Read full article on original website
Related
Twitter layoffs were so chaotic one employee was kicked off the company systems in the middle of a meeting, report says: 'A master class in how not to do it'
As Twitter laid off half its workforce, one person was in a meeting about Twitter Blue when they abruptly dropped off the call, sources told the NYT.
Business Insider
Meta stock climbs as the Facebook parent reportedly joins Twitter and other tech firms with massive layoff plans
Shares of Meta rose Monday after The Wall Street Journal reported mass layoffs are hitting the Facebook parent this week. The job cuts are expected to impact thousands of employees and could be announced as soon as Wednesday, per the report. Meta joins Twitter, Lyft, Amazon and other tech companies...
Twitter staffer says Elon Musk and his close advisers failed to inform employees of the plan of action after layoffs, report says
Twitter staff told WIRED they've heard nothing from Elon Musk and his advisors since the layoffs. One Twitter engineer in the report described the past week as "radio silence." Despite this, Musk has frequently tweeted about upcoming changes on Twitter and had scraps. Elon Musk and his advisers at Twitter...
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
Tech CEOs all made the same dumb mistake, thinking the pandemic boom would last forever. Now employees are paying the price with massive layoffs.
Mark Zuckerberg and other tech leaders saw surging engagement as people were stuck inside when COVID-19 hit. They should have known it wouldn't last.
Elon Musk has 'worked every day to find new and creative ways to screw over the company's workers,' attorney suing Twitter over layoffs says
The attorney suing Twitter has filed an emergency motion to protect employees from signing away their rights. Musk has fired about half the company's staff, or about 3,700 people. Musk sent his first email to employees on Wednesday, giving them only one day to return to office. From firing CEO...
A Twitter employee who's 8 months pregnant says she was locked out of her company laptop the night before mass layoffs were due to be announced
Rachel Bonn, who has worked for Twitter as a content marketing manager since 2019, also has a 9-month old baby.
A Pregnant Twitter Employee Says Elon Musk Locked Her Out & Mass Layoffs Are Hitting Hard
Elon Musk is playing an unpopular company owner card by laying off thousands of Twitter employees right before the holiday season, and not even the pregnant workers are being spared. Musk hasn't even owned Twitter for two weeks, and he's already begun mass layoffs to cut the platform's workforce in...
Ex-Meta and Twitter employees are destigmatizing their layoffs on TikTok: ‘It’s time to find a new dream’
Laid-off Meta and Twitter workers are turning to social media for connections and opportunities, sharing their experiences on TikTok.
Salesforce is planning to slash as many as 2,500 jobs, according to a report
Earlier this year, the cloud software provider slowed hiring and put a hold on recruiting for some open roles, Insider reported.
Disney Tells Workers That Layoffs Are Coming
Disney told its corporate leaders on Friday that layoffs are coming in the wake of an earnings report that sent its stock price plunging. In the meantime, the entertainment giant will shore up its bottom line by putting a hiring freeze in place and restricting business travel. The Mouse House has been dealing with losses from its push into streaming. In a memo obtained by Variety, CEO Bob Chapek said of the belt-tightening, “I am fully aware this will be a difficult process for many of you and your teams. We are going to have to make tough and uncomfortable decisions. But that is just what leadership requires, and I thank you in advance for stepping up during this important time.”
‘Weak, pathetic, and cruel’: HR managers weigh in on Elon Musk’s Twitter mass layoffs
HR managers have slammed Musk’s approach to laying off thousands of workers. In a matter of days, Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter has spurred outrage and sown disorder among company ranks. On Friday, Twitter unceremoniously laid off 3,700 staffers—some 50% of its workforce. The harried and...
msn.com
Zuckerberg Holds Emotional Meeting As Thousands Of Employees Prepare For Layoffs
The tech industry is bracing for another round of massive layoffs, and this one could be the biggest one at a single company so far. According to The Wall Street Journal, Meta is planning to start the sacking process starting tomorrow, but executives have already been informed about the internal restructuring.
AdWeek
Meta Eliminates Over 11,000 Jobs, Marking First Layoffs in Its 18-Year History
Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. The significant layoffs that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned of during the company’s third-quarter-2022 earnings call in October have...
Facebook employees react to being laid off
After Facebook laid off thousands of workers, some are turning to LinkedIn or Twitter to share their accounts of the layoffs and search for new jobs.
Lyft lays off hundreds, Amazon freezes corporate hiring as tech downturn continues
Lyft confirmed its plans Thursday to lay off 13% of its workforce, equivalent to about 700 employees, as the broader downturn in once high-flying tech companies continues. In a company-wide email obtained by NBC News, Lyft executives said the cuts were necessary as the company becomes "leaner" amid “several challenges playing out across the economy.”
Facebook has announced layoffs. Here's which teams are likely to be affected.
Facebook has announced it is laying off 11,000 staffers. Here's which teams are likely to be affected.
The Verge
Meta announces huge job cuts affecting 11,000 employees
Meta has announced it will lay off 11,000 employees or around 13 percent of the company’s total staff. CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news in a blog post, saying he was at fault for being overoptimistic about the company’s future growth based on a pandemic surge. “At the...
Major Layoffs Coming to CNN
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Layoffs and budget cuts are coming to CNN, according to an announcement made to staff at the news network on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York Times.
Mark Zuckerberg's giant middle finger to Wall Street backfired for Meta. Welcome to the 'biggest two week pivot' analysts have ever seen.
About two weeks ago, Mark Zuckerberg raised a giant middle finger to investors who were clamoring for cost-cuts. The move went stunningly wrong, crushing the shares of Facebook parent company Meta. The young billionaire founder didn't take very long to learn his lesson. On Wednesday, Zuckerberg announced 11,000 layoffs, about...
Comments / 0