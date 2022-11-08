California Prop. 30 in hands of voters as polls show uncertain fate for tax hike

One day after California voters overwhelmingly approved the state’s flavored tobacco ban, a group of tobacco companies filed a federal lawsuit challenging the ban. California voters approved Proposition 31 this week, a measure that upholds a 2020 law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, Senate Bill 793, which banned the sale of most flavored tobacco products and flavor enhancers. Tobacco corporations swiftly filed a referendum after the bill was signed, and that referendum appeared alongside six other initiatives on this year’s ballot.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO