TheDailyBeast

Disney Tells Workers That Layoffs Are Coming

Disney told its corporate leaders on Friday that layoffs are coming in the wake of an earnings report that sent its stock price plunging. In the meantime, the entertainment giant will shore up its bottom line by putting a hiring freeze in place and restricting business travel. The Mouse House has been dealing with losses from its push into streaming. In a memo obtained by Variety, CEO Bob Chapek said of the belt-tightening, “I am fully aware this will be a difficult process for many of you and your teams. We are going to have to make tough and uncomfortable decisions. But that is just what leadership requires, and I thank you in advance for stepping up during this important time.”
msn.com

Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs

The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
AdWeek

Meta Eliminates Over 11,000 Jobs, Marking First Layoffs in Its 18-Year History

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. The significant layoffs that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned of during the company’s third-quarter-2022 earnings call in October have...
NBC News

Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues

Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
The Verge

Meta announces huge job cuts affecting 11,000 employees

Meta has announced it will lay off 11,000 employees or around 13 percent of the company’s total staff. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news in a blog post, saying he was at fault for being overoptimistic about the company’s future growth based on a pandemic surge. “At the...
News Breaking LIVE

Major Layoffs Coming to CNN

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Layoffs and budget cuts are coming to CNN, according to an announcement made to staff at the news network on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York Times.
Business Insider

Mark Zuckerberg's giant middle finger to Wall Street backfired for Meta. Welcome to the 'biggest two week pivot' analysts have ever seen.

About two weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg raised a giant middle finger to investors who were clamoring for cost-cuts. The move went stunningly wrong, crushing the shares of Facebook parent company Meta. The young billionaire founder didn't take very long to learn his lesson. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg announced 11,000 layoffs, about...

