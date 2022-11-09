1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Lewis County (Lewis County, WA)

The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Chronline on Sunday.

An 80-year-old man from Centralia was driving a forklift and hit a stop sign as it approached the crossing, crossed the street, and continued down the embankment.

According to the sheriff’s office, he lost control and began to accelerate downhill toward Galvin Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the forklift rolled and may have pinned the driver.

The driver suffered what initially appeared to be a broken leg and head injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim was pronounced dead at Harborview Medical center in Seattle.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s office didn’t reveal the identity of the victim.

The fatal crash is being investigated by the police.

November 9, 2022

Source: Chronline