Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? Early results
(NEXSTAR) — With polls in the U.S. now closed, Americans are getting glimpses of what Congress will look like going into the next two years — but mere glimpses will have to do for some races, since runoff elections seem likely in multiple states. With control of both...
What happens to the Jan. 6 panel if GOP wins the House?
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is set to dissolve no matter who wins Tuesday’s midterm elections — but a GOP takeover of the House leaves a near zero chance it will be revived.
Scalise announces bid for House majority leader
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) announced a bid to become the next House majority leader on Wednesday as the GOP appears likely to win a narrow majority in the lower chamber. “The American people deserve a House of Representatives that can move the agenda that was promised to them on the campaign trail,” Scalise […]
TULSI GOES TO WAR WITH LIZ CHENEY: Tulsi Gabbard calls out Cheney-backed Dem, endorses GOP opponent
FIRST ON FOX: Tulsi Gabbard, a former member of the Democratic Party, endorsed GOP congressional candidate and Michigan state Sen. Tom Barrett, days after Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., endorsed his Democratic opponent. "I'm here and really proud to support fellow veteran Tom Barrett, who's stepping up to serve and...
Jen Kiggans wins 2nd Congressional District seat after Elaine Luria concedes
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Republicans knocked off one of three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia who faced tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where the GOP sought to regain control of the House of Representatives. Republican challenger Jen Kiggans, a state senator, defeated Democratic incumbent Elaine Luria...
Midterm results: DCCC chief Sean Patrick Maloney concedes to Lawler in major defeat for Democrats
Republican New York Assemblyman Michael Lawler defeated incumbent Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) on Tuesday to represent New York's 17th District in one of the country's most-watched House races of the midterm elections. Maloney called Lawler Monday morning to concede the race. Lawler, who rose to prominence after his staffers...
Spanberger narrowly defeats GOP challenger in closely watched House race in Virginia
Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger narrowly held onto her seat in Virginia on Tuesday, defeating Republican Yesli Vega in a contest both parties saw as an early bellwether in the battle for the House. But in a second closely watched district, Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans ousted Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Va.
Midterm elections: Hawley slams 'Washington Republicanism' after red wave fizzles
Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri blamed compromises on insulin caps, gun control and infrastructure spending for the GOP's mixed Election Day results.
3 Virginia Democrats in Congress fighting GOP challengers
DUMFRIES, Va. (AP) — Three Democratic congresswomen in Virginia are looking to survive tough reelection bids Tuesday in a midterm election season where Republicans are seeking to regain control of the House of Representatives. Elaine Luria, Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton were all elected to Congress in 2018. All...
Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria Loses Her Bellwether Virginia Seat
The defeat for Luria, a prominent moderate, is a warning sign for Democrats in a state they will likely need to win to hold on to the presidency in 2024.
Trone, Parrott, congressional rematch too early to call
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A rematch between U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican Neil Parrott for the congressional district in western Maryland was too early to call in the state’s most competitive congressional battle early Wednesday. Trone, a Democrat, is seeking a third term with a big fundraising advantage: the owner of the Total Wine & More liquor chain has put more than $12 million of his own money into his campaign. Trone beat Parrott by about 20 percentage points in 2020. However, Parrott, who is a conservative state legislator from Washington County, benefited from a redrawn 6th Congressional District that has made the district much more competitive. That’s after the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats, had to redraw the state’s congressional map after a judge struck down the one that was initially drawn due to partisan gerrymandering.
Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost became the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican Anna Paulina Luna’s win against Democrat Eric Lynn in the 13th District, a St. Petersburg-based district formerly represented by Democrat Charlie Crist. That was one pickup for the GOP. Republicans overall added to their domination of the U.S. House delegation from Florida, where GOP lawmakers drew new district lines favoring their party. Previously 16-11 in favor of Republicans, the new Congress will see 20 Florida Republicans and eight Democrats. But Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, was able to win handily in a heavily blue Orlando-area district that was relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who lost her challenge against Sen. Marco Rubio.
BREAKING: AP calls Md. Senate race in favor of Chris Van Hollen
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Senate race in favor of Democrat Chris Van Hollen, electing him to a second term. Van Hollen defeats Republican Chris Chaffee. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to Sen. Van Hollen this evening where he said he was grateful to...
Kevin McCarthy's bid to be House speaker is in jeopardy
WASHINGTON — In 2015, bomb-throwers in the House Freedom Caucus derailed Kevin McCarthy’s quest to become speaker. Seven years later, members of the ultraconservative, Trump-aligned group are once again causing major headaches for McCarthy as the California Republican makes another run for the top job. NBC News has...
Tim Kaine on 2022 midterms: 'It's going to be a tough two years' for Republicans
The former Democratic vice presidential candidate says the GOP is grappling with the reality of President Trump's lock on a 'huge portion' of the party.
Maryland's Chris Van Hollen wins second US Senate term
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen is running for a second term against Republican Chris Chaffee. Van Hollen was a heavy favorite in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1, and his seat was considered a safe one for Democrats. Van Hollen, 63, was elected to the Senate in 2016 after serving seven terms in the U.S. House. Voters who supported Van Hollen described him as a reliable Democrat with a long history in Maryland. Mary Magnotti said she voted for Van Hollen as well as all the other Democrats she could.
Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia's 7th Congressional District Against Yesli Vega
U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega. Abigail Spanberger Declared Winner in Race for Virginia’s …. U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger will continue to serve Virginia's 7th Congressional District after defeating challenger Yesli Vega. Former employees speak out at AG...
GOP maintains majorities in West Virginia House, Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republicans maintained their majorities in the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates on Tuesday night. The GOP flipped at least one seat in the Senate. Laura Wakim Chapman, an attorney from Wheeling, won the First District Senate seat over Democrat and former Delegate Randy Swartzmiller, who had defeated incumbent Owens Brown in the May primary.
California congressman Tony Cárdenas launches bid to lead House Democrats' campaign arm
Tony Cárdenas will likely face fellow California Rep. Ami Bera (D-Elk Grove) in the race to lead the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.
