Protest by Medicaid bidder not expected to delay start of Nebraska managed care contracts

Related
doniphanherald.com
Child welfare caseloads grow in Omaha area after troubled private contract ends
Nebraska ended a contract for managing Omaha-area child welfare cases over the Kansas-based contractor’s continuing failure to meet state caseload limits, among other problems. But 10 months after the state started taking back responsibility for the care of abused and neglected children, the situation has worsened in Douglas and...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska manufacturing giant Tony Raimondo dies
You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who had more influence and standing in Nebraska manufacturing over the past four decades than Tony Raimondo. Not only did Raimondo help rescue Behlen Mfg., one of the state's most iconic companies, from collapse, but he also played an outsized role in helping grow the state's manufacturing industry.
doniphanherald.com
Hilgert retained as state veterans affairs director
Governor-elect Jim Pillen chose Veterans Day to announce that he will retain John Hilgert as director of the Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs. "John has decades of experience working to improve the lives of veterans across the state of Nebraska," Pillen said Friday. "His experience and steady leadership will be...
doniphanherald.com
DeKay defeats Kube, wins District 40 in Nebraska
In a race to determine who would fill District 40 in the Nebraska State Legislature, Barry DeKay defeats opponent Keith Kube, securing his spot in Lincoln. State Senator DeKay outlined some of the tallest orders he sees in the legislature this upcoming session. "They did not go in a special...
doniphanherald.com
Republicans' goal of filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature still in some doubt
With thousands of votes left to be counted this week in Lancaster and Douglas counties, it remains unclear if Republicans can reach the supermajority of 33 lawmakers capable of evading any filibusters launched by opponents. Two key races remained in the too-close-to-call category as of Wednesday, and Republicans could emerge...
doniphanherald.com
Pillen names Dave Lopez, Kenny Zoeller to key staff positions
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen on Wednesday began construction of his administration by naming the two key figures on his emerging gubernatorial staff. Former Assistant Attorney General Dave Lopez will serve as Pillen's chief of staff when Pillen assumes the governorship in January, and Kenny Zoeller, his campaign manager, will be director of policy research in the governor's office.
doniphanherald.com
How will the drought impact Nebraska's rifle deer season this year?
Hunters' rifle deer season success in Nebraska is expected to be similar to last year. The wild card could be the drought that is affecting much of the state, said Luke Meduna, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's big-game program manager. "We know the drought moves deer around," he said....
doniphanherald.com
Step back in time and explore Nebraska's history at these state parks
Nebraska’s state parks hold a wealth of history just waiting for you to explore. Each one is a unique experience, says Bob Hanover, the assistant division administrator in charge of historical parks for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. “From Arbor Lodge State Historical Park, where champion trees grow,...
doniphanherald.com
Drought continues to worsen across Nebraska
Drought continued to worsen last week across Nebraska, especially in areas where it already is most severe. According to the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, areas of extreme and exceptional drought grew significantly. The amount of extreme drought or worse grew from 51% to more...
