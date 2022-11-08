ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Former Brewers outfielder Chuck Carr dies at age 55

Outfielder Chuck Carr, briefly a member of the Milwaukee Brewers in the late 1990s and author of a memorable quote in Brewers lore, has died at age 55 according to an announcement on Facebook, relayed by Miami Herald reporter Craig Mish among others. The tribute from his family suggested Carr had been battling...
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Analysis: Cardinals' win over Rams keeps their small playoff hopes alive — for now

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Unless you think the Cardinals can win six of their last seven games or at least five of their last seven, Sunday’s strange 27-17 victory here over the Rams at SoFi Stadium must be tempered with some serious reality. The only way the Cardinals can reach the playoffs this season, now that they are 4-6, is if they basically win most of their remaining games and pray that a good majority of the rest...
