Related
VC Firms Ignored Red Flags in FTX’s Financial Statements: Report
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. VC investors in the embattled crypto exchange FTX may have ignored financial relationships worth over $250 million with related entities that have greatly contributed to the company’s downfall, according to a 2021 document seen by Semafor. The document explores relationships between FTX and unnamed related entities assumed to be the now-defunct trading firm Alameda Research.
MicroStrategy Shares Down 19% as Bitcoin Dipped Below $16,000
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Shares of MicroStrategy, one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin, dropped more than 19% on the last trading day towards a four-month low. The losses came after Bitcoin tumbled to below $16,000 over the past day amid growing uncertainty around the fate of FTX, which is one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges and suffering from an acute liquidity crunch. The year has not fared well for the business intelligence firm, whose shares are now down 69.48% year-to-date.
Galaxy Digital Slides 16% on Weak Earnings, FTT Exposure
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. FTX going down marks the biggest FUD event since Terra’s collapse. Will there be another wave of contagion hitting crypto shores? Galaxy Digital, a prolific venture capital (VC) investor, has reported a $76.8 million FTX exposure, of which $47.5 million is in the process of withdrawal. The firm’s stock has dropped significantly on the news.
Ether’s Supply Becomes Deflationary Amid Increased Market Activity
Neither the author, Ruholamin Haqshanas, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. The Ethereum supply has become deflationary as the net ETH issuance since the Merge has entered negative territory. This comes amid the recent developments around FTX that have triggered extreme market volatility, which, in turn, has led to more ETH being burned.
SoftBank’s Vision Fund Post $7.2B Loss, Has Exposure to FTX
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. SoftBank’s tech-focused Vision Fund reported a $7.2 billion loss in Q2 amid a steep decline in startup valuations, according to Bloomberg. The fund also plans to write down its investment of almost $100 million in the fallen FTX.
Galaxy to Launch Bitcoin ETF in Brazil, Teams Up with LatAm Asset Manager
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Galaxy Digital joined forces with the largest asset management firm in Latin America to launch a Bitcoin ETF in Brazil. The move comes as a part of Galaxy’s plan to create a complete suite of physically backed crypto ETFs in Brazil.
