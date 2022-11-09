ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone, NC

WJHL

Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged harassment

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders disciplined multiple Daniel Boone High School football players in connection to alleged harassment of other team members. A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6 and was reported to the administration. Boyd released the following statement surrounding the incident: […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe &, Wilkes – Friday November 11, 2022

00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of Stuart, Dobson, Floyd, Independence, Galax,. West Jefferson, Boone, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Sparta, and. Wilkesboro. 124 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
erwinrecord.net

Erwin, Unicoi elect BMA members

In Tennessee’s final election of 2022, voters in the towns of Erwin and Unicoi went to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to elect representatives to their respective Boards of Mayor and Aldermen. In Erwin, Angie Wilcox Vaughn won distinction as the top vote-getter, receiving 961 votes for 27.06%...
ERWIN, TN
WJHL

Old Boones Creek Middle School lot sold to Ingles for $2M

Update: Washington County Schools superintendent Jerry Boyd told News Channel 11 the Board of Education received $1,871,750 for the property after all taxes and fees and at least $1.5 million of the funds will be dedicated to furnishing the new Jonesborough Elementary School. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WBTV

Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County

Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

New event: Flood Warning for Watauga & Ashe through 4am Saturday Nov 12

NCC009-189-120900- /O.NEW.KRNK.FA.W.0013.221111T2054Z-221112T0900Z/. /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. …FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY…. WHAT…Extensive flooding caused by prolonged moderate to heavy. rainfall is occurring. WHERE…A portion of northwest North Carolina, including the. following counties, Ashe and Watauga. WHEN…Until 400 AM EST Saturday. IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn’t her first time making hoax calls to 911. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City, with two […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WBTV

Iredell family scammed of $28,000 for terminally ill daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had brought them together. “She cried a lot with me and in the beginning, she was very compassionate,” McKee said. Domenick was the director of the upcoming Lake Norman Festival and...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Water restored after waterline break in McDowell Co.

UPDATE: Water service has been restored in the Town of Old Fort. OLD FORT, S.C. (WSPA)- Residents in the town of Old Fort may experience water issues as a result of a waterline main break that took place on Friday. According to McDowell County Emergency Management, the waterline main break occurred due to an embarkment […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WJHL

2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Taylorsville Times

Chad Pennell sweeps Sheriff seat

In a major upset in local politics, Republican challenger Chad Pennell of the Ellendale Community has secured the seat of Alexander County Sheriff from current Sheriff Chris Bowman, a Democrat, who has held the office since 2009. Pennell garnered 10,471 votes (68.68%) to Bowman’s 4,776 (31.32%), according to unofficial results from the Alexander County Board of Elections.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Developers pitch projects on North Little Egypt

LINCOLNTON – A pair of proposed residential rezonings on North Little Egypt Road in Denver were outlined to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners at its Nov. 7 meeting. The projects include Creek Park 2, a development planned for up to 55 single-family homes on 30.91 acres accessed via the existing Creek Park neighborhood, and Unity Preserve, which would feature up to 199 single-family homes on 113.27 acres, with the two properties separated by a stream that extends off Killian Creek.
DENVER, NC

Community Policy