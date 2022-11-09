Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Alaska’s Zen Community finds stillness in zenda
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — For more than three decades, members of the Anchorage Zen Community have gathered in unusual venues — from a busy strip mall to a converted garage — with the same intention: simply to sit and meditate in silence. Nomadic no more, they have found...
Antelope Valley Press
Weather satellite, test payload gets launched
LOS ANGELES — A satellite intended to improve weather forecasting and an experimental inflatable heat shield to protect spacecraft entering atmospheres were launched into space from California, on Thursday. A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 satellite and the NASA test payload lifted...
Antelope Valley Press
No Friday paper
We’d like to remind Antelope Valley Press readers that there will be no paper printed or delivered, on Nov. 11, because of the Veterans Day holiday. Our new delivery schedule is based on that of the United States Postal Service and since there will be no mail delivery, on Friday, there will also be no newspaper. The Saturday edition will be delivered, as usual, and will include this year’s edition of the Welcome magazine.
Antelope Valley Press
Driver held after erratic police chase in Southland
LOS ANGELES — A driver who stole several cars, rammed police cruisers and hit other cars during an hourlong chase across Southern California was arrested after a chase that ended in smoke, flame and gunshots. The wild chase across two counties began about 5 p.m., Wednesday, with reports of...
Comments / 1