Daniel Boone football players disciplined after alleged harassment
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — School leaders disciplined multiple Daniel Boone High School football players in connection to alleged harassment of other team members. A statement from Washington County, Tennessee Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd revealed the alleged harassment occurred on Nov. 6 and was reported to the administration. Boyd released the following statement surrounding the incident: […]
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
wataugaonline.com
Flood Watch for Watauga, Ashe &, Wilkes – Friday November 11, 2022
00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Patrick- Including the cities of Stuart, Dobson, Floyd, Independence, Galax,. West Jefferson, Boone, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Sparta, and. Wilkesboro. 124 AM EST Fri Nov 11 2022. …FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT…. WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. possible. WHERE…Portions of North Carolina...
erwinrecord.net
Erwin, Unicoi elect BMA members
In Tennessee’s final election of 2022, voters in the towns of Erwin and Unicoi went to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 8, to elect representatives to their respective Boards of Mayor and Aldermen. In Erwin, Angie Wilcox Vaughn won distinction as the top vote-getter, receiving 961 votes for 27.06%...
Old Boones Creek Middle School lot sold to Ingles for $2M
Update: Washington County Schools superintendent Jerry Boyd told News Channel 11 the Board of Education received $1,871,750 for the property after all taxes and fees and at least $1.5 million of the funds will be dedicated to furnishing the new Jonesborough Elementary School. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The site of the former Boones Creek […]
Donuts inbound: Dunkin’ to anchor new Elizabethton strip center
Elizabethton will get its first Dunkin' Donuts as part of a 6,812-square-foot commercial building that's being prepped on West Elk Avenue.
WBTV
Viewer video shows Catawba River overflowing in McDowell County
Duke Energy prepared for current, future outages from remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole. A spokesperson at Duke Energy said the power outage numbers across the Carolinas went up throughout the day as expected. Businesses impacted by heavy rain in the N.C. High Country. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rising water entered...
Nicole hovers over NC mountains and foothills, leaving flooding in its wake
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Several areas in Boone and in Blowing Rock were flooded Friday from Nicole, which was a tropical depression by the time it reached North Carolina. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty saw residents who live near a creek, which had already flooded once Friday morning, with sandbags outside their doors.
wataugaonline.com
New event: Flood Warning for Watauga & Ashe through 4am Saturday Nov 12
NCC009-189-120900- /O.NEW.KRNK.FA.W.0013.221111T2054Z-221112T0900Z/. /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/. …FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY…. WHAT…Extensive flooding caused by prolonged moderate to heavy. rainfall is occurring. WHERE…A portion of northwest North Carolina, including the. following counties, Ashe and Watauga. WHEN…Until 400 AM EST Saturday. IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and...
QC Hometown: Southern hospitality at Lincolnton’s City Lunch for 66 years
It’s the go-to breakfast and lunch spot for hundreds of people daily.
The Tomahawk
Jimmy Morefield gets three-year probation for the killing of Teddy Allen Street in 2020
Jimmy Morefield was sentenced last Friday, November 4, 2022, in Johnson County to three years supervised probation with the Tennessee Department of Correction. Earlier The Tomahawk reported that following his trial (October 4-6, 2022), a jury found Morefield of Mountain City guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter. Morefield, 57, of 791 J...
Void left by what was once a constant presence in downtown Lincolnton
“We’d come down here, they’d go back out to their car and leave, and there’d be a ticket on their windshield,” said Lincolnton football coach Scott Cloninger.
Woman charged with reporting hoax shooting in Carter County
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman is facing charges after authorities said she called 911 and reported a shooting, which was determined to be a hoax. They also said it wasn’t her first time making hoax calls to 911. The Carter County Sheriff’s Office has charged Angelia Michelle Robinson, 50, of Johnson City, with two […]
WBTV
Iredell family scammed of $28,000 for terminally ill daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had brought them together. “She cried a lot with me and in the beginning, she was very compassionate,” McKee said. Domenick was the director of the upcoming Lake Norman Festival and...
Water restored after waterline break in McDowell Co.
UPDATE: Water service has been restored in the Town of Old Fort. OLD FORT, S.C. (WSPA)- Residents in the town of Old Fort may experience water issues as a result of a waterline main break that took place on Friday. According to McDowell County Emergency Management, the waterline main break occurred due to an embarkment […]
2 juveniles charged with Airdropping threats to students at Marion High School
MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Two juveniles at Marion Senior High School in Smyth County have been charged after using Apple’s Airdrop feature to send threatening messages to students, according to authorities. On Monday, Marion Senior High School closed at noon after several students told the administration they received threatening messages Airdropped to their phones. According […]
Taylorsville Times
Chad Pennell sweeps Sheriff seat
In a major upset in local politics, Republican challenger Chad Pennell of the Ellendale Community has secured the seat of Alexander County Sheriff from current Sheriff Chris Bowman, a Democrat, who has held the office since 2009. Pennell garnered 10,471 votes (68.68%) to Bowman’s 4,776 (31.32%), according to unofficial results from the Alexander County Board of Elections.
Salisbury man killed in crash into tree near Statesville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old man from Salisbury died in a crash that happened Thursday evening on a road to Statesville, North Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 70 near Triplett Road, which is about six miles east of...
lakenormanpublications.com
Developers pitch projects on North Little Egypt
LINCOLNTON – A pair of proposed residential rezonings on North Little Egypt Road in Denver were outlined to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners at its Nov. 7 meeting. The projects include Creek Park 2, a development planned for up to 55 single-family homes on 30.91 acres accessed via the existing Creek Park neighborhood, and Unity Preserve, which would feature up to 199 single-family homes on 113.27 acres, with the two properties separated by a stream that extends off Killian Creek.
Human remains found near Cherryville IDed as missing Lincolnton man
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Family members have identified the man whose human remains were discovered by a hunter Wednesday near Cherryville, Gaston County police said. Police officers were called to the area of Aderholdt and Gaston Webbs Chapel roads at about 11:30 a.m. Crime scene detectives and the medical examiner’s office processed the scene.
