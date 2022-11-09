ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coinjournal.net

Litecoin eyes a bullish breakout. Why buyers should keep their fingers crossed

Litecoin (LTC/USD) is once again looking at a possible breakout above a key resistance zone at $64. The price surged strongly to this key level after initially testing a low of $47 two days ago. Bulls are now under test at this key level as bears also stand their ground.
coinjournal.net

How bullish is TRX after a withdrawal deal with FTX?

Right after the collapse of the FTX exchange, Tron (TRX/USD) and its associated tokens were gaining. That was after FTX controversially announced that users could withdraw Tron ecosystem tokens. These include the native TRX, SUN, JST, BTT, and HT. Reports indicated that investors could surrender as much as 80% of...
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin Cash invalidates a potential bullish reversal zone. Should buyers be optimistic?

If you have been eyeing Bitcoin Cash at $110, you may have to wait a little longer. A contagion of risks brewing in the market forced a sharp selloff, pushing Bitcoin Cash to below $110. The level was crucial support, with the token forming multiple bottoms. BCH tested a lower level at $87 but has since recovered to above $100. Should you be optimistic?
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin’s new lower price target set by analysts. Here is what could drive it

What next after Bitcoin (BTC/USD) broke below its long-term psychological level at $19,000? According to a crypto analyst who predicted the 2021 crash, Bitcoin is headed to $13,000. The pseudonymous analyst tells his 618,400 Twitter followers to expect one “last nuke” that could see altcoins also tank by 30-40%.
coinjournal.net

Band Protocol price forecast as it bounces back

Band Protocol price has emerged as a shining light in a difficult time for cryptocurrencies. The BAND coin jumped to a high of $2.84, which was about 115% above the lowest level this week. It has risen by over 30% in the past 24 hours, according to data compiled by Binance.
coinjournal.net

More pain for Solana SOL after a 50% drop. Here is what is happening

A seven-day loss of more than 50% sees Solana (SOL/USD) trading at half the value the previous week. The loss is the biggest among the cryptocurrencies in the top 100 categories, except for the embattled FTX exchange. SOL now trades at the lowest level since March 2021. Despite the magnitude, the cryptocurrency could fall further from various insights.
coinjournal.net

Chainlink price prediction as the date of expected LINK staking is announced

Chainlink (LINK/USD) is back in the consolidation zone – between $6 and $8. The token had last week broken past $8 to $9.45, igniting a potential bull run. Following a crypto crash, LINK is back in the consolidation zone. But how do the latest developments help?. LINK staking has...
coinjournal.net

5 FTX alternatives you can invest with amid the current FTX crisis

The once cryptocurrency exchange giant FTX is facing an uncertain future following the current liquidity crunch and financial instability. The situation escalated after Binance backed out of a nonbinding agreement to buy out FTX. According to sources familiar with the developments, Binance pulled out of its intent to take over...
coinjournal.net

Cryptocurrencies are soiling, but Polygon’s MATIC could defy bears – a technical outlook

Crypto buyers are disillusioned after what looked like a gradual recovery went haywire this week. This time, a renowned crypto exchange FTX went south in a liquidity crunch. Although this scenario is not new, the fact that it touches an exchange that was touted as sound remains a concern. Investors have reacted by liquidating positions, which has resulted in a bloody market week. But Polygon (MATIC/USD) could be one of those still displaying resilience.
coinjournal.net

Will XLM soar higher after GMO-Z launches stablecoins on the Stellar blockchain?

XLM has lost 4% of its value in the last 24 hours despite the Stellar Organisation announcing a huge adoption news a few hours ago. XLM, the native coin of the Stellar blockchain, has lost more than 4% of its value in the last 24 hours. It is underperforming in tandem with the broader cryptocurrency market.
coinjournal.net

Voyager hasn’t transferred any assets to FTX: UCC

Voyager’s Committee of Unsecured Creditors (UCC) has said that Voyager has yet to transfer any assets to FTX. The committee tweeted that the deal to have the bankrupt crypto lender sell its assets to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX has not been finalised. Voyager, the bankrupt crypto lender that was...
coinjournal.net

Gensler: Leverage and lack of disclosure hurting crypto

Gary Gensler, the Chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says lack of disclosure and too much leverage are two factors hurting the crypto industry. The SEC Chair’s comments on Thursday come at a time when the crypto sector is firmly in the spotlight again. This time, it’s the shock of what has happened with the FTX crypto exchange.
coinjournal.net

FTX insolvent – what next for crypto?

I published an analysis three weeks ago outlining that I feared Bitcoin was one bad news event from a plunge down towards $15,000. And hell, did we get that event. Now I didn’t quite predict this. My piece made no reference to anything to do with FTX. Not only that, but I have waxed lyrical in the past about Bankman-Fried’s acumen. I misread his character massively, and I was very wrong.
coinjournal.net

Gate.io Delivers Keynote on its Ecosystem at TOKEN2049 in London

Majuro, Marshall Islands, 11th November, 2022, Chainwire. Crypto exchange Gate.io attended TOKEN2049 in London from November 9-10, delivering a keynote to attendees and engaging with partners and industry executives. The event is one of Europe’s most influential crypto events of 2022 and brought together influential leaders and industry experts from around the world.
coinjournal.net

This week in crypto: FTX files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

It has been a rollercoaster of a week, even for the cryptocurrency market standard, with FTX filing for bankruptcy. This is perhaps the most action-filled week in the cryptocurrency space since the start of the week. FTX, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, has filed for bankruptcy after a series of events that showed how poorly Sam Bankman-Fried handled the company.
DELAWARE STATE
InsideHook

Twitter Blue Set Eli Lilly’s Stock Price Plunging This Week

One of the most noticeable changes that Elon Musk has implemented as the owner of Twitter was a revamped version of account verification, available to everyone regardless of celebrity status. That was the idea, at least — a high-profile change that would usher in a new era of Twitter monetization.
coinjournal.net

Crypto exchange OKX lists The Mars Token metaverse project

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX will list MRST, the native token of The Mars metaverse project. OKX, one of the leading crypto exchanges in the world, is set to list MRST, the native token of The Mars metaverse. Mars is a metaverse platform developed by Mars Lab. In the Mars-themed metaverse platform,...
coinjournal.net

We’ll see if SBF is guilty of financial crimes, says Mike Novogratz

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says time will tell if Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) is guilty of financial crimes. Mike Novogratz, the CEO of Galaxy Digital, told CNBC in an interview earlier today that time will tell if SBF is guilty of financial crimes or not. He mentioned this when asked...

