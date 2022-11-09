ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WA

1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lewis County (Lewis County, WA)

By Cindy Lee
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vk5dd_0j4LXSCH00

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chronline on Sunday.

An 80-year-old man from Centralia was driving a forklift and hit a stop sign as it approached the crossing, crossed the street, and continued down the embankment.

According to the sheriff’s office, he lost control and began to accelerate downhill toward Galvin Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the forklift rolled and may have pinned the driver.

The driver suffered what initially appeared to be a broken leg and head injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical center in Seattle.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s office didn’t reveal the identity of the victim.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the police.

November 9, 2022

Source: Chronline

Comments / 1

Kimberly Heath
3d ago

Poor ole guy was just trying to stay busy and still working hard, which is more than I can say about mist young people today

Reply
4
Related
Chronicle

Second Suspect Arrested in Cowlitz County Murder Investigation After Search of Oakville Property

Law enforcement officials have identified and arrested a second suspect in the July murder of a Kelso man whose body was blown up after his death. Detectives with the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the sheriff’s office crime reduction team, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and the Aberdeen Police Department, served a warrant on an Oakville property on Nov. 9, according to a news release.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Thursday, November 10, 2022

On 11/10/22 at 1:11 a.m. in the 800 block of Tipso Lp SE, Sheriff's deputies arrested Shaylee Rose Elder, 31, on suspicion of eluding a police vehicle. On 11/10/22 at 6:56 p.m. in the 17500 block of State Route 507, Sheriff's deputies arrested Rachelle Marie Hudson, 33, on suspicion of fourth-degree assault.
KING 5

Rollover crash shuts down roadway in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Police are investigating what caused a rollover crash in Federal Way that shut down a roadway early Thursday morning. The Federal Way Police Department was called for a rollover crash just after midnight along South 348th Street and 16th Avenue South. The department said there were serious injuries, but the extent of the injuries is unknown.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Man Dies After Forklift Crash

An 80-year-old Centralia man died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from injuries sustained in a forklift crash on Galvin Road on Sunday. The man’s name has not been released by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were dispatched to the crash just after 11:15 a.m. on Nov....
CENTRALIA, WA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy