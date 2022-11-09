Watch Hayley Williams pause a Paramore show to stop a fight in the crowd in Toronto, Canada

Paramore aren't exactly the first band you'd imagine putting on a show where fights might break out, but that's exactly what happened at a concert the band played in Toronto, Canada earlier this week. Playing the city's History venue on Monday night (November 9), the pop punk/emo superstars were only four songs into their set when something seemingly kicked off in the crowd in front of them, as documented in a fan-filmed video since uploaded to social media.

Spotting the commotion as Paramore breeze through Caught In The Middle , taken from 2017's After Laughter album, singer Hayley Williams asks her bandmates to stop playing. "Everybody OK?" she asks, as the video swerves round to catch the fall-out of the apparent rumble. "OK, we got a fight?" she adds, before noting, "Oh, man. What do you guys think this is, like a Terror show?" Clearly exasperated by the situation, Williams goes on to point out that Paramore are "not a hardcore band", before checking on everyone involved and inviting the two guilty parties to "split up".

"You got me up here acting like a teacher. Detention for everyone!" the singer then jokes to laughs from the crowd. Finally, things properly calm down, Williams warning that she "better not have to do that again" owing to having to stop the band's click-track, before asking "where were we?" and continuing the show.

Watch the potential dicey but ultimately happily ended moment below.

Paramore recently unveiled comeback single This Is Why , with their new album of the same name arriving February 10 via Atlantic. They have also announced UK, Ireland and North American tour dates for next year.

April 13: Dublin Ireland 3Arena

April 15: Cardiff International Arena

April 17: Glasgow OVO Hydro

April 18: Manchester AO Arena

April 20: London O2 Arena

April 22: Birmingham Utilita Arena

Oct 02: Bakersfield Mechanics Bank Theater, CA

Oct 04: Magna The Great SaltAir, UT

Oct 06: Omaha Orpheum Theater Omaha, NE

Oct 08: Oklahoma City The Criterion, OK

Oct 09: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 11: Chesterfield The Factory, MO

Oct 14: Bonner Springs Azura Amphitheater, KS

Oct 16: Austin City Limits, TX

Oct 22: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Oct 23: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Oct 29: Las Vegas When We Were Young Festival, NV

Nov 07: Toronto HISTORY, CAN

Nov 09: Chicago The Chicago Theatre, IL

Nov 11: Cincinnati The Andrew J Brady Music Center, OH

Nov 15: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Nov 16: St. Augustine The St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL

Nov 19: Mexico City Corona Capital Festival, MEX