ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Kemp reelected in rematch with Stacey Abrams

By Dave Williams | Capitol Beat
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6vdl_0j4L86FU00

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won a second term in office Tuesday in a rematch of the 2018 gubernatorial race.

With 96.86% of the vote counted as of 3:07 a.m. Wed., Nov. 9 , Kemp was leading Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams, 53.5% to 45.79%, according to unofficial results, well above the 50%-plus-one margin needed to avoid a runoff next month. Libertarian Shane Hazel was running a distant third with just 0.7% of the vote.

“I appreciate the strong grassroots supporters we have had, literally from Claxton to Calhoun,” Kemp told a cheering crowd at the Coca-Cola Roxy across from Truist Park. “We would not be here without you. Thank you so much.”

Throughout the campaign, Kemp stressed his record of leading Georgia’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. He credited the rebound to his decision to reopen businesses shut down by the virus sooner than governors in other states.

Kemp also touted his record on crime, including the creation of a multi-agency Crime Suppression Unit last year in the wake of a crime wave spawned by the pandemic and, more recently, the formation of a Gang Prosecution Unit in the attorney general’s office to target criminal street gangs.

On the campaign trail, Kemp reminded voters he was the driving force behind the 2019 “heartbeat” bill banning abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected. But he stopped short of calling for even tighter restrictions on abortion favored by some Republicans.

Kemp pledged to double down on his tax-cutting agenda if he won a second term as governor by asking lawmakers to approve $2 billion in income and property tax rebates on top of the $1.6 billion tax rebate Georgians received this year.

Abrams told her supporters at rallies across the state that most of the benefits of Kemp’s tax cuts were going to upper-income Georgians, while the governor was missing an opportunity to help low- and middle-income families. She called for spending Georgia’s bulging $6.6 billion surplus instead on education, housing, and health care.

Abrams criticized Kemp for refusing to expand Georgia’s Medicaid program, a failure that was leaving 500,000 Georgians without affordable health insurance coverage and forcing hospitals across the state to close for lack of operating funds.

She also blamed the increase in violent crime on guns and accused Kemp of worsening the problem by backing legislation the General Assembly passed this year allowing Georgians to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

Kemp and Abrams also tussled over an election-reform law Abrams blasted as a voter suppression measure concocted by Republicans last year following Democratic wins in Georgia in 2020 and at the beginning of 2021. The governor characterized it as an election integrity measure aimed at making it harder to commit voter fraud.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation .

The post Kemp reelected in rematch with Stacey Abrams appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

Related
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Election Day Republican victories turn Georgia purple, not red

Two years ago, Joe Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry Georgia since 1992, and the Peach State elected two Democrats to the U.S. Senate in runoffs. Last Tuesday, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won reelection in a rematch with Democrat Stacey Abrams by a wider margin than in 2018, leading the GOP to […] The post Election Day Republican victories turn Georgia purple, not red appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia Senate candidates hit campaign trail as Trump factor could again aid Warnock

Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker were back on the campaign trail Thursday, two days after an election in which neither of them received a majority of votes. The two are set to face off in a Dec. 6 runoff that is likely to be brutal and expensive. Depending on the outcome of close races in Nevada and Arizona, the winner could determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’

When Georgians go to the polls – again – next month to vote in the U.S. Senate runoff, they’ll be participating in a unique – and complicated – state tradition. That’s because Georgia is the sole state to require runoffs in both primary and general elections. In Georgia, candidates must earn at least 50% of […] The post Georgia’s unique general election runoffs can ‘cut both ways’ appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Warnock, Walker likely will face runoff for U.S. Senate seat

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker pushed incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock to a likely runoff for a key Senate seat Tuesday after both candidates appeared to fall short of earning more than 50% of the vote.  Warnock had amassed 49.34% of the vote as of 3:07 a.m. Wednesday, with Walker drawing 48.6%, with 96.86% of […] The post Warnock, Walker likely will face runoff for U.S. Senate seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

McLaurin wins Ga. Senate seat, with Roberts keeping House seat

Josh McLaurin claimed victory over Republican Liz Hausmann in the District 14 Georgia Senate race in the Tuesday’s midterm election. The Democrat received 41,303 votes (54.6%) to Republican Liz Hausmann’s 34,234 votes in unofficial returns from the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. The district represents part of Fulton County. Advanced voting accounted for 50,679 of […] The post McLaurin wins Ga. Senate seat, with Roberts keeping House seat appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Warnock-Walker Senate race to be decided by runoff

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will square off in a Dec. 6 runoff that could decide whether the Senate will continue to be controlled by Democrats or whether the GOP wins a majority. With 100% of precincts across Georgia reporting results by Wednesday afternoon, it had become clear neither Warnock […] The post Warnock-Walker Senate race to be decided by runoff appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Election Updates: News and results from today’s historic midterm vote

