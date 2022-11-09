Read full article on original website
Next Week is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin
Another Wisconsin winter is just around the corner and now is a great time to plan for what you will do when temperatures drop and the snow starts falling. To help encourage everyone to prepare, Gov. Tony Evers has declared Nov. 14-18 Winter Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. "Wisconsin winters can be dangerous, which is why it’s so important to have a plan and to be ready before there is snow in the forecast,” said Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Greg Engle.
Wisconsin Corn Production Down, But Kernels Harvested May Hit an All-Time High
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Though total production of corn in Wisconsin will be down compared to last year, the amount of kernels harvested per acre may come in at an all-time high. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the National Ag Statistics Service's monthly Crop Production report says corn production is...
November 14th-18th is Crash Responder Safety Week
Wisconsin's emergency responders work tirelessly to save lives and keep our highways safe, responding to approximately 134,700 traffic crashes in Wisconsin every year. Governor Tony Evers proclaimed November 14-18 as Crash Responder Safety Week and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds motorists to always practice safe driving habits and protect emergency roadside workers. A crash occurs about every four minutes in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin DNR Releases Wolf Management Plan
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources released a draft of the updated Wolf Management Plan for public review and comment. This management plan lays out a holistic approach to ensuring the state's wolf population remains healthy and secure while balancing the public's diverse interests. The DNR is holding a 60-day public review and comment period, during which the public can offer feedback on the draft plan.
Town of Rib Mountain Hits Important Milestone in Incorporation Process
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Town of Rib Mountain hit an important milestone in their incorporation process this week. According to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Administrator Gaylene Rhoden says their submittal to the Department of Administration was accepted, meaning their six-month waiting period begins. "So, the Department of Administration will provide their determination and there are certain requirments we have to meet in the determination outline."
Megan Wolfe Explains Canvassing Process
(Bob Hague, WRN) -Wisconsin Elections Administrator Megan Wolfe says once municipalities around the state have finished canvassing their vote totals, Wisconsin’s 72 counties will complete their canvass. “The county canvass is another way that the results are verified at the county level. So again, they're going through those checks...
FSA County Committee Elections Under Way Now
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The U.S. Department of Agriculture has mailed ballots for the Farm Service Agency county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, to be counted, ballots must be returned to the local FSA county office or postmarked by December...
Over 54,000 lbs of Medication Collected in Recent Drug Take Back Day
Attorney General Josh Kaul announced that during the October 29, 2022, Drug Take Back Day, Wisconsin collected a total of 54,040 lbs. of unwanted medications. Statewide over 140 law enforcement agencies participated in Drug Take Back Day. Medications were also collected from permanent drug disposal boxes at law enforcement agencies.
Voters Approve 51 of 81 School Referenda During Tuesday's Election
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) Scores of voters in Wisconsin and across the country watched the politically divided state reelect Democrat Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. According to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin Public Radio, but beyond those high-profile races, people in communities around the state...
