Here’s how ranked choice voting will decide Alaska’s Senate race

(WASHINGTON) -- Two days after the midterms, the Senate races in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia and Nevada remain undecided. With Georgia headed toward a runoff in December and Arizona and Nevada still counting votes, Alaska is moving to ranked choice voting to determine its winner. None of the candidates in the...
New Mexico votes to spend over $150 million on early childhood education

(NEW YORK) -- New Mexico residents have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a ballot measure that increases funding for early childhood education. As of Thursday morning, 70% of ballots cast were in favor of Constitutional Amendment 1, which provides more money from the state's Land Grant Permanent Fund (also called the Permanent School Fund) "for enhanced instruction for students at risk of failure, extending the school year, teacher compensation and early childhood education."
