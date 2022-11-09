Read full article on original website
CNN Polls show Democrats are ahead in races for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with no clear leader in Wisconsin
CNN — The Wisconsin race for governor has no clear leader, while Democratic gubernatorial candidates hold the edge in Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS in the three key states. Wisconsin’s incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the support of 50% of likely voters,...
Locked Out: Millions of Voters Are Disenfranchised Ahead of Midterm Elections
With the midterm election just days away, a D.C.-based think tank has released a new report that found that 4.6 million people can’t vote because of felony convictions. The report from The Sentencing Project pointed out that the number amounts to one in every 50 adults, with three out of four disenfranchised living in their communities, having completed their sentences or remaining supervised while on probation or parole.
2022 Midterm Elections: Here Are the States Where Recounts Are Likely
Several states have laws that require automatic recounts in tight races. Some Republican candidates have already said they plan to challenge the results — if they lose. The contentious nature of the 2022 midterms sets the U.S. up for another round of bitter and drawn-out legal battles and recounts reminiscent of the 2020 presidential election.
Voting rules, marijuana, gun rights: How state ballot initiatives fared in the midterm elections
Washington — Beyond casting ballots for federal and state candidates, voters in most states also weighed in on more than 100 ballot measures in the 2022 midterm elections, touching on hot-button issues including voting rules, immigration, marijuana legalization and gun rights. Here is a look at the proposals on...
The Supreme Court’s Hands Are All Over The 2022 Midterm Election Results
If Republicans win control of the House by just a handful of seats or less, they will owe their slim majority to the Republican-appointed justices on the Supreme Court. In a series of election law cases, including one yet to be decided, the court’s conservative justices authorized partisan gerrymandering and effectively gutted the Voting Rights Act’s protections against racially discriminatory redistricting. These decisions led directly to an increase in congressional districts gerrymandered to favor Republicans and decreased the number of Black-majority seats that would have favored Democrats following the 2020 census.
Voters in Boebert's district are over her
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) gives remarks during a Save America Rally with former US President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds on June 25, 2022 in Mendon, Illinois. (Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images) According to a consortium of Colorado newspapers including the Colorado Sun and the Aspen Times among others,...
Republicans who falsely claimed Trump won in 2020 are losing their races in critical state-level elections
Donald Trump’s endless grievances and a bogus narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him have fuelled dozens of Republican campaigns across the US, from local-level races to elections for governor and US Senate seats.At least 145 Republicans who rejected the 2020 outcome have won their races in midterm elections for the House of Representatives, eclipsing the 139 House Republicans who objected to the counting of electoral votes in the aftermath of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.But among the 94 races for statewide offices this year, only 14 candidates who have amplified...
Hundreds of Tennessee voters cast ballots in wrong races due to redistricting confusion
Election workers in Tennessee are scrambling to get hundreds of voters new provisional ballots after they accidentally cast their votes in the wrong congressional races due to confusion caused by redistricting. More than 435 voters in Davidson County, Tennessee, cast their mail-in ballots in the wrong districts, prompting election workers...
Fox pundit says Democrats did well in midterms because 'these women just went crazy'
A Fox New guest said women who “just went crazy” after the Supreme Court shot down constitutional abortion rights helped drive turnout across the country during midterm elections on Tuesday.“Abortion is becoming the issue that is driving turnout,” Jim Messina, who managed the Obama-Biden presidential ticket in 2012, told the newtork. “Last night, exit polls, Democrats win independents in a non-presidential year. No polls saw that coming, and it was because these women just went crazy.”The political operative pointed to the Michigan house and senate flipping, the victory of incumbent Democratic Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, and five abortion-related ballot...
40% of Americans Think 2020 Election Was Stolen, Just Days Before Midterms
The now-debunked claims that the 2020 election was stolen still linger among large sections of the American electorate.
The Most Dangerous Republicans on the Ballot
It was more than a little troubling when Marjorie Taylor Greene, someone who had demonstrated an affinity for QAnon while pushing several other conspiracy theories, was elected to Congress in 2020. The House of Representatives voted to strip her of her committee assignments shortly after her term began, and even the office of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called her views “deeply disturbing.” A lot can change in two years. The Republican Party is now totally in thrall of extremists and conspiracy theorists, including former President Donald Trump, who made professing a belief that the 2020 election was stolen is...
Why Marijuana Had a Terrible Night in the 2022 Midterm Elections
The push to legalize marijuana for recreational use in deep-red states failed on Tuesday as voters in Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota rejected ballot measures on the issue. In Maryland and Missouri, voters approved legalization measures. The failure of three out of five of these marijuana ballot measures this...
Republican says party ‘will never lose another election’ in Wisconsin if he wins
Gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels’ comment is ‘a danger to our democracy’, Democrat opponent Tony Evers says
What the heck is Constitutional Amendment A on your ballot?
There's a constitutional amendment on every ballot sent out to Utah voters that you may not know a lot about.
Election denier Mark Finchem loses secretary of state race in Arizona
Republican Mark Finchem, a prominent election denier, has lost to Democrat Adrian Fontes in the race for Arizona secretary of state race, NBC News projects. Fontes, a former top elections official for Maricopa County, will succeed Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. Finchem was among...
BBC
Midterm elections results: Three days on this is where the races stand
Three nights after the polls closed in the US midterms, who will be in control of Congress remains unclear. Control of the Senate now hinges on the outcome of three states: Arizona, Nevada - and Georgia, where a run-off election will be held on 6 December. Republicans are inching closer...
Democrat beats Trump-backed election denier in key Michigan race
Secretary of state Jocelyn Benson condemns ‘conspiracy theorists and election deniers’ after being re-elected over Kristina Karamo
Missouri 2022 midterm election results
Election results will be posted here when the polls close in Missouri at 7:00 pm on November 8, 2022. Missouri’s top race is a face off between GOP Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat, which is considered safely Republican.
"Perfect storm": Arizona could prove pivotal in attempts to subvert the next presidential election
This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. Kari Lake, the former television news anchor running for Arizona governor, has made casting doubt on the results of the 2020 election a recurring campaign theme. Lake says she would not have certified the 2020 election for Joe Biden in spite of the fact that multiple lawsuits and reviews uncovered no evidence of significant voter fraud.
At least 168 elections deniers have won their races in the 2022 midterms
More than 370 Republican candidates on the ballot denied or questioned the 2020 election results, according to a New York Times analysis.
