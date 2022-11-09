ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

101.5 KNUE

This H-E-B in Austin, Texas Has 5 Restaurants and 1 Bar to Enjoy Before Shopping

When it comes to East Texas grocery shopping, Brookshire's reigns supreme. That reign extends to their off shoot stores Super 1 Foods and Fresh by Brookshire's that offer something a little different. That doesn't mean that East Texans don't want some other options, however. One of the top grocery options for many is having an H-E-B somewhere, anywhere, in the area. The additions made to an Austin H-E-B will make the jealousy of not having one grow.
AUSTIN, TX
Dripping Springs Century News

New retreat site officially opens in Dripping Springs

, Camp David Retreat celebrated its opening as the newest adventure vacation location with an open house and ribbon cutting last week, sponsored by the Dripping Springs Chamber of Commerce. The event, held on Wednesday, Nov. 2, brought together family, friends and chamber members to commemorate the special occasion for the retreat. Camp David Retreat is a vacation rental that offers two unique options. One is an authentic cowboy bunkhouse with a full kitchen and two full bathrooms, sleeping 16 guests in its eight bunk beds. The second offering is a lone star lodge with four ensuite bedrooms — which can...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin This Weekend: Nov. 10-13

1 / Support Local Artists at the Austin Studio Tour. The Austin Studio Tour presents an opportunity to connect with creative minds behind local galleries and home studios. With more than 500 Austin artists participating, the options for exploring art spaces and group exhibitions are endless. Learn more and check out a few of our favorite stops along the tour here. Nov. 5-20, locations vary.
AUSTIN, TX
KWTX

Central Texas baker goes international in new Food Network holiday show

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas Baker who has won two reality cooking shows on Food Network is taking her baking skills abroad. Lilian Halabi, 44, owner of Lily’s Cakes in Harker Heights, has been cast to compete on a show called The Big Bake, a Canadian baking show that airs on Food Network Canada which also airs on Food Network in the United States.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
austinmonthly.com

This Austin Restaurant Had a Pet Alligator Named Charlie

On a spring morning in 1964, a municipal dog catcher hovered over UT’s Littlefield Fountain, net in hand, while an elusive 4-foot-long alligator scuttled underneath the algae-filled water. Reports hinted that it belonged to a fraternity, but when nobody claimed the reptile, police planned on dropping him off at a zoo. That is until restaurateur Ralph Moreland showed up at the station ready to adopt.
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

TikTok’s Dirty Soda Trend Is Coming to Georgetown

A new food truck coming to Georgetown, Pops Soda and Sweets, will serve the “dirty sodas” (sodas spiked with cream or fruit) made famous by pop superstar Olivia Rodrigo and TikTok. Pops will be based at the Wolf Ranch Shopping Center in Georgetown at 1015 West University Avenue. It opened on Saturday, October 29.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including Kalahari Resorts Texas outdoor expansion

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Report: Elon Musk's tunneling company considering a project in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Elon Musk's The Boring Company, his tunneling and infrastructure venture, is considering building a transportation tunnel in Downtown Austin. According to a report by the Austin American-Statesman, a Nov. 3 filing shows the company is looking at the possibility of building a project near the Austin Convention Center. The filing calls it the "Austin Loop Transportation Project."
AUSTIN, TX
