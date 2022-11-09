Read full article on original website
Related
news9.com
Court Hearing Set Regarding Results Of Tulsa City Council Race
In Tulsa’s City Council District 5, the winner of the election has asked for a recount, and the loser wants a hearing on irregularities that include some voters not getting a ballot. The Tulsa County Election Board counted provisional ballots Friday, which added some votes beyond what was tallied...
pryorinfopub.com
Mayes County Election Results
PRYOR, Okla. - Voter lines wrapped around buildings at polling locations in Pryor today. Citizens passed Prop 1 with 55.59% voting yes, while Prop 2 failed with 63.9% voting no. Bobbie Martin garnered 77.41% of the vote and will continue her role as Mayes County Treasurer. A total of 12,561 Mayes County citizens voted.
oklahomawatch.org
Analysis: How Rural Voters Again Propelled Stitt to Victory
Widespread support from rural voters and a decisive margin in metropolitan Tulsa propelled incumbent Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt to victory over Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Tuesday’s general election. Stitt received 63.2% of votes in counties outside of the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan statistical areas, according to state election...
publicradiotulsa.org
Election results for Tulsa races
Unofficial results from the state election board for Tulsa area races:. The November 8th election will decide many local and state races. We’ll carry live coverage starting at 7 p.m. You can view a full list of races here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. We’ll...
KOCO
Investigation underway after Tulsa poll workers reportedly didn't hand out certain ballots
TULSA, Okla. — Authorities launched an investigation after reports that poll workers did not hand out certain ballots to some Tulsa voters. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said more than 30 voters were not given city council ballots. Instead, they only received state ballots, KJRH reports. "One of the...
news9.com
News 9’s Feliz Romero At Markwayne Mullin Watch Party
News 9’s Feliz Romero has been following Republican Senate candidate Markwayne Mullin for the last few months as he campaigns. She joins his team in Tulsa as they prepare for their watch party this evening. For the latest election information from races across the state, follow this link.
Oklahoma tribes react to Gov. Stitt’s reelection
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma tribes are reacting to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reelection Tuesday night. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Chief Gary Batton released a statement late Tuesday:. “Although the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma endorsed Gov. Stitt’s opponent, we remain open to cooperating with the administration for the benefit of all Oklahomans. We hope Gov. Stitt’s second term will be marked by an understanding of the economic, cultural and social benefits Tribes provide to our state, and that he will agree to work with us on issues affecting all residents. As always, we seek to focus on the things we can agree on, rather than our differences.”
news9.com
23 People To Become US Citizens At Naturalization Ceremony At Tulsa City Hall
The City of Tulsa will be holding a naturalization ceremony to swear in more than 20 people as United States citizens. 23 people from 16 countries will become citizens during the ceremony on Thursday morning. The soon-to-be citizens come from all over the world including Algeria, Finland, Iran, Kenya and...
news9.com
Clemency Hearing Rescheduled For Man Who Murdered 2 In Tulsa In 1999
A clemency hearing has been rescheduled for death row prisoner John Hanson because he remains in federal custody. Hanson is currently serving a life sentence in federal prison for a number of armed robberies in Tulsa. Hanson was sentenced to death in Oklahoma for murdering Mary Bowles and Jerald Thurman...
KTUL
Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office warns of mail scam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office warns of a scam being sent out through the mail. The mail tells citizens that there is a warrant out for their arrest due to non-payment of debt. OCSO says neither the form of the document nor the phrasing is...
Former Tulsa firefighter sentenced to prison, admits robbing two banks
TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa firefighter will spend 51 months in prison after he admitted to robbing two Oklahoma banks. After his release, Jerry Brown will spend an additional three years under supervision. Brown admitted to robbing the Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook in March 2020 and the...
Muskogee Public Schools offers counseling after student death
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee Public Schools said on Friday it’s offering counseling after it was notified of the death of a high school student who died overnight. “Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and the entire Rougher community. Every effort will be made to support students and staff through this difficult time,” said the district.
news9.com
Cherokee Co. Man Sentenced To 20 Years In Federal Prison For Shooting At Law Enforcement Officers
A Cherokee County man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to shooting at law enforcement officers. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), Cherokee County deputies and the Cherokee Nation Marshall Service were serving a warrant at Bradley Mouse's home back in July of 2022, when Mouse began shooting at authorities.
Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System Holds Veterans Day Celebration
The Eastern Oklahoma VA Health Care System will be celebrating Veterans Day a little early on Thursday. The celebration will take place at the VA Medical Center in Muskogee and at the Outpatient Clinic in Bixby. Both locations will start the celebrations at 10 a.m., with staff and officials handing...
news9.com
Man Dead After Deputy-Involved Shooting Near The Port Of Catoosa; OSBI Investigating
Authorities in Rogers County say a man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting near the Port of Catoosa on Wednesday morning. According to authorities, it started after deputies received a call about an employee who had barricaded themselves inside a Valmont Utility building near the intersection of Oklahoma 266 and Alliance Drive in Catoosa. According to deputies, when they arrived on the scene around 4 a.m., the employee made threats against law enforcement. Deputies say they put gas inside the building after about two hours, but then the suspect began shooting at deputies with a nail gun. Deputies returned fire and killed the suspect.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
news9.com
Tulsa Fire Department Mourning Death Of Captain
Tulsa firefighters are grieving the loss of one of their own. Captain Josh Rutledge died Friday morning, firefighters said. Chief Michael Baker said the department is "devastated by the unexpected loss," and that Rutledge's dedication was unrivaled. Captain Rutledge leaves behind his wife, four children, and one grandchild.
news9.com
Beggs Business Helps Residents While City Is Without Water
The town of Beggs has been without water for many days. Students have been out of school since Friday because of it. The mayor said it’s because OG&E is having problems with a load station just north of Beggs. Kanokie Coffeehouse in Beggs has been bringing in bottled water...
Exclusive: Wife of death row inmate speaks out after her husband receives second stay of execution
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of an Oklahoma death row inmate told FOX23 she’s relieved and hopeful after her husband was granted a second stay of execution by Gov. Kevin Stitt. Last week, Stitt pushed back the execution date of Richard Glossip for a second time. Glossip said he’s innocent of the murder he’s been convicted of. His wife, Lea Glossip, told FOX23 she and her husband are breathing a sigh a relief.
Tulsa Fire mourns the unexpected loss of fire captain
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) released a statement Friday saying one of their own had died unexpectedly. Chief Michael Baker said in the statement they “lost a true hero and friend today. TFD is devastated by the unexpected death of Captain Josh Rutledge.”. No details...
Comments / 1