ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 1

Related
Antelope Valley Press

Alaska’s Zen Community finds stillness in zenda

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — For more than three decades, members of the Anchorage Zen Community have gathered in unusual venues — from a busy strip mall to a converted garage — with the same intention: simply to sit and meditate in silence. Nomadic no more, they have found...
ALASKA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Weather satellite, test payload gets launched

LOS ANGELES — A satellite intended to improve weather forecasting and an experimental inflatable heat shield to protect spacecraft entering atmospheres were launched into space from California, on Thursday. A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 satellite and the NASA test payload lifted...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

No Friday paper

We’d like to remind Antelope Valley Press readers that there will be no paper printed or delivered, on Nov. 11, because of the Veterans Day holiday. Our new delivery schedule is based on that of the United States Postal Service and since there will be no mail delivery, on Friday, there will also be no newspaper. The Saturday edition will be delivered, as usual, and will include this year’s edition of the Welcome magazine.
Antelope Valley Press

Driver held after erratic police chase in Southland

LOS ANGELES — A driver who stole several cars, rammed police cruisers and hit other cars during an hourlong chase across Southern California was arrested after a chase that ended in smoke, flame and gunshots. The wild chase across two counties began about 5 p.m., Wednesday, with reports of...
ANAHEIM, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy