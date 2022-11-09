Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Shares of MicroStrategy, one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, dropped more than 19% on the last trading day towards a four-month low. The losses came after Bitcoin tumbled to below $16,000 over the past day amid growing uncertainty around the fate of FTX, which is one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges and suffering from an acute liquidity crunch. The year has not fared well for the business intelligence firm, whose shares are now down 69.48% year-to-date.

2 DAYS AGO