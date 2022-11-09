Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
UBS downgrades Altria to Sell on consumer trade down risk
UBS analyst Andrei Condrea downgraded Altria Group to Sell from Neutral with a price target of $38, down from $43. The analyst believes the market is pricing in too favorable an outlook for the company as consumers trade down to cheaper products. His estimates are 4% below consensus for the next five years as he expects pressure on smokeless from downtrading and nicotine pouches, alongside Altria’s lack of any material next-generation offering.
tipranks.com
Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shows Signs of a Turnaround; Should You Buy?
Amazon shares have gained over 12% yesterday following the dual good news of a cost-cutting review undertaken by CEO Andy Jassy as well as lower-than-expected inflation numbers. Investors may consider buying the stock before it leaps higher. Shares of e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) jumped more than 12% yesterday following the...
tipranks.com
AirSculpt Plummets After Failing to Carve Out a Profit in Q3
Shares of AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ: AIRS) were in freefall in pre-market trading on Friday after the provider of body contouring procedures reported disappointing Q3 earnings. The company reported revenues of $38.9 million in Q3, up 12.2% year-over-year but still missed estimates by $5.1 million. AirSculpt’s loss came in at $0.13...
tipranks.com
Give Your Income a Boost; Try This Monthly Dividend Stock
Investors can rely on monthly-paying dividend stocks for steady income. This REIT has a solid history of dividend payments and growth. Investors seeking steady income regardless of where the market moves could consider investing in high-quality monthly dividend stocks. Realty Income (NYSE:O), operating as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), is one company that investors can easily rely upon to boost their monthly income.
tipranks.com
TechTarget Falls Short of Target in Q3; Stock Plummets
TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) spiraled in morning trading on Thursday after the marketing services company reported mixed Q3 results. The company posted revenues of $77.4 million, up 11% year-over-year but fell short of Street estimates by $2.6 million. Earnings came in at $0.46 per share in the third quarter versus $0.32...
tipranks.com
Jim Cramer Says Keep Your Eye on These 2 Old-Guard Stocks
It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection.
tipranks.com
RingCentral Posts Q3 Beat; Slashes 10% Jobs
Shares of SaaS solutions provider RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) are on the upmove today on the back of the company’s third-quarter showing and after it announced a headcount trim. The top line surged 22.8% year-over-year to $509.03 million, surpassing estimates by ~$6.3 million. EPS at $0.55 too, came in ahead of expectations by $0.04. The figures exceeded the upper end of the company’s outlook on key metrics.
tipranks.com
Fair Isaac Stock (NYSE:FICO) Surges after Strong Q4; Should You Buy?
Fair Isaac shot up after its earnings report today. However, with conditions ahead largely unlike any other in history, the value of Fair Isaac’s predictive capabilities may be limited. Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) is much more of a household name than you might think. The creator of the FICO score,...
tipranks.com
Which Assets Can Boost Portfolio Returns Going into 2023?
Investors have been treading difficult waters for much of 2022. With the Fed continuing to bump up interest rates in an effort to tame inflation and Wall Street experts suggesting a looming recession, investors are scrambling to buffer their portfolios with inflation-ready assets for 2023. There has been a lot...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why NICE Stock (NASDAQ:NICE) Soared 20% Yesterday
NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) shares jumped over 20% yesterday following upbeat Q3 earnings. The company also raised its FY-2022 EPS guidance ahead of analysts’ expectations. Based in Israel, NICE Ltd. provides cloud and on-premises software solutions and services. A Snapshot of NICE’s Q3-2022 Results. Adjusted earnings of $1.92 per...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Today’s Session in the Green
Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 gained 0.1%, 0.93%, and 1.82%, respectively. The healthcare sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 1.25%. Conversely, the energy sector was the session’s leader, with a gain of 2.98%.
tipranks.com
What’s Behind LegalZoom Stock’s (NASDAQ:LZ) Big Jump Today?
LegalZoom made a major pre-market jump this morning, adding over 15%. However, half of those gains were soon given back, and there may be future losses to come. LegalZoom (NASDAQ:LZ), a major provider of legal services and compliance documents, probably shouldn’t see explosive moves in its share price. Still, after leading off with a 15.4% jump in today’s pre-market session, it’s clear LegalZoom did something big, although the stock has given back half of its gains. That something was its earnings report.
tipranks.com
PetIQ Soars on Q3 Beat
Shares of pet medication and wellness products provider PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) are rising today on the back of the company’s better-than-expected third-quarter performance. Revenue declined marginally by 0.4% year-over-year to $209.7 million but came in ahead of expectations by ~$5.4 million. EPS at $0.15 too was better than analysts’ expectations by $0.09.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Took a Tailspin
Agrify‘s stock plunged over 37%, close to its 52-week low, after the company reported disappointing Q3 results and reduced its FY2022 outlook. Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) shares dived almost 40% on November 9 following dismal Q3 results as well as a cut in the outlook announced by the company. Based in...
tipranks.com
IAC vs. SPT: One of These Social Media Stocks is Deeply Discounted
Social media has many players taking various angles on the industry, but not all of these business models are working. These alternative social media companies are as different as night and day — and in the opportunities and challenges facing them. Social media companies have long relied on advertising...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Shares are Running Off
RumbleON stock plunged over 33%, close to its 52-week low, after the company reported disappointing Q3 earnings and reduced its FY2022 outlook. RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) shares dived almost 35% on November 9 following dismal Q3 earnings and also a cut in its full-year outlook. Based in Texas, RumbleOn provides a technology-based...
tipranks.com
3 Website Building Companies Seen as Good Opportunities by J.P. Morgan
Shares of GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) are up in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) Analyst Alexei Gogolev, who initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and a price target of $89 per share. He also provided his take on competitors Wix...
tipranks.com
Dutch Bros Brews Up a Q3 Beat; Ups Guidance
Shares of drive-thru shops operator Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) are simmering higher today after the coffee products provider posted better-than-anticipated third-quarter numbers and raised its top-line guidance. Revenue jumped 53.04% year-over-year to $198.65 million, surpassing estimates by ~$3.9 million. EPS at $0.09 too, managed to come in ahead of expectations by...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Health Catalyst Stock (NASDAQ: HCAT) Surged Almost 30% Today
Shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) surged almost 30% in today’s session after it reported earnings for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at -$0.13, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of -$0.19 per share. Sales increased 10.72% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why YETI Holdings (NYSE:YETI) Stock Gained 32%
YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares jumped almost 32% on November 10 following upbeat Q3 earnings despite inflationary and supply chain challenges. YETI Holdings is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor and recreation products. A Snapshot of YETI Holdings Q3-2022 Results. Adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share easily...
