Medical News Today
What is the cardia of the stomach?
The cardia is the entrance to the stomach at the bottom of the esophagus. It is one of four main parts of the stomach, including the pylorus, body, and fundus. Food and liquids initially pass through the cardia before entering the stomach. Another name for this part of the stomach...
Medical News Today
What is a medullary stroke?
A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
MedicalXpress
Anesthetics that block nerves around the knee relieve pain in patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks—or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve...
Healthline
What Is Biliary Pancreatitis?
Biliary pancreatitis occurs when gallstones develop in your gallbladder and block the duct that leads through your pancreas to your small intestines. Gallstones develop from hardened pieces of digestive fluid. In general, pancreatitis is a condition involving inflammation of your pancreas. It can be acute or chronic. Acute pancreatitis develops...
cohaitungchi.com
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure
What to Eat and Not Eat to Prevent High Blood Pressure. High blood pressure, also called hypertension, affects about a third of all adults in the United States. Another third have prehypertension, where their blood pressure is high but not quite high enough to be diagnosed as hypertension. Often, high blood pressure has no symptoms, so the only way to know if you have it is to have your doctor measure it during your annual medical checkup.
4 medical causes of hand cramps, from dehydration to focal hand dystonia, and tips to get relief
You might get hand cramps after writing, typing, or holding your phone for long periods of time. Dehydration, diabetes, carpal tunnel syndrome, and focal dystonia can also cause hand cramps. If you often get cramps, even after resting your hands, it's best to connect with your doctor. Hand cramps usually...
Heart Failure, Symptoms And Causes
Heart failure happens when the heart's ability to properly pump blood is compromised or the heart muscle is harmed. The damage is typically caused by coronary artery disease or a heart attack. Defective heart valves, chronic high blood pressure, and genetic disease may all have a role. Unhealthy coronary hearts are no longer able to provide the body with the oxygen-rich blood it requires, regardless of the underlying cause.
Medical News Today
What can cause pain in the hip joint?
Joint pain in the hip may occur due to one of several different underlying causes, such as bursitis, arthritis, or tears in the cartilage. A person may be able to treat some cases at home, but severe cases may require additional medical intervention. The hip is a stable ball and...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
Does Constipation Cause Overactive Bladder?
Overactive bladder (OAB) is a common condition that causes a strong, sudden urge to urinate. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that more than 33 million men and women in the U.S. are living with this condition. Pregnancy, weight gain, nerve damage, infections, and some medications can all contribute to OAB. Many sufferers also experience bladder incontinence and have difficulty sleeping because they need to get up to use the restroom.
cohaitungchi.com
Pulmonary Hypertension – High Blood Pressure in the Heart-to-Lung System
Pulmonary hypertension (PHT) is high blood pressure in the heart-to-lung system that delivers fresh (oxygenated) blood to the heart while returning used (oxygen-depleted) blood back to the lungs. Pulmonary versus systemic blood pressure. Unlike systemic blood pressure, which represents the force of your blood moving through the blood vessels in...
cohaitungchi.com
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy (LVH) – Symptoms, Causes and Treatment
Left Ventricular Hypertrophy or LVH is a heart condition that causes mortal danger to one’s life if left untreated. LVH, as it is popularly known, is the thickening and enlargement of the heart wall in the heart’s left ventricle, a prominent blood-pumping chamber. The thickening causes the heart...
Medical News Today
Macrovascular complications of diabetes
Macrovascular complications of diabetes can have long-term effects on different parts of the body. Some of these complications become apparent when a person first receives a diagnosis, others years later. Macrovascular disease affects the large blood vessels, including the coronary arteries, the aorta, and the large arteries in the brain...
cohaitungchi.com
Can Itching Be a Symptom of Diabetes?
Itching is a common symptom of diabetes, a chronic condition in which your blood sugar is too high. Itching from diabetes can be caused by dry skin, poor circulation, or certain infections. It can also be annoying enough to interfere with your daily life. Here's what to know about itching...
Medical News Today
Fibromuscular dysplasia: Treatment, symptoms, and causes
Fibromuscular dysplasia (FMD) is a rare vascular disease that causes extra cells to grow within the walls of a person’s arteries. This can cause the arteries to narrow and may cause them to tear. FMD can affect different arteries and cause a variety of signs and symptoms. This article...
dancehallmag.com
Spice Confirms She Suffered Ruptured Hernia, Sepsis: “No More Jumping Off Speaker Boxes For Me”
Queen of Dancehall Spice has confirmed that she suffered from a ruptured hernia and sepsis earlier this month. In a statement, which was shared to Instagram on Wednesday (November 9), Spice explained what transpired over the last week which resulted in her being rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery.
cohaitungchi.com
The Link Between Thyroid Disease and Cholesterol
Thyroid disease and cholesterol levels are closely related. High cholesterol (hyperlipidemia) is linked to hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid). A sudden drop in cholesterol can occur with hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid). Treating thyroid disease can correct cholesterol levels. Cholesterol drugs can affect thyroid disease and its treatments. This article explains why thyroid disease...
Medical News Today
What are the different types of inflammatory arthritis?
Doctors define inflammatory arthritis by classic symptoms such as inflammation, swelling, tenderness, and joint pain. There are many types of inflammatory arthritis, including gout, ankylosing spondylitis (AS), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Inflammatory arthritis occurs when the body’s immune system releases inflammatory chemicals and...
How To Treat Eyelash Mites
Experiencing excessive amounts of eyelash mites can result in a variety of health issues. Luckily, treating the condition is all about consistency.
