morrowcountysentinel.com
MCSO investigating multiple shootings on County Road 30
MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple shootings in the 7000 block of County Road 30. The alleged suspect is in custody in Bucyrus. The County Road 30 incident remains under investigation, this investigation involves multiple agencies covering four counties. The incident in Morrow County...
crawfordcountynow.com
BREAKING NEWS: Officer involved shooting ends in arrest
BUCYRUS—Details are emerging from shooting incidents that began in Morrow County and ended moments ago in Bucyrus. According to a news release from the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, they are currently investigating multiple shootings in the 7000 block of County Road 30. They confirmed that a suspect is...
Drunk driver crashes going 111 mph: North Ridgeville police blotter
On November 6, a driver was traveling 111 mph in a 56-mph zone and lost control, crashing into a guardrail and into the bushes. The driver exited his car and told the officer: “You’re good. I’m drunk.” He was arrested and charged with drunk driving, willful disregard of safety, seatbelt violation and speeding.
cleveland19.com
Canton fire crews use drone to battle brush fire in Stark County
EAST SPARTA, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton fire officials battled a brush fire Thursday afternoon at the Spring Valley Golf Course. Firefighters said they used drone technology to help fight the fire. The department shared video from the drone that shows smoke pouring from above the trees. Take a look in...
Lanes reopen on turnpike near Elyria after crash
All the eastbound lanes on the Ohio Turnpike are closed after a fiery crash on Friday morning.
Lane reopened on SR 8 in Summit County
A crash on State Route 8 in Summit County is causing a traffic back up early Friday morning.
Police: Man who caused fiery I-77 crash was on drugs
Authorities said a Nashport man was on drugs and driving without a valid license when his dump truck collided with a state transportation department vehicle along Interstate 77 in May, causing an explosion that engulfed both vehicles.
Watch Ohio State Troopers Chase 7 Cars at 120 MPH
Multiple vehicles in Ohio were involved in a high-speed freeway chase last weekend. Bodycam footage from state troopers captured some of the intense moments.
WHIZ
Semi Accident on I-70
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
Semi in fiery Ohio crash was carrying pot pies
A trailer that separated from its semi truck and crashed, bursting into flames along the Ohio Turnpike early Friday, was carrying Marie Callender's frozen pot pies, according to North Ridgeville firefighters who helped contain the blaze.
Missing assisted living facility resident found dead outside; caregivers respond
An 82-year-old woman reported missing from her nursing home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, was found dead in a wooded area behind the facility.
Suspect robbed postal worker at gunpoint: East Cleveland police
East Cleveland police are searching for the suspect who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.
Luck runs out for regular Kohl’s shoplifters: Highland Heights Police Blotter
Loss prevention at Kohl’s reported Nov. 4 that two male suspects had stolen approximately $5,500 worth of merchandise on a previous date by pushing two full shopping carts out of the store. A license plate number on their vehicle was obtained, and the two were believed to have been...
whbc.com
SCSO, OVI Task Force With Checkpoints in North Canton Wednesday Night
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office and OVI Task Force are setting up a couple of checkpoints Wednesday night in North Canton. The sheriff’s office indicates they will be on Whipple Avenue NW just south of Glenwood Street, and on East Maple Street near Walsh and the Giant Eagle.
Deer strike throws animal in path of motorcycle in Canfield
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to an accident where a car hit a deer, causing the deer to hit a motorcyclist in Canfield Thursday morning.
ashlandsource.com
2 more Ashland County tornado sirens to receive upgrades for $13K
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners approved a $13,000 quote to update two additional tornado sirens with digital technology that promises better radio signals. Late last year, commissioners hired Vasu Communications to equip sirens with the state’s Multi-Agency Radio Communication System, a digital technology that boasts stronger radio signals.
1 man injured in shooting at Giant Eagle parking lot in Cleveland Thursday night
A 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting at the parking lot of the Giant Eagle off of West 117 Street in Cleveland on Thursday afternoon, Cleveland Police Department confirmed to News 5.
Missing Ohio nursing home resident found dead outside
An 82-year-old woman reported missing from her nursing home on Tuesday, Nov. 8, was found dead in a wooded area behind the facility.
Man steals groceries from Aldi, then leaves the goods next to CVS: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
cleveland19.com
Police evacuate Summit County school due to bomb threat
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after officials received a bomb threat over voicemail. According to Bath Township officials, Bath Elementary School officials received the message at 5:25 p.m. on Monday. Bath Township police said “out of an abundance of caution, students, faculty and...
