading to a December runoff. Laxalt’s lead has shrunk significantly as votes have been reported post-election day, with the Democratic incumbent climbing her way to what could be a decisive victory for the party if she can squeak ahead. Nevada allows ballots to arrive by Saturday as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday, with mail ballot reports tending to provide larger splits for Democrats. Masto currently leads in Clark County—where the bulk of the ballots remain—52 percent to 45 percent. Jon Ralston of the Nevada Independent reported 22,000 ballots will be announced from Clark County, the majority of which are mail ballots and drop-off ballots.Read it at Reuters
State of Texas: GOP gains could lead to immigration policy changes
Abbott said he could "ratchet back" his multi-billion dollar border initiative, known as Operation Lone Star, if Republicans take back the House and Senate after Tuesday's midterm elections.
The election is over. The fight for the explanation is just getting started.
The winners of the 2022 elections will determine who controls the Congress and state houses. The winners of the explanation of those results will determine what the 2024 campaigns look like. What matters to voters is who won and who lost in 2022. What matters to politics is who wins and loses the story. If…
Biden immigration official resigns after being ordered to quit or be fired
Chris Magnus, commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, has resigned, according to a Saturday night statement from the White House.
