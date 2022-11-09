Read full article on original website
What time, what channel is the Washington-Oregon game on?
The Washington football team (7-2 overall, 3-2 Pac-12) travels south to face Oregon (8-1, 6-0) Saturday at Autzen Stadium. The Dawgs and Ducks square off at 4:00 p.m. PT, and the game will air on FOX television. The Huskies returned to the national rankings this week, earning the No. 24 spot in the AP Top 25 and No. 23 the coaches’ poll, while Oregon is ranked No. 6 in each.
No. 6 Oregon announces uniforms for game 10 vs. No. 25 Washington
On Wednesday afternoon, the Oregon Ducks announced what uniforms they'll be wearing for their upcoming matchup against rival Washington on Nov. 12th. Oregon is going back with a traditional look. The Ducks are sporting their all-yellow home jerseys, with yellow jerseys, pants, cleats, and helmets with black wings. Oregon has...
Week 10 TNF Postgame Reactions: Which Players Can the Falcons Build Around In The Future?
Tyler Sullivan joins Joe Musso to break down which players the Falcons should look to build around in the future.
LSU looking for their next QB to replace Jayden Daniels | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna details why LSU may need to consider finding a QB with a similar skillset to Jayden Daniels in order to ensure future success in the coming years.
Caddy will roll into Jordan-Hare with former teammates by his side for support
AUBURN, Alabama–When Carnell "Cadillac" Williams gives his pre-game talk on Saturday night and leads the Auburn football team onto to the field, he will have a large group of his former teammates by his side for support. Williams, an All-American running back for the Tigers, is in his second...
Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen addresses Michigan transfer rumors
In the past few days, rumors have swirled about Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen potentially entering the NCAA transfer portal and taking his talents to Michigan. The offensive star had an interesting response to former coach Paul Chryst’s firing, and the Badgers have had a couple players announce their intentions to transfer after making the move. The main problem is, Allen seems locked in with Wisconsin. Allen addressed the rumors during a recent interview with Drew and KB, a Wisconsin-based radio station.
Kansas State vs. Baylor: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: McLane Stadium (45,140) Adam Alexander (Play-by-Play), Devin Gardner (Analyst) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 84, SXM App 84. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. Odds: Baylor -2.5, O/U 52. THE STORYLINES. 1) A week after...
What Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Gonzaga
CORONADO, Calif. — Tom Izzo now is the only head coach in college basketball to go 0-2 in games played on aircraft carriers. Izzo, embarking in his 28th year leading Michigan State, will tell you he's not nearly as concerned with his record in those games as much as he is proud to have had the chance to coach in more than one.
Four-star QB Jaden Rashada flips commitment to Florida
Pittsburg (Calif.) quarterback Jaden Rashada chose Miami over Florida in July. But on Thursday night, the Gators won him back, with the top passer in Northern California flipping his commitment from the 'Canes to the Gators. Rashada nearly picked Florida on the day of his announcement- he told 247Sports that...
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken set to receive $100,000 raises in 2023, 2024, per report
Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken will receive $100,000 raises in the next two years of his contract, per a report from the Athens Banner-Herald. Monken signed a contract extension with the Bulldogs in June after helping the program win its first national championship in over 40 years. Monken is currently on contract through the 2024 season. Its value sits at over $2 million annually.
Macaleab Rich signs with Kansas State
On Wednesday, Macaleab Rich officially signed his National Letter of Intent with Kansas State. As the third and final commitment of the 2023 class, Rich joins fellow K-State pledges Dai Dai Ames and RJ Jones — a group that currently ranks as the No. 15 class in the nation (247Sports).
Bob Huggins addresses how long he could keep coaching
On Thursday, West Virginia Head Coach Bob Huggins was asked what it would mean to get to 1,000 wins and if he would coach long enough to reach that goal.
4-star DL Johnny Bowens names top three, sets commitment date
Converse (Texas) Judson four-star defensive lineman Johnny Bowens was once an early Texas A&M pledge. And now, the Aggies are looking to get him back on the commitment list. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound senior announced a top three on Friday afternoon that consisted of A&M, Oregon and Texas. Bowens committed to Texas A&M on Christmas Day 2021. He is now set to announce again on Nov. 24, which is Thanksgiving Day.
DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in 2023, expected to announce soon with all signs pointing to Kentucky
DJ Wagner, the No. 2 overall prospect in the 2023 class, is expected to put an end to his recruitment and make an official announcement next week, as early as Monday (Nov. 14), a source tells 247Sports. When the announcement comes, it is expected that Wagner will officially declare for...
Five-stars heading to Eugene for recruiting weekend
Five-stars will once again descend into Eugene for football visits this weekend as the Ducks host rival Washington in a Top 25 clash at Autzen Stadium.
Recruits coming out to see Cadillac Williams and Auburn
A sellout crowd is on tap inside Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night as Auburn welcomes in Texas A&M for interim coach and beloved former player Cadillac Williams’s first game in charge. As the fans rally around Williams and support this Tigers football team down the stretch, a terrific group...
Coach TV: Mike Woodson updates Jackson-Davis' injury, talks Kentucky series, previews Bethune-Cookman
Watch and read what Indiana head coach Mike Woodson had to say Wednesday ahead of the Hoosiers' home game against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday night. "Well, (John) Cal(ipari) and I are very good friends. We've been very good friends for very many years, back when both of us were in the NBA and he's had a long run at the college level. We've always shared ideas of basketball from an X's and O's standpoint over the years. So, my thing is I can't say a whole lot until there's a contract inked, but, yes, I would love to see the game back in play. I know he's for it and I'm for it, too. So until a contract is executed, it's kind of a moot point right now. But we're hoping something in the near future will be executed, then we can really talk about the series once it's done. But right now, it's still in the talking stages."
Ohio State availability report: TreVeyon Henderson out vs. Indiana; Dawand Jones, Chip Trayanum questionable
No. 2 Ohio State returns home after two straight games on the road the last two weeks. The undefeated Buckeyes welcome Indiana to Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon. While the Scarlet and Gray are heavy favorites in this game, they have something to prove. Last weekend, Ohio State struggled against Northwestern in adverse weather conditions in Evanston, Illinois, a game they were also expected to win convincingly, and this game provides the chance to get back into a rhythm with just a few games left this year.
Zacharie Perrin signs again with Illini: 'A lot of work went into Zach'
CHAMPAIGN — It took a bit longer than anticipated, but Zacharie Perrin is officially an Illini — again. After signing a Big Ten tender of financial aid in June to be a part of the Class of 2022, Perrin was unable to enroll at Illinois for the fall semester instead attended Sunrise Christain Academy. But on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period — Perrin signed a national letter of intent with Illinois.
Sabrina Ionescu to join Oregon women's basketball staff as director of athletic culture
You can expect to spot Sabrina Ionescu around Eugene even more frequently than the past few years. On Friday, the school announced that Ionescu would be joining Kelly Graves' support staff as the director of athletic culture, a press release stated. The role, which is described as "part time", will...
