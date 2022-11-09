Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
e-cryptonews.com
How NFTs Are Changing Video Games
Ever since the first mainstream games console launched back in 1972, the landscape has grown through technology, with a “next-gen” always in the works. Currently, many gamers are looking away from traditional platforms in search of NFT games, which operate on various blockchains. Considering the evolution into Web3,...
This VR Headset Can Actually Kill User If Character Dies In Game
The VR headset will kill the user if their character dies in a video game.
Oculus founder creates a VR headset that kills you if you die in the game
The inventor of the Oculus Rift says he has created a VR headset that will blow people’s minds, literally. Palmer Luckey has built a custom VR headset he claims will kill the user in real life if they die in the video game. The device is based on the popular anime and novel series Sword […]
Nintendo Worked On A Touchscreen For The Game Boy Color That Was Never Released
Nintendo may have struck console gold with the Nintendo Switch, which remains lucrative years after its release, but the road has been long and not always paved with happiness. In fact, the Japanese monolith has made quite a few mistakes over the years, committing some console blunders to balance out the industry-changing highest highs of systems like the Game Boy (via Smithsonian Magazine).
techaiapp.com
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, All Kingdom Hearts Games Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for November 2022
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition is coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/ Premium catalogue this month. Starting November 15, higher-tier PS Plus subscribers gain access to the critically-acclaimed RPG, boasting a vast, fantasy open world, for you, the Dragonborn to explore, form alliances with citizens, and level-up skills by completing medieval-themed quests. That role-playing essence continues via the Kingdom Hearts series, whose entire saga drops this month on PlayStation’s subscription service. Meanwhile, FPS fans can delve into Rainbow Six Siege, and partake in tactical 5v5 close-quarters combat, cycling between multiple operators, each equipped with a unique skill set.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
Polygon
Pokémon Is No Longer The Best-Selling Game In Japan
The "Pokémon" franchise is massive around the globe, but especially in Japan. The games have historically been some of the best-selling titles in the country, and their success can be seen in other areas, too – like "Pokémon" airplanes, almost all of which were in Japan. "Pokémon Red," "Green," and "Blue" have been the best-selling games in the country, but just recently, another Nintendo game has taken over: "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."
Best-Selling Nintendo Games of All Time
Video games have been around since the 1970s but their growth was turbo-charged during the pandemic, as millions of people had to huddle in place at home and find things to do. More than 2.5 billion people play video games across the globe, according to Enterprise Apps Today. In the U.S., nearly 64% of adults […]
Pokemon's Ash Ketchum Finally Became The Very Best (Like No One Ever Was) After 25 Years
If you know anything about the "Pokemon" cartoons, it's probably that Ash Ketchum (Rica Matsumoto/Veronica Taylor) has only wanted one thing for the entirety of the flagship anime series: to be the very best. Heck, it's literally the opening line of the original theme song from the series, a song that's legitimately just about how Ash needs to catch every single one of the pocket monsters in the ever-expanding collection of the creatures.
Control 2 confirmed by Remedy Entertainment for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and PS5
Remedy Entertainment has signed an agreement for Control 2 alongside publisher 505 Games.
Polygon
Control will be getting a big-budget sequel, Remedy confirms
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that it’s working on a sequel to its stylish science-fiction action game Control for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. The sequel is only at an early concept stage, and “it’ll take a while,” said series game director Mikael Kasurinen, “but to put it mildly, this is the most exciting project I’ve ever worked on.”
techaiapp.com
#TheSteamSix 6 PlayStation 2 Games That are Still Available on Steam
Hello and welcome to #TheSteamSix, iTech Post’s series that focuses on the games that you can purchase on Steam!. Since today also happens to be Throwback Thursday, how about we go down the nostalgic route and talk about the games from the past that you can purchase and play thanks to Steam. Specifically, we will list down six PlayStation 2 games that you can find on the platform!