This blog is updating throughout the day. With 2.5 million early votes and hotly contested races for governor and senator, Election Day is sure to produce some fireworks and surprises in Georgia. In partnership with Newspack, Reporter Newspapers and Atlanta Intown will be providing real-time election results after the polls close on Nov. 8. Be […] The post Election Updates: News and results from today’s historic midterm vote appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Voters pass four statewide ballot proposals by large margins

Georgia voters have overwhelmingly ratified all four legislative proposals on the statewide ballot this year. Three of the four received support from more than 75% of the electorate Tuesday, while the proposal garnering the least “yes” votes still won by 18 percentage points. Two amendments to the Georgia Constitution drew the strongest support. A constitutional […] The post Voters pass four statewide ballot proposals by large margins appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia has one of the highest rates of uninsured children. It’s about to get worse, study says

Since 2020, the federal Health and Human Services Department declared COVID-19 public health emergency has allowed more people to qualify for Medicaid. States, including Georgia, received more federal funding.  The emergency status has since been renewed every three months, most recently on Oct. 13. But that may soon run out if not renewed in January — […] The post Georgia has one of the highest rates of uninsured children. It’s about to get worse, study says appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia flu activity ‘very high’

Georgia’s flu activity is currently very high, state epidemiologist Dr. Cherie Drenzek said during the state Department of Public Health (DPH) board meeting Tuesday.   Flu activity is spread around Georgia but is especially concentrated in metro Atlanta and around Macon and Columbus, Drenzek said.   The state’s flu activity has been high since mid-August and increased […] The post Georgia flu activity ‘very high’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Longtime House leader says he will not seek another term as speaker for health reasons

The longtime leader of the Georgia House of Representatives announced Friday that he will not seek another term as speaker. House Speaker David Ralston, who has led the chamber since 2010, said in a statement that he needs to focus on a “health challenge which has arisen recently.” The Blue Ridge Republican said he plans […] The post Longtime House leader says he will not seek another term as speaker for health reasons appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Kemp, Abrams blow away previous gubernatorial campaign fundraising record

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams have shattered the previous record for gubernatorial campaign fundraising in Georgia heading into Election Day next week. The Kemp campaign and Georgians First, the governor’s leadership committee, had combined to raise $81.5 million through Oct. 25, according to the final campaign finance reports they will file […] The post <a href="http://capitol-beat.org/2022/11/kemp-abrams-blow-away-previous-gubernatorial-campaign-fundraising-record/">Kemp, Abrams blow away previous gubernatorial campaign fundraising record</a> appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia’s getting millions in a vast opioid settlement. But lack of transparency concerns advocates

Advocates of recovery from substance use disorder say they are frustrated by the worsening of the opioid epidemic in Georgia. “The problem, especially of opiate overdose and opiate use and misuse, is getting way out of hand,” Georgia Council on Substance Abuse Executive Director Neil Campbell said shortly after news of forthcoming settlement money broke […] The post Georgia’s getting millions in a vast opioid settlement. But lack of transparency concerns advocates appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Georgia Power watchdog up next in rate hike hearings

In late September, Georgia Power executives explained during several days of hearings before the state Public Service Commission (PSC) why the Atlanta-based utility needs a nearly 12% rate increase over the next three years. Starting Tuesday – coincidentally, Election Day – environmental and consumer advocates as well as other “intervenors” representing business groups and local […] The post Georgia Power watchdog up next in rate hike hearings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Lindsey Graham loses bid to avoid Fulton special grand jury

The U.S. Supreme Court ordered U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham Tuesday to testify before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. The ruling vacated a temporary stay Associate Justice Clarence Thomas had granted Graham. Fulton District Attorney Fani Willis subpoenaed Graham to testify […] The post Lindsey Graham loses bid to avoid Fulton special grand jury appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Kemp orders another suspension of state gas tax

Gov. Brian Kemp extended the temporary suspension of the state sales tax on gasoline and other motor fuels Friday, citing a looming diesel fuel shortage. Kemp signed two executive orders, one extending the gas tax suspension through Dec. 11 and the other extending a supply chain state of emergency. The Republican governor blamed high prices […] The post Kemp orders another suspension of state gas tax appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Convenience stores push for ‘level playing field’ in electric vehicle charging

Representatives of convenience stores asked Georgia lawmakers Wednesday to ensure the electric vehicle charging stations they build in the coming years can compete fairly with those owned by utilities. The General Assembly’s Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation is due by Dec. 1 to recommend legislation to be considered during the 2023 session […] The post Convenience stores push for ‘level playing field’ in electric vehicle charging appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
510K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy