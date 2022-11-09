Read full article on original website
Bansky debuted a new mural in Ukraine Friday in a village destroyed by the Russian army. The mural depicts a female gymnast balancing on rubble at the bottom of a destroyed building. He revealed his latest piece in an Instagram post including three photos of the mural, located in the village of Borodyanka, about 30 miles north of Kyiv. Russian forces occupied the area early on, retreating in April, and leaving the village in rubble. People have speculated Banksy has left other murals in Ukraine, although the graffiti artist has only posted the one. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banksy (@banksy) Read it at NBC News
PARIS — (AP) — An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired the Steven Spielberg film “The Terminal” died Saturday in the airport, officials said. Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal...
DUBAI, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Iran's hardline judiciary has indicted 11 people over the killing of a Basij security force member during unrest, state media reported on Saturday, as authorities sought to quell nine weeks of protests.
