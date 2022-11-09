(NEW YORK) -- New Mexico residents have voted overwhelmingly in favor of a ballot measure that increases funding for early childhood education. As of Thursday morning, 70% of ballots cast were in favor of Constitutional Amendment 1, which provides more money from the state's Land Grant Permanent Fund (also called the Permanent School Fund) "for enhanced instruction for students at risk of failure, extending the school year, teacher compensation and early childhood education."

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO