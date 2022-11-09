LegalZoom made a major pre-market jump this morning, adding over 15%. However, half of those gains were soon given back, and there may be future losses to come. LegalZoom (NASDAQ:LZ), a major provider of legal services and compliance documents, probably shouldn’t see explosive moves in its share price. Still, after leading off with a 15.4% jump in today’s pre-market session, it’s clear LegalZoom did something big, although the stock has given back half of its gains. That something was its earnings report.

1 DAY AGO